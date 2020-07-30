WEEKEND MOTORCYCLE RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – AUGUST 2nd

Team Suzuki Press Office – July 29.

The opening weekend of August sees the M4 ECSTAR Suzuki Team back on track for the third round of the revised MotoAmerica AMA Superbike Championship at the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Circuit in America.

After being on track for a recent test aboard their GSX-R1000 machinery, team riders Toni Elias and Bobby Fong will be on circuit in Georgia on Friday (July 31st) for the opening practice sessions.

After two rounds and four races run so far during lockdown from the crisis, and run under a closed circuit with no spectators, Fong is currently third in the points and Elias 11th after an unfortunate no-score at the opening round.

The races will be broadcast live on various global TV and internet channels.

August 1-2: Round 3. MotoAmerica AMA Superbikes. Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Circuit. Georgia. USA.