July 31, 2020 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Indian Motorcycle Integrates Apple CarPlay into Bikes

2020 Indian Roadmaster

Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, announced today the integration of Apple CarPlay® to its model year 2020 lineup of bikes equipped with the 7” Ride Command system. Continuing its mission to further enhance the riding experience, this latest update continues to deliver industry-leading technology which provides riders with a way to stay connected while out on the road.

 

Apple CarPlay® is now supported on 2020 Chieftain, Roadmaster and Challenger models with navigation. iPhone® users can easily access Apple Music, Maps, send messages with Siri and more through the Ride Command 7” screen and a supported Bluetooth headset (not included) – all on a user-friendly interface that iPhone users will instantly recognize. This integration also increases global accessibility to navigation.

 

Apple CarPlay is just one of several improvements made to Indian Motorcycle’s leading Ride Command system. Riders can now expect improved navigation location management, improved boot time, audio muting and control improvements (including navigation audio), widget fixes and a new fuel economy widget, and improved search functionality within navigation.

 

Owners can stay up-to-date with the latest technology by accessing a simple, free software download at home or through their local dealership which can be located on IndianMotorcycle.com.

