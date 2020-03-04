American Flat Track and Cycle Gear Renew Partnership for 2020

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (March 3, 2020) – American Flat Track proudly announced today a renewal of its partnership with Cycle Gear for 2020, naming the motorcycle industry leader The Official Motorcycle Retailer of American Flat Track.

As America’s largest retailer of motorcycle parts and apparel with over 140 stores in 35 states, Cycle Gear and its staff of knowledgeable professionals are the perfect ambassadors to communicate the exciting action of American Flat Track to its customer base of avid motorcycle enthusiasts.

For a third consecutive year, Cycle Gear will continue to provide fans with a means of purchasing race tickets for key events at select brick-and-mortar locations, while also initiating a widespread digital outreach campaign.

“Cycle Gear and AFT is a natural partnership,” said Michael Lock, CEO of American Flat Track. “Our sport appeals to all kinds of motorcyclists, from Big-Twin fans to Sport Bike and Off-Road enthusiasts and Cycle Gear has catered to them all for over 40 years.”

As in previous years, Cycle Gear will present various promotional events leading up to select AFT rounds including bike nights, pre-race parties, and giveaway opportunities- even a chance to obtain race day tickets. American Flat Track will again be featured as a contributing sponsor at each bike night while assisting in the in-store giveaways and the promotion of the series at www.cyclegear.com.

“Cycle Gear is excited to be the Official Motorcycle Retailer of American Flat Track for a third year,” said Andy Johnson, Senior Director of Business Development for Cycle Gear. “The growth and professionalism of the Series in the last three years has been impressive. We aren’t just proud partners of American Flat Track, we are fans. We can’t wait to see our customers at the races.”

Tickets for the first-ever doubleheader – DAYTONA 200 and DAYTONA TT – at the legendary Daytona International Speedway are on sale now. Watch both historic motorcycle racing events during Bike Week at DAYTONA for just $35 when you purchase an advance General Admission ticket online.