Off-road riding. Exciting. Adventurous, Scenic. Inspirational! Total Motorcycle’s Inspiration Friday: Adventure Training challenges you to challenge your off-road riding skills, abilities and increase multi-terrain skill confidence. From twisty roads, gravel roads, rivers, streams, forests, mountain trails to more extreme and advanced obstacles and terrain that you never knew the bike (or you!) were capable of you can see the world like never before on the back of a motorcycle! One of my staff (Bruce Ross) just loves adventure riding on his Honda Africa Twin and takes back roads and off-tail into the Rocky Mountains every chance he can get alone, with a partner or with a riding group. I’m sure he wouldn’t trade those experiences for the world.

Below, I’ve highlighted Triumph UK’s off-road riding school just to give you an idea of what is out there, the courses, what it is like and what to expect. Total Motorcycle doesn’t endorse this course or is affiliated with it, it is just to give you some inspiration to seek our Adventure Training in your area… of course, you could always take Triumph‘s course if you like too!

ADVENTURE. FREEDOM.

We want you to experience Triumph motorcycles in brilliant surroundings. Our exciting variety of scenic, multi-terrain Brecon Beacon trails will stretch your abilities, thrill and challenge you, and there’s nothing like the feeling of confidently tackling road and off-road challenges and conditions that you previously thought were beyond you.

If you’re interested in developing your off-road riding skills, we have the perfect suite of laddered adventure training courses to suit you. Based on the input you provide about your off-road riding level, we’ll arrange the most appropriate package for you to develop your off-road capabilities and take your riding to the next level.

Whatever your experience, we ensure that the level of tuition targets your specific needs and helps build your confidence. Each rider-focused training course covers the key skills designed to improve your adventure riding, as well as thorough preparation and all-important debrief discussions with your instructors, in order for you to maximize the understanding of each technique that has been covered.

ADVENTURE EXPERIENCES

1 DAY OFF-ROAD TRAINING

Training focuses on building riding confidence, then developing and improving bike handling and maneuvering skills. This course will provide you with the skills and confidence to use your motorcycle on varied terrain around the world.

LEVEL 1 EXPERIENCE

Choose from a Tiger, Street Scrambler or Scrambler 1200 and take your riding fun to its most exciting level yet. £299 per person.

What is it? A one day guided, light off road riding experience around mid to South Wales – utilizing some of the best roads and trails.

Who does it suit? Everyone with a full motorcycle license.

What does the course include? Riding tips, choice of bike, fuel, lunch, and refreshments.

LEVEL 2 EXPERIENCE

Choose from a Tiger, Street Scrambler or Scrambler 1200, and learn to confidently tackle road and off-road challenges and conditions that you previously thought were beyond you. £299 per person.

What is it? A one day guided, off-road riding experience around mid to South Wales – utilising some of the best roads and trails.

Who does it suit? Riders who have completed a Level 1 Experience or equivalent.

What does the course include? Riding tips, bike hire, fuel, lunch and refreshments.

2 AND 3 DAY GRAVEL TOURS

Refine your existing adventure experience and skills with a choice of two or three days of intensive guided tours through some of Wales’ most challenging and rewarding landscapes that include some of the UK’s best twisty roads, gravel roads, rivers, streams, forests, and mountain trails. This fantastic experience also incorporates parts of the amazing TET (trans European trail).

During this all-inclusive experience, you’ll appreciate attentive technical advice and support while fine-tuning your bike-handling skills on terrain that you wouldn’t ride every day.

What is it? An all-inclusive 2 or 3 day experience covering long distances, diverse riding conditions and epic scenery.

Who does it suit? For riders that have at least completed Level 2 (or intermediate off-road) training.

What does the course include? Overnight stay, equipment, luggage transfer and lunch and evening meal Riding advice, Tiger 800 XC or Scrambler 1200 motorcycle, fuel. An all-inclusive package.

PORTUGAL ADVENTURE HOLIDAY

What is it?

Our all-inclusive Adventure Holiday is geared for those who not only have a serious appetite for off-road riding but also enjoy the social side of adventure motorcycling. During your holiday, from the beautiful town of Odemira, you will explore the scenic mountain climbs, twisting trails, technical single tracks and water crossings, all within reach of our established training facility, accommodation and off-road training arena.

You’ll stop for lunch each day at café and coffee stops for authentic local food and after each days riding you will get the chance to kick back and relax, use the sauna, gym, swimming pool or the private beach and reflect on the days adventure with all the team.

Who does it suit?

We ask that participants must have completed at least an Off-Road Training Level 1 Course or equivalent.

What does the holiday include?

Return Flights

Airport to hotel transfers

Six nights’ Accommodation

Off-Road Tuition

Motorcycle hire & spare vehicle

Riders Insurance

Fuel

Breakfast, lunch, coffee stops and evening meals

Use of sauna, pool, gym, private beach and other facilities

WOMEN ONLY DAY

An exclusive one-day training course providing the opportunity to experience adventure riding under expert guidance alongside other women.

Day includes:

Overview of bike features

Motorcycle balance and control

Motorcycle body position

Low speed control

Motorcycle recovery

Braking

Introduction to momentum techniques

Introduction to rut management

Various trail riding – to test your new skills!

Who does it suit? No previous off-road riding experience is required. A welcoming environment for enthusiastic female motorcyclists.

ADVENTURE TRAINING

TRAINING LEVEL 1

Training focuses on building riding confidence, then developing and improving bike handling and manoeuvring skills. This course will provide you with the skills and confidence to use your motorcycle on varied terrain around the world.

No previous off-road experience required

COURSE CONTENT

Overview of bike features

Motorcycle balance and control

Motorcycle body position

Low speed control

Motorcycle recovery

Braking

Hill descent, hill ascend and recovery

Momentum techniques

Rut management

Various trail riding – to test out your new skills!

Debrief

TRAINING LEVEL 2

We begin by recapping level 1 skills and then ride tougher, more challenging terrain that utilises more of your off-road riding skills and techniques.

After this training you’ll be able to harness much more of your motorcycle’s capability and features.

Level 2 is an intermediate level of training.

LEVEL 2

Recap of Level 1

Intermediate mounting and dismounting techniques

Technical turning

Intermediate bike control

Motorcycle recovery

Intermediate rut management

Intermediate hill descent, ascend and recovery

Braking – including skid turns

Pre-loading and lightening the front end

Tackling obstacles

Intermediate momentum techniques

Intermediate trail riding – to test out your new skills!

Debrief

TRAINING LEVEL 3

After recapping Level 2 skills, we then tackle more extreme and advanced obstacles and terrain that you never knew the bike (or you!) were capable of.

This course hones your skills and offers many more specialist off-road techniques.

Level 3 is for the more advanced / experienced off-road rider and you must have completed the level 2 course or have the equivalent experience before taking this course.

LEVEL 3

Recap of level 1 and 2

Bike recovery and towing

Advanced mounting and dismounting techniques

Advanced rut management

Advanced hill descent, ascend and recovery

Advanced momentum techniques

Braking, skid turns and police turns/whip turns

Advanced rut management and balancing techniques

Pre-loading, lightening the front end over obstacles

Advanced trail riding

Advanced tips

Debrief