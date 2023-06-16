Welcome to Total Motorcycle’s Huge Guide to the biggest Harley-Davidson festival even in Europe! Welcome to week #249 of Inspiration Friday: Harley-Davidson 120th Anniversary Festival Budapest. Taking place 100 days before H-D’s Homecoming Anniversary event in Milwaukee, Harley-Davidson Budapest is massive. Big entertainment Stunt Shows, FMX Shows, Trials, Globe Of Death, Adrenaline Park, H-D Fashion Shows, Country Dance Show, Arcade Open-Air Cinema, Circus, Arm-Wrestling and even a Strongman Competitions are just the beginning. Want more? H-D is offering up incredible exhibitions like the H-D Expo, H-D Classic Bikes, Custom Bike Expo, Harley-Davidson Custom Bike Show and Classic Bike And Car Show. Still want more? Try the H-D Demo Rides, Livewire Demo Rides, H-D Jumpstart, H-D Adventure Riding Experience and even jump into the H-D Motorcycle Parade. Now, that’s A LOT of activities!

Just like Late-Night TV, “But wait, there’s more!”:

Dozens of live music bands will be performing for riders around the clock: Basket Case, Big Gunz, Cry Free, Doors Emlékzenekar, Evermind, Floyd Experiment, Häxan, Heep Freedom, Hungarian Rhapsody, Inka-Hu2 Tribute Band, Iron Maidnem, Joe Cocker Coverband, Kiss Forever Band, Lead Zeppelin, Pengék És Halak, Reckless Roses, Stoned, The Blackbirds, Zz Copy, Dos Diavolos, Dynamite Dudes, Ed Philips And The Memphis Patrol, Harakyru Band, Kontor Horváth Acoustic, Lukács Gabi Feat New Project, Németh Juci És G Szabó Hunor, Rockmilady, Rockstars Not Dead, Takáts Tamás Blues Band, Tenderfoot, The Trousers, Weber Zsuzsi, Madarak, Hairy Groupies, Marcello And The Flaming Boopers, Pedrofon, Fekete-Kovács Kornél, Komjáti Áron Duo, Hangácsi Márton, Iván Szandra, Fekete-Kovács Kornél Duo, Lukács Gabi Akusztik, Don Attila Band, Don’t Stop The Queen, Holló Együttes, Mo’gigs, Street Sixteen, Vadkelet, Várkonyi Attila – Dj Dominique, Wolfmother, Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple, Airbourne, Larkin Poe, Danko Jones, Strange Kind Of Women, Anna And The Barbies, The Picturebooks, Edda Művek, Pokolgép, Kris Barras Band and The Darkness… whew!

That’s a ton… but again, there’s even more!

Tours, tours and more tours! Rides In to experience the Balaton Highlands Tour, The Great Hungarian Plain Tour, Eger Tour, Cserhát Tour, Dobogókő Tour, Vértes Tour, The Danube Bend Tour, Pan America Short Off-Road Tour, Pan America Long Off-Road Tour and Hungaroring-Domonyvölgy Tour!

How do you get to the Harley-Davidson 120th Anniversary Festival Budapest?

Total Motorcycle has several scenic Ride Routes for you all across Europe. West Route, North-West Route, North Route, North-East Route, South-West Route, South Route and South-East Route…. I mean, TMW has you completely covered!

Enjoy the Harley-Davidson 120th Anniversary Festival Budapest!

If you are looking at going to Harley-Davidson’s Homecoming in Milwaukee, then we have you covered with our Guide to First Annual Harley-Davidson Homecoming 2023 and Inspiring Harley-Davidson Homecoming 2023 Routes as well!

Total Motorcycle would like to thank Harley-Davidson as well as our over 400 million of motorcycle riders and enthusiasts who visit and support TMW for inspiring us to bring you this week’s Inspiration Friday: Harley-Davidson 120th Anniversary Festival Budapest!

Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride.

Join Total Motorcycle here and help us by joining Total Motorcycle’s new YouTube Membership and $1/mo Patreon channels. Please help us help riders, support motorcyclists and motorcycling worldwide today.

HARLEY-DAVIDSON EUROPEAN 120th ANNIVERSARY FESTIVAL: NEW DETAILS RELEASED ABOUT LANDMARK MOTO CULTURE EVENT IN BUDAPEST THIS JUNE

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY (JUNE 16, 2023) – The Harley-Davidson European 120th Anniversary Festival takes place from June 22-25, right at the heart of Europe in Budapest, this year. The European pinnacle of a year-long celebration of Harley-Davidson’s unique 120 year heritage, the Budapest event occurs less than a month before the USA’s signature Homecoming anniversary event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, that takes place from July 13-16, 2023.

The Budapest event will not just be a celebration of 120 years of history, but also looks forward, with the latest Harley-Davidson and fully-electric Livewire motorcycles on display and available for demonstration rides ride through the stunning streets of Hungary’s capital over four days. Also announced on March 20 at a press conference which took place while cruising through the city’s heart on the iconic river Danube, is an opportunity to win a brand new, serialised Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic 114 120th Anniversary Edition motorcycle worth €26,807, open to all participating attendees.

The Festival will take place at the new Puskás Aréna Park – home to Hungary’s national football team –in and around the main stadium campus and on the broad avenue directly in front of the imposing stadium. Across the four action-packed days, Harley-Davidson and its event partners will host a huge range of activities and entertainment providing something for everyone, starting with an unparalleled global-artist featuring, live music line-up; including Airbourne, Larkin Poe, Deep Purple legend Glenn Hughes and internationally renowned artists Wolfmother and The Darkness. A huge range of ticket types are available to suit all tastes from four-day and VIP event ticket types to one day tickets and local and family oriented Sunday targeted offering. Fans will be treated to more than 50 bands who will play on the site’s six stages during the festival.

The Harley-Davidson 120th Anniversary Festival will also be an unforgettable celebration of all aspects of Moto Culture – from a wide range of participative riding opportunities, spectacular moto shows – stunt shows, freestyle motocross (FMX), trials riding and even a motorcycle globe! Stunning indoor exhibitions will feature H-D motorcycles past, present and future, truly showcasing 120 years of two wheel history.

The festival will also feature a number of broader entertainment zones throughout the Puskás Aréna Park, offering a wide range of interactive entertainment including an Adrenaline Park, a family park with activities for children of all ages, as well as an outdoor cinema showing Harley-Davidsons featuring in films throughout the last 120 years.

There will be more than 80 food and drink options, including a range of cuisine from around the world, as well as traditional Hungarian cuisine, while 200 traders and a host of authorised Harley-Davidson dealerships, will make refreshments and shopping easy.

As well as a Professional Custom Bike Show which will take place alongside the Harley-Davidson Expo of new motorcycles, we are inviting individual owners and customers to take part in this unique piece of history by entering their own custom motorcycles on Friday June 23 in the Puskás Aréna Park. And more than 7,000 participants are expected to take to the streets riding their motorcycles on the Harley-Davidson Parade, Saturday June 24.

According to Kolja Rebstock, Vice President for Harley-Davidson across Europe, Middle East and Africa: “With up to 100,000 people expected to attend, this is a huge celebration of motorcycle culture, hosted by the motorcycle brand with the biggest heritage of them all. After 120 years and counting, Harley-Davidson remains the world’s most iconic motorcycle brand and can I highly recommend Budapest – one of Europe’s most iconic cities – this June as the number one destination for Harley-Davidson riders, Harley Owners Group members, the broader riding community and music and adrenaline fans across Europe. Come and join us for the ride of your life…”

A comprehensive range of advance tickets for this unmissable event is now on sale at www.hd120budapest.hu . Available ticket packages include both single-day and full four-day festival options, plus rally packs containing exclusive event merchandise (available until the end of April). To recognise the loyalty of our H.O.G. members, we are currently applying a discount across all general ticket types in this advanced period. The website also provides guidance for accommodation options, with guests advised to arrange accommodation soon, as a number of hotels are already fully booked across the festival dates.

Join Harley-Davidson in June to experience a celebration like no other.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture with an expanding range of leading-edge, distinctive and customizable motorcycles in addition to riding experiences and exceptional motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel.

THE LOCATION

The capital of Hungary is situated along the Danube, in the heart of the Carpathian basin. Hilly Buda, which comprises one-third of the city’s area of 525 km², is located along the right bank of the Danube surrounded by low mountains.

PUSKÁS ARÉNA

The Puskás Aréna is an iconic sports arena in Budapest that serves as a modern, multifunctional event venue in Hungarian cultural life – whether hosting a football match or a large-scale concert. The surroundings of the Aréna are used for outdoor sports, music events and festivals.

ABOUT BUDAPEST

The capital of Hungary, which has a population of two million, is situated along the Danube, in the heart of the Carpathian basin. Hilly Buda, which comprises one-third of the city’s area of 525km², is located along the right bank of the Danube, surrounded by low mountains. János Hill is the highest summit of Buda, at 529m high. Across the river sprawls flat Pest.

ALL ROADS LEAD TO BUDAPEST

Enhance your ride to the European Harley-Davidson 120th Anniversary Festival in Budapest with stops at H-D dealerships along the way. Mingle with fellow riders, chat with dealership staff, get your bike checked out and fuel up at local food and drink vendors. Contact your local dealer for more information on available routes.

Although Harley-Davidson Europe Limited (“H-D”) has suggested these routes, each participant in the Ride-In is solely responsible for ensuring that they are and their motorcycle is permitted on the roads which they are riding on, and that they are and their motorcycles are compliant with all applicable laws, regulations and codes (including without limitation, for example, emission and toll rules and regulations such as having the correct physical or e-vignette on the motorcycle). H-D makes no representation as to the suitability of the suggested routes for travel by motorcycle and accepts no responsibility in relation to this.

ENTERTAINMENT

STUNT SHOWS

FMX SHOWS

TRIALS BIKE DISPLAY

GLOBE OF DEATH

ADRENALINE PARK

FAMILY PARK

GRAVITY ACADEMY

H-D FASHION SHOWS

COUNTRY DANCE SHOW

ARCADE

OPEN-AIR CINEMA

CIRCUS

STRONGMAN COMPETITION

ARM-WRESTLING

EXHIBITIONS

H-D® EXPO

H-D CLASSIC BIKES

CUSTOM BIKE EXPO

HARLEY-DAVIDSON CUSTOM BIKE SHOW

CLASSIC BIKE AND CAR SHOW

RIDING

H-D® DEMO RIDES

LIVEWIRE® DEMO RIDES

H-D JUMPSTART®

H-D ADVENTURE RIDING EXPERIENCE

H-D MOTORCYCLE PARADE

LIVE MUSIC LINEUP

BASKET CASE

BIG GUNZ

CRY FREE

DOORS EMLÉKZENEKAR

EVERMIND

FLOYD EXPERIMENT

HÄXAN

HEEP FREEDOM

HUNGARIAN RHAPSODY

INKA-HU2 TRIBUTE BAND

IRON MAIDNEM

JOE COCKER COVERBAND

KISS FOREVER BAND

LEAD ZEPPELIN

PENGÉK ÉS HALAK

RECKLESS ROSES

STONED

THE BLACKBIRDS

ZZ COPY

DOS DIAVOLOS

DYNAMITE DUDES

ED PHILIPS AND THE MEMPHIS PATROL

HARAKYRU BAND

KONTOR HORVÁTH ACOUSTIC

LUKÁCS GABI FEAT NEW PROJECT

NÉMETH JUCI ÉS G SZABÓ HUNOR

ROCKMILADY

ROCKSTARS NOT DEAD

TAKÁTS TAMÁS BLUES BAND

TENDERFOOT

THE TROUSERS

WEBER ZSUZSI

A MADARAK

HAIRY GROUPIES

MARCELLO AND THE FLAMING BOOPERS

PEDROFON

FEKETE-KOVÁCS KORNÉL, KOMJÁTI ÁRON DUO

HANGÁCSI MÁRTON

IVÁN SZANDRA, FEKETE-KOVÁCS KORNÉL DUO

LUKÁCS GABI AKUSZTIK

DON ATTILA BAND

DON’T STOP THE QUEEN

HOLLÓ EGYÜTTES

MO’GIGS

STREET SIXTEEN

VADKELET

VÁRKONYI ATTILA – DJ DOMINIQUE

WOLFMOTHER

GLENN HUGHES PERFORMS CLASSIC DEEP PURPLE

AIRBOURNE

LARKIN POE

DANKO JONES

STRANGE KIND OF WOMEN

ANNA AND THE BARBIES

THE PICTUREBOOKS

EDDA MŰVEK

POKOLGÉP

KRIS BARRAS BAND

THE DARKNESS

TOURS

RIDES IN

BALATON HIGHLANDS TOUR

THE GREAT HUNGARIAN PLAIN TOUR

EGER TOUR

CSERHÁT TOUR

DOBOGÓKŐ TOUR

VÉRTES TOUR

THE DANUBE BEND TOUR

PAN AMERICA SHORT OFF-ROAD TOUR

PAN AMERICA LONG OFF-ROAD TOUR

HUNGARORING-DOMONYVÖLGY TOUR

Ride Routes

Ride from Harley-Davidson Paris to Budapest, a trip of 1,600 kilometres

Set off from the City of Lights and travel across French countryside before reaching Swiss mountains. Enjoy snow-capped peaks and cerulean lakes before descending into Germany. Skirt the Bavarian capital, Munich, before entering Austria, picking up the path of Europe’s second-longest river, the Danube. Follow this impressive waterway to the centre of Budapest.

Waypoints

DAY 1: MONDAY, JUNE 19

DEPART: Harley-Davidson Paris

OVERNIGHT: Harley-Davidson Bern F.+W. Arni

DAY 2: TUESDAY, JUNE 20

DEPART: Harley-Davidson Bern F.+W. Arni

OVERNIGHT: Harley-Davidson Vorarlberg

DAY 3: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

DEPART: Harley-Davidson Vorarlberg

MIDDAY: Harley-Davidson St. Pölten

OVERNIGHT: Fischer’s Harley-Davidson Vienna

DAY 4: THURSDAY, JUNE 22

DEPART: Fischer’s Harley-Davidson Vienna

MIDDAY: Harley-Davidson Sopron

ARRIVE AT DESTINATION: Puskás Aréna, Budapest

Ride from Warr’s Harley-Davidson, London to Budapest, a trip of 1,800 kilometres

Crossing Europe from London to Budapest, take in history and nature along the way. See the beauty of the Rhine and Danube rivers, traverse a national park and ride in parallel with the Alps. Enjoy stops for the culinary delights of Brussels, steep sandstone of Luxembourg, baroque buildings of Vienna and white towers of Bratislava.

Waypoints

DAY 1: SATURDAY, JUNE 17

DEPART: Warr’s Harley-Davidson, London

OVERNIGHT: Capital Brussels Harley-Davidson

DAY 2: SUNDAY, JUNE 18

DEPART: Capital Brussels Harley-Davidson,

OVERNIGHT: Harley-Davidson Luxembourg

DAY 3: MONDAY, JUNE 19

DEPART: Harley-Davidson Luxembourg

OVERNIGHT: House of Flames Harley-Davidson, Ulm

DAY 4: TUESDAY, JUNE 20

DEPART: House of Flames Harley-Davidson, Ulm

OVERNIGHT: House of Flames Harley-Davidson, Munich

DAY 5: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

DEPART: House of Flames Harley-Davidson, Munich

OVERNIGHT: Fischer’s Harley-Davidson Vienna

DAY 6: THURSDAY, JUNE 22

DEPART: Fischer’s Harley-Davidson Vienna

MIDDAY: Harley-Davidson Bratislava

ARRIVE AT DESTINATION: Puskás Aréna, Budapest

Ride from Harley-Davidson Oslo to Budapest, a trip of almost 2,200 kilometres

Departing from Oslo, this route follows the scenic Swedish coastline before crossing the famous Øresund Bridge into Denmark. Continue south, hopping across the Danish islands of Zealand, Falster and Lolland and into Germany before a sharp turn east after Hamburg. From there, take in three iconic capitals – Berlin, Prague and Bratislava – before arriving in Budapest.

Waypoints

DAY 1: SATURDAY, JUNE 17

DEPART: Harley-Davidson Oslo

MIDDAY: Harley-Davidson Gothenburg

OVERNIGHT: Harley-Davidson Copenhagen

DAY 2: SUNDAY, JUNE 18

DEPART: Harley-Davidson Copenhagen

OVERNIGHT: Harley-Davidson Hamburg

DAY 3: MONDAY, JUNE 19

DEPART: Harley-Davidson Hamburg

OVERNIGHT: Harley-Davidson Berlin

DAY 4: TUESDAY, JUNE 20

DEPART: Harley-Davidson Berlin

OVERNIGHT: Harley-Davidson Prague

DAY 5: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

DEPART: Harley-Davidson Prague

MIDDAY: Harley-Davidson Brno

OVERNIGHT: Harley-Davidson Bratislava

DAY 6: THURSDAY, JUNE 22

DEPART: Harley-Davidson Bratislava

ARRIVE AT DESTINATION: Puskás Aréna, Budapest

Ride from Harley-Davidson Helsinki to Budapest, a trip of 2,000 kilometres.

Departing Helsinki, cross the Baltic Sea by ferry, arriving for lunch in Tallinn and continuing southwards through Estonia to overnight in Riga. From there, your route takes you to the cities of Vilnius and Warsaw and on towards Budapest, following the Danube through beautiful scenery as you make your way to the Puskás Aréna, Budapest.

DAY 1: SUNDAY, JUNE 18

DEPART: Harley-Davidson Helsinki

MIDDAY: Harley-Davidson Tallinn

OVERNIGHT: Harley-Davidson Riga

DAY 2: MONDAY, JUNE 19

DEPART: Harley-Davidson Riga

OVERNIGHT: Harley-Davidson Vilnius

DAY 3: TUESDAY, JUNE 20

DEPART: Harley-Davidson Vilnius

OVERNIGHT: Harley-Davidson Twin Peaks, Warsaw

DAY 4: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

DEPART: Harley-Davidson Twin Peaks, Warsaw

OVERNIGHT: Harley-Davidson Katowice

DAY 5: THURSDAY, JUNE 22

DEPART: Harley-Davidson Katowice

MIDDAY: Harley-Davidson Banská Bystrica

ARRIVE AT DESINATION: Puskás Aréna, Budapest

Ride from Harley-Davidson Lisboa to Budapest, a trip of almost 4,000 kilometres

This route starts in Lisbon and passes through the heart of Spain and along the south coast of France, taking in the stunning Route de la Gineste and Route de Saint-Barthélémy. From there, you move on to Italy, enjoying the Lignano Sabbiadoro coastal resort before climbing through the Alps to Austria and on to Budapest.

Waypoints

DAY 1: FRIDAY, JUNE 16

START: Harley-Davidson Lisbon

OVERNIGHT: Makinostra Harley-Davidson Madrid

DAY 2: SATURDAY, JUNE 17

DEPART: Makinostra Harley-Davidson Madrid

OVERNIGHT: Espacio Harley-Davidson Barcelona

DAY 3: SUNDAY, JUNE 18

DEPART: Espacio Harley-Davidson Barcelona

MIDDAY: Harley-Davidson Andorra

OVERNIGHT: Macadam Moto Harley-Davidson Montpellier

DAY 4: MONDAY, JUNE 19

DEPART: Macadam Moto Harley-Davidson Montpellier

MIDDAY: Harley-Davidson Massilia, Marseille

OVERNIGHT: Harley-Davidson Factory Nice

DAY 5: TUESDAY, JUNE 20

DEPART: Harley-Davidson Factory Nice

OVERNIGHT: Harley-Davidson Gate32 Milan

DAY 6: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

DEPART: Harley-Davidson Gate32 Milan

OVERNIGHT: Motodrom Harley-Davidson Kärnten, Klagenfurt

DAY 7: THURSDAY, JUNE 22

DEPART: Motodrom Harley-Davidson Kärnten, Klagenfurt

ARRIVE AT DESTINATION: Puskás Aréna, Budapest

Ride from Harley-Davidson Malta to Budapest, a trip of almost 2,400 kilometres

From the Mediterranean’s Malta, head to Sicily and travel past its coastline’s volcanoes, ruins and beaches. In Italy, journey through mountainous Calabria before reaching the birthplace of pizza, Naples. Visit iconic Rome and Venice, and the pretty town of Lignano Sabbiadoro. Head across Slovenia and to Budapest via Lake Balaton, the largest in central Europe.

DAY 1: SUNDAY, JUNE 18

DEPART: Harley-Davidson Malta

OVERNIGHT: Harley-Davidson Catania

DAY 2: MONDAY, JUNE 19

DEPART: Harley-Davidson Catania

OVERNIGHT: Harley-Davidson Naples

DAY 3: TUESDAY, JUNE 20

DEPART: Harley-Davidson Naples

MIDDAY: Harley-Davidson Rome

OVERNIGHT: Harley-Davidson Speed Shop Florence

DAY 4: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

DEPART: Harley-Davidson Speed Shop Florence

MIDDAY: Harley-Davidson Treviso

OVERNIGHT: Harley-Davidson Ljubljana

DAY 5: THURSDAY, JUNE 22

DEPART: Harley-Davidson Ljubljana

ARRIVE AT DESTINATION: Puskás Aréna, Budapest

Ride from Harley-Davidson Istanbul to Budapest, a trip of almost 2,200 kilometres

From Istanbul, cruise through the countryside of northern Turkey and into Bulgaria, making a stop in Sofia before taking on the challenging and beautiful Petrohan Pass in the Balkan Mountains. From there, follow twisting roads through Serbia until you reach the historic capital, Belgrade, before entering Hungary and making your way to the Puskás Aréna, Budapest.

DAY 1: TUESDAY, JUNE 20

DEPART: Harley-Davidson Istanbul East

OVERNIGHT: Harley-Davidson Sofia

DAY 2: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

DEPART: Harley-Davidson Sofia

OVERNIGHT: Harley-Davidson Belgrade

DAY 3: THURSDAY, JUNE 22

DEPART: Harley-Davidson Belgrade

ARRIVE AT DESTINATION: Puskás Aréna, Budapest

THE DARKNESS JOIN WOLFMOTHER AS MUSIC HEADLINERS FOR THE

HARLEY-DAVIDSON 120th ANNIVERSARY FESTIVAL IN BUDAPEST THIS JUNE

Harley-Davidson has announced the latest headline act for the European celebration of its milestone anniversary in Budapest, from 22-25 June, 2023

Oxford, UK (16 Jun, 2023) – UK rock legends The Darkness will complete a stellar Super Saturday line-up of international rock acts on the main stage at the Harley-Davidson 120th Anniversary Festival. Playing the main stage at the Puskás Aréna stadium, right at the heart of Europe in the gorgeous city of Budapest, The Darkness will perform alongside Australian hard rock phenomenon Wolfmother as joint Saturday headliners, supported by the truly unforgettable The Picturebooks from Germany.

With four nights of high-octane entertainment planned – more than 50 bands will perform across six stages – as well as motorcycles, adrenaline activities, family entertainment and shopping, the Harley-Davidson 120th Anniversary Festival promises to be one of the continent’s major moto and music festivals. With four-day tickets priced from just €52 including all music acts, it’s set to be a huge magnet for Harley-Davidson enthusiasts and music fans as well as for locals.

A comprehensive range of advance tickets for this unmissable event is now on sale at hd120budapest.hu. Available ticket packages include both single-day and full four-day festival options, plus rally packs containing exclusive event merchandise (available until the end of April). The website also provides guidance for accommodation options, with guests advised to arrange accommodation soon, as a number of hotels are already fully booked across the festival dates.

Join Harley-Davidson in June to experience a celebration like no other.

FAQ

What are the exact dates of the event?

The event will held across 4 live days from 22rd to 25th June 2023

The exact opening hours of the event site are planned as follows:

Thursday 22nd June 2023 10:00 to 00:00

Friday 23rd June 2023 10:00 to 00:00

Saturday 24th June 2023 10:00 to 00:00

Sunday 25th June 2023 10:00 to 23:00

We will be partnering with the city of Budapest to allow easy customer access into other attractions in the city after the event site closes each day.

How old is the Harley-Davidson Motor Company?

The Harley-Davidson Motor Company, founded in 1903 in Milwaukee Wisconsin, will be proudly celebrating its 120th Anniversary in 2023 .

Will there be other events to celebrate Harley-Davidson’s anniversary?

2023 is set to be a whole year of celebrations across the Globe to celebrate 120 years of great Harley-Davidson motorcycles. “Homecoming”, a new annual four day festival kicks off on 13th-16th July 2023. The inaugural event will be held in Harley’s hometown of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and riders, enthusiasts, and fans from around the world will gather for this unforgettable weekend. More information can be found here .

I arrived with a motorbike to the event. Where can I park?

If you have arrived on a Harley-Davidson motorbike and have a valid ticket you can enter from any of the following two bike entrances Gate III. at Dózsa György út or gate XII from Stefánia út. We will guide you to park your bike within the event grounds, which have a secure perimeter. There is also an indoor secure bike parking available at the event which you can enter from here: BOK Sports and Conference Centre . For this secure parking you can buy a daily ticket or a 4 day pass on our tickets page . All motorcyclists are welcome and if you have arrived on a different brand of motorbike, you can use the designated parking on the Dozsa György út on both sides of the road.

Is the event accessible for wheelchair users?

Yes, the event is accessible by wheelchair. There are wheelchair accessible parking bays next to BOK Sports and Conference Centre where you can park free of charge. A ticket for the event will be required for anyone seeking to attend our event, however a special arrangement will be made for your personal assistant to be admitted free of charge. You can also find toilets throughout the event site which are fully accessible by wheelchair.

I cannot attend the event, will there be an online stream of the event?

The event will be live streamed on our website.

Can a pet be brought to the event?

Because of the large crowd and many motorbikes regrettably we cannot allow any pets to be brought inside of the event site.

What languages are all the information available in?

At the moment all information on our website is available in English and Hungarian language. In the future we plan to be adding German, French and Italian.

Are there motorbikes that can be tested during the event?

Yes, Harley-Davidson will operate demo rides during all days of the event. Details and more information on booking will be shared later. Inside the event there will be a Pan Am experience where you can try out our adventure touring bikes on an off-road course.

Will there be official merchandise at the event?

Yes, the event will have a large selection of event merchandise which you can purchase in on of the three outlets at the event. You can find the main store in the dealer area. The two smaller satellite stores can be found next to the main stage and the family park.

Will there be Harley celebrities at the event?

The two main Harley-Davidson VIP attendees expected at the event are Karen Davidson and Bill Davidson, 4th generation descendants of Harley-Davidson’s co-founder William .A. Davidson. The event will also run a celebrity program where the most famous riders from all European countries will be invited to attend the event.

Are there any programmes for kids?

Yes, there is a family park at the event where you will be able to find extensive entertainment arranged for the whole family

Are there any special programmes / shows during the event?

Yes, there will be a daily H-D Fashion show, Rockabilly fashion show, pin-up girl contest, mini motor competition for kids, street theatre performances and more.

When will the parade take place?

The parade will be on 24th June Saturday, 2023. The line-up for the event will start at 10 AM and the parade will begin at 11 AM. The parade is limited in numbers. To take part in the parade you will need to purchase a rally pack which will include a parade pass.

When will live music end each day?

To conform to noise regulations in the city all live music will end at 11 PM each day of the event except on the last day when it will end at 10 PM, there will be night busses which will take participants into downtown Budapest for those who wish to continue the party!

Will there be a centrally organized truck to take my bike to the event?

SKS will operate a bike shuttle service from many european locations. More information about the service can be found here: https://www.sks-bikeshuttle.de/

Will there be any programmes after the event?

There will be a two-day tour after the event to one of the famous wine regions in Hungary. More information about this tour will be announced later.

Can I rent a Harley-Davidson at the event?

If you would like to rent a Harley-Davidson for the event you can book a bike from the local authorized Harley-Davidson dealer. Please visit this website for booking and more information: https://harleyrental.hu/

Where is the exact location of the event?

This European festival celebration of 120 years of Harley-Davidson will be held at the Puskás Aréna Park , Budapest, Hungary. These are the beautiful grounds surrounding the Puskás arena, Hungary’s iconic national football stadium built in 2019.

Where can I park if I arrive with a car to the event?

If you plan to arrive at the event by car you can use the underground parking at Papp László Arena where a daily parking fee will be charged. You can also park your car in the streets around the event but, be aware that on weekdays that parking is chargeable on those streets. Please follow the instructions on the parking meters for making the payment. Do not park in any area where there is no marked parking as you will risk your car being towed away by traffic police.

Is there a camping area at the event?

Whilst it is not possible to camp within the event area but we recommend the following two nearby campsites in the area;

Haller Camping

1097 Budapest, Óbester utca 2.

https://hallercamping.hu/

Camping Arena

1106 Budapest, Pilisi u. 7/a

https://arenacamping.eu/

How do I get to the location of the event?

By road: As Budapest is located in the heart of Europe of can be reached by road from any direction. All the major highways coming into the country lead to Budapest. When making a route plan use this point as your destination Puskás Aréna, VI. kapu

By air: You can reach Budapest by air through Liszt Ferenc International Airport (BUD) from most European and many overseas locations. From the airport the event site is 20 km which you can access by taxi, shuttle bus or public transport.

By train: You can reach Budapest by train from most European cities. When traveling by train you will arrive at the West or East railway station. From both railway stations the event is easily accessible by taxi or public transport.

By boat: You can reach Budapest by boat on the river Danube. There are many cruise ships that travel along the river and stop in the heart of the city. From the boat stations you can reach the event by taxi or public transport.

How can I sign-up for the guided tours?

We have 7 x fantastic guided tours planned which travel all across Hungary and really explore great roads and areas that you may not be aware of. You can register for guided tours through the event application which will be available later.

Will there be a dedicated area for H.O.G. members?

Yes, the event will have a H.O.G. zone where you will find a H.O.G. hospitality tent and a H.O.G. helpdesk where you can get support for any H.O.G. related issues.

Where should I go if I need medical assistance?

There will be a medical center in the hallway of BOK hall A where you can get medical help. In case there is an emergency you can approach any of the staff or security who will be able to notify the ambulance services stationed on the event site.

Are there any side events ?

Yes, to involve the whole city in our celebration we have planned for many side events. You can read more details below;

Sparty There will be a welcome “Sparty” on Wednesday 21st June from 9 pm at the grand Szechenyi Baths to kick off the 120th Anniversary celebrations in true Budapest style. The Sparty will see music, light and visuals added to the bath experience to create a unique atmosphere. Link here:

Parties in the downtown clubs The event will partner with many clubs where special parties will be organised for the event attendees. There will be a night bus running from the event site into downtown Budapest on a regular schedule.

Night bathing On Thursday, Friday and Sunday during the event, the Szechenyi Baths will be open for night bathing from 9pm to 2am. A visit to the baths is a must during your stay in Budapest!

Boat Excursions Boat party can be enjoyed during the event timings, where while enjoying the music, you can also enjoy the picturesque views from the river Danube.

Will there food and drink available at the event site?

Yes, there will be 80+ food and beverage locations around the event site which will serve food from a large variety of international cuisine.

What is the allowed blood alcohol content for driving in Hungary?

Hungary operates a ZERO tolerance policy for drinking and driving. Please keep this in mind and if consuming alcohol leave your bike at the event overnight and only drive next day.

Do I need to wear a helmet when riding in Budapest?

Yes, a ECE approved helmet must be worn on all public roads in Hungary. Inside the event a helmet is not compulsory but, we recommend you wear one at all times.

Is a there a speed limit inside the event

Yes, inside the event site the maximum speed is limited to 10 km/h. Please take extra care when riding inside the event site.

Will there be a service area at the event ?

Yes, an official H-D service will be available in BOK hall C. If you have an accessory to fit, need an oil change or need to get something fixed on your bike, the staff at the service area will be happy to assist you.

What are the COVID regulations for the event?

At the moment there are no COVID specific restrictions in place for entering Hungary from any destination or entering the event. This means you can enter the country and the event without valid vaccination documents or valid COVID tests. On the event site you do not need to wear a mask but, we do recommend you sanitize your hands frequently. In case there are any changes in the regulations it will be widely communicated through our channels.

Do I need any ID to enter the event?

Yes,as per regulations for attending large scale events in Hungary you will need to present at the gate a valid photo ID, which can be any of the following:

· Passport

· national identity card

· Driving / Riding License

I need some help during the event, how can I reach you?

There will be a 24 hour hotline during the event. The hotline number to be announced later.

I have to charge my phone, where can I do that?

There will be secure phone charging stations around the event site.

Can I pay by bank card or smartphone at the event?

The event will be operating a cashless system which is operated by your wristband. You can make all payments by the following card types at all locations : VISA, Maestro , Mastercard and American Express. Incase you would like to use cash, you will access one of the many top-up points on the event site to load. At these top up points, you will be able to load cash onto the chip on your event wristband and use it to make payments. You can also refund any leftover funds on your wristbands at the top-up locations.

Can I pay with Szép Kártya at the event?

No.

I lost something, whom should I turn to?

In case you lost an item please visit the lost and found booth in the hallway of BOK A. If you have found a missing item you can hand it over at any of the information point or the lost and found booth a BOK.

Are there any lockers available at the event?

There are lockers for small personal items located at the Family park.

Where is the closest ATM to the event site?

There will be ATMs available on the event site.

Will there be EV motorbikes on display at the event?

Yes, there will be a dedicated EV area at the event which will include motorcycles, cars and e-bicycles as well.

Is there overnight parking for bikes at the event?

Yes, you can leave your bike in the secure indoor parking overnight where you will have 24 hour access. You are also welcomed to leave your bike inside the event grounds overnight but, please be aware that vehicles can be accessed only during the opening hours of the event each day. In the parking on Dózsa György út road you can also leave your bike overnight but, this this is public parking and there is no event specific security planned for this area.

I am an artist and would like to perform at the event , how can I apply?

If you are a solo artist or a band please send us your application here: [email protected]

Is the local dealer take any part in organizing the event?

All Harley-Davidson dealerships are welcome to participate in the event. The H-D Budapest team will help with the promotion of the event and to provide information about the event on their channels. H-D Budapest will be also responsible for running the service department at the event.

I perform a show with motorbikes. How can I apply to perform at the event?

If you have a show that uses motorbikes and you would like to feature at our event, please send us your application here: [email protected]

Do children need to buy a ticket to the event?

Children who are under 12 years of age or under enter our event free of charge. As a proof of age a photo ID will need to be presented at the gate . (Student ID, National ID, Passport)

Is there a special ticket, if I arrive with a classic bike or car?

If you would like to attend the event with a classic car or bike you need to apply at [email protected]. After your application will be accepted you will receive a confirmation. With this confirmation you can pick up your tickets at the accreditation booth at BOK Sports and Conference Centre e

Where can I buy tickets?

You can buy tickets in advance for the event on our official website . During the running of the event, you will also be able to buy tickets at every gate of the event site. For the best ticket offers, please purchase in advance.

Who should I contact if I have a problem with the ticket purchase?

If you have any ticket related issue you can write to [email protected].

I have purchased a ticket but, unable to attend. How can I get a refund for my ticket?

Regrettably all tickets are non-refundable but, you are able to transfer them to anyone who will be able to attend.

I couldn’t get the H.O.G. discount who should I contact?

If you had a problem with activating your H.O.G. discount at the ticket purchase, then please write to [email protected] for assistance.

Can I buy a VIP ticket?

Yes there are various VIP packages available for the event. Please check the ticket types and package contents for each on our official ticket page

Will there be a discount for Hungarian Nationals?

Sunday 25th July 2023 will feature a discounted day ticket will be available to purchase for all which is intended to attract a local audience.

Will there be a prize draw at the event?

Yes, during the event we are planning to operate a prize draw among the ticket holders where the main prize will be a brand new Harley-Davidson. More information to be announced later.

Why have I paid more in HUF/EUR?

The tickets are sold in local currency (HUF) and as such there can be fluctuations in the prevailing exchange rate which means the exact EUR price paid may be slightly different to the price communicated.

Will you add a booking fees when I purchase my tickets?

Our ticket agent ‘Eventim’ will add a small booking fee, 700 FT (about 2€) at the checkout to process your order. Including the booking fee, the advance ticket price still reflects the best value compared to a purchase on the gate.

What exchange rate is used when I buy the tickets?

The current daily average bank exchange rate.

What does the Rally Pack include?

The participation of the Parade and unique collection of event merchandise. Within the rally pack is an exclusive t-shirt (of your gender / size choice), bag, patch, pin, buff and keyring.

What does a VIP ticket include?

Our VIP ticket packages include the participation on the Parade, extensive and exclusive content of all-inclusive food and drink, secure motorcycle parking and access all areas to the event. Please see detailed VIP ticket options here https://hd120budapest.hu/site/en/tickets

Can I access my indoor secure parking after the parade has finished?

Yes, parking access is available all day if you have pre-booked indoor parking. If you would like to book indoor secure parking please click here https://www.eventim.hu/presale/en/tickets/harley-davidson-120-anniversary-festival-budapest-puskas-arena-park-1301524/performance.html

I bought a standard ticket but want to ride in the parade – what can I do?

Before 30th April 2023 – you can upgrade your standard ticket to a Rally Pack by purchasing a ‘rally pack upgrade ticket’ in the ticket tab here https://www.eventim.hu/presale/en/tickets/harley-davidson-120-anniversary-festival-budapest-puskas-arena-park-1345350/performance.html Not only will you get a Parade Pass but also all of the merchandise included in the Rally Pack.

My Chapter made a group booking but didn’t book Rally Pack (parade access) tickets. I want to ride in the parade – what can I do?

Contact [email protected] and they will talk you through upgrading the appropriate tickets or you can buy online the upgrade Rally Pack Tickets here, https://www.eventim.hu/presale/en/tickets/harley-davidson-120-anniversary-festival-budapest-puskas-arena-park-1345350/performance.html .

Where can we book accommodation for the event?

You can view and book accommodation options for the event on our official event website: https://hd120budapest.hu/site/en/accommodation If you have any questions about booking you can write to [email protected]

What day is the parade?

The parade will take place on Saturday 24th June 2023.

What time does the parade start?

Riders need to line up for the parade at 10am. The parade will begin at 11am.

Where does the parade start from?

The parade begins from the main road outside the Puskás Aréna Park, on the Dósza György út, that will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the event.

How can I ride in the parade?

Anyone riding in the parade will require a Parade Pass, this is included in the Rally Pack or VIP ticket types only. Parade spaces are limited to a maximum of 6,000 riders, to safety requirements required by the police and municipality.

Can my pillion ride with me or do they need a separate ticket?

Each Parade Pass is valid for one motorcycle so your pillion can ride with you even if they have a standard event ticket. However, the Rally Pack merchandise or access to the VIP packages are specific to the ticket holder only.

How many people will be riding in the parade?

A maximum of 6,000 people will be riding in the parade.

I’ve attended Harley-Davidson events in the past and never needed to have a pass for the parade before – why do I this time?

As we are riding in the city centre the police have asked us to control the number of participants through the city to a maximum of 6,000 motorcycles otherwise, we will not receive the license to operate the parade. In previous large-scale inner-city events, we have operated a ballot system on event to allocate the limited number of passes, however being led by customer feedback we wanted a mechanism which would allow customers to secure their riding place in the parade prior to the event.

Do I have to wear a helmet?

Yes, wearing a helmet is mandatory in Europe on a public road and you will need to conform to all of the laws of the road in Hungary.

How will I know the route of the parade?

The parade will have lead and tail riders to ensure all riders know which way to go. There will be a police escort and marshals through the parade and at key intersections.

