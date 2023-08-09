2023 MotoTrials USA National Championship Winners & Results

Saturday: The day started ok, I actually thought it wasn’t going so well, but turns out the sections were just super hard. After the first loop I looked at the scores and we were right in the mix, fighting for the podium. We dug deep and did everything we could. Unfortunately, we got a little bit unlucky in some sections. The sections were slippery, challenging, and long. Unfortunately, we timed out of a couple only feet from the exit, which was a bummer because we ended up only 5 points from the podium. But 4th place put me in a good position going into Sunday for a top 5 for the season. Sunday: Unfortunately, I did not sleep well, I was feeling the effects from the long and hot day the day before, but we went into the day with confidence, looking to get that first podium of the season. The first loop was again, right where it needed to be, only 1 point off third place. The second loop started really well clean through the first three sections, then section 4 again timed out 10 feet from the exit, and a clean again in section 5. Then in section 6 the second loop, it all came unraveled as I had a big crash while rushing to get out of the section in time. I injured my thumb pretty badly, I will need to get it checked out when I get home to make sure it is not broken, my minder Tom duct taped my thumb and helped me get my glove back on and at that point, the mission was no longer podium, but to finish the day in the top 5 and get top 5 in the series overall. We did it, we finished, and even with my messed up thumb we had some really nice rides and got 5th place on the day and overall for the championship. Personally, I would have liked to challenge for the podium a little more regularly this year, but unfortunately, it just was not there. I want to give a massive thanks to the entire BETA USA team that is behind all of us all year long to make this happen.