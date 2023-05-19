Harley-Davidson is celebrating their 120th, and you’re invited! You only turn 120 once. Welcome to your Inspiration Friday: First Annual Harley-Davidson Homecoming 2023 Guide! Everything you need to know about the 4-day festival in H-D’s hometown of Milwaukee. Harley-Davidson Homecoming marks the culmination of a yearlong 120th Anniversary celebration with live performances including headliners Foo Fighters and Green Day! 4-days and nights packed with fun and exciting activities and entertainment for enthusiasts of all ages.

There won’t be any time for downtime at this party so join thousands of Harley-Davidson riders from around the world for what’s sure to be an unforgettable experience and incredible 4-days of inspiration.

Location & Date: Milwaukee, WI, USA. July 13–16, 2023.

Harley-Davidson will celebrate its 120th Anniversary by launching the Harley-Davidson Homecoming event, an annual four-day festival filled with music, food and moto-culture. The inaugural event will take place at multiple venues throughout the Milwaukee area on July 13-16, 2023, and welcomes riders, enthusiasts, and fans to meet in Milwaukee for a huge celebration.

“We invite everyone, riders, non-riders and fans around the world, to join us in Milwaukee next summer for the Harley-Davidson Homecoming where we will celebrate 120 years of our incredible brand,” said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson. “This will be the first in a series of unforgettable annual events in Milwaukee.

Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival Venues

See legendary acts Foo Fighters and Green Day put on a show of epic proportions.

VETERANS PARK

The heart of the festival, it’s filled with live music and experiences for enthusiasts of all ages. Head over to Veterans Park along Lake Michigan’s shore for performances by some of the world’s top musical acts, tasty local food and beverages, and experiences for enthusiasts of all ages. This venue is a ticketed experience. Tickets on sale now.

NITRO CIRCUS

Catch 2-Days of live music. Featuring: Foo Fighters, Green Day and tons of other top musical acts. Don’t miss this non-stop, action-packed freestyle motocross show with insane stunts and epic tricks.

IVES BROTHERS

See Kyle and Cody Ives defy gravity as they ride their motorcycles around the Wall of Death.

H-D HOMECOMING MERCHANDISE

Memorialize your visit to the festival with official Homecoming merch. You only turn 120 once. Memorialize your trip to this once-in-a-lifetime celebration.

H-D Museum

The home of the heartbeat of H-D: experience factory tours, demo rides, and Police Skills demos. Celebrating its 15th Anniversary, the H-D Museum holds a lot more than history. Explore two floors of exhibits, an enhanced Experience Gallery, two all-new retail stores, and more. Explore 120 years of H-D history, enjoy live music, take a demo ride, and check out interactive exhibits. Admission to H-D Museum exhibits requires a ticket. See our latest exhibits, Mama Tried: Bringing It Together, My Papi Has a Motorcycle and a new Experience Gallery.

LIVE MUSIC

Catch free performances by Hairball, The Now Band, Road Trip, The Toys, Rebel Grace and more.

H.O.G. Members

HOG members, we’re not only celebrating our 120th, it’s also the club’s 40th anniversary. Stop by the museum to check in and receive a commemorative gift.

H.O.G. RIDE CHALLENGE

Visit several predetermined locations to check in and collect tokens. Stop by the H.O.G. area at the H-D Museum to trade tokens for a Challenge gift.*

H-D Powertrain Operations

The birthplace of every H-D Powertrain. Take a tour of the facility to see how the heart of every H-D motorcycle is made. While there, explore our 2023 lineup, take a demo ride, and check out the Police Skills demonstration.

DEMO RIDES

No trip to the mecca of motorcycles would be complete without a test ride. Demo the 2023 model of your choice.

POLICE SKILLS

See law enforcement officers put their motorcycle skills to use in a thrilling demonstration.

FOOD & BEVERAGE

Fuel up with on-site food and beverages.

*Members must present their membership card to receive tokens. Limited quantities, first come first served. One gift per member. Date, time, location subject to change.

MOTOCYCLE PARADE

Sunday, July 16, 2023. Epic Motorcycle Parade. Ride along or park and watch as we close out the weekend with an epic parade you don’t want to miss.

Veterans Park Ticket Options

See exciting live performances by Foo Fighters, Green Day, Cody Jinks, Social Distortion, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Phantogram, White Reaper and KennyHoopla, along with other family friendly activities. Get your tickets today through Front Gate, our ticketing partner. A Front Gate account is needed in order to buy tickets.

2-DAY GENERAL ADMISSION

The 2-Day General Admission Ticket allows you admittance to the Veterans Park experiences at H-D Homecoming for both Fri, July 14 & Sat, July 15 of the festival, plus access to:

Live performances by Foo Fighters, Green Day, Cody Jinks, Social Distortion, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Phantogram, White Reaper and KennyHoopla

Food choices for purchase from local and surrounding area chefs and restaurants Bars, concessions, official band merch and festival merch available for purchase Children 10 and under allowed in free with a ticketed adult (General Admission tickets only)

1-DAY GENERAL ADMISSION

The 1-Day General Admission Ticket allows you admittance to the Veterans Park experiences at H-D Homecoming for either Fri, July 14 or Sat, July 15 of the festival, plus access to:

Choose Friday to see live performances by Green Day, Social Distortion, Phantogram and KennyHoopla. Choose Saturday to see Foo Fighters, Cody Jinks, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and White Reaper

Food choices for purchase from local and surrounding area chefs and restaurants Bars, concessions, official band merch and festival merch available for purchase. Children 10 and under allowed in free with a ticketed adult (General Admission tickets only)

1-DAY VIP ADMISSION

The 1-Day VIP Ticket allows you admittance to the Veterans Park experiences at H-D Homecoming for Friday, July 14. Ticket includes everything that General Admission has access to, plus:

Access to dedicated, elevated deck for unmatched view of performing headliner

Unlimited access to the VIP Lounge with relaxed seating and air-conditioned restrooms

Full-service bar with drinks for purchase within the VIP Lounge

Food for purchase within VIP Lounge

Dedicated VIP Concierge to assist with your festival needs

Lockers and mobile charging units for rent

Parade Pass–allowing you to ride your motorcycle in the epic motorcycle parade on Sun, July 16

NITRO CIRCUS BRINGS MOTORCYCLE STUNT MAYHEM TO HARLEY-DAVIDSON HOMECOMING FESTIVAL

Ives Brothers Wall of Death Also Scheduled for Veterans Park Performances

Nitro Circus, the most explosive crew in action sports, will bring its non-stop, action-packed freestyle motocross show to the Milwaukee lakefront during the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival at Veterans Park. This daredevil circus features elite moto-athletes performing insane ramp tricks and heart-racing stunts as they push themselves to their limits. Nitro Circus performances are part of an expansive exposition of music and entertainment scheduled for July 15 and 16 to celebrate the 120th Anniversary of the world’s most-desirable motorcycle brand.

Veterans Park in downtown Milwaukee will be the epicenter of family-friendly activities and musical acts Foo Fighters (Sat., July 15) and Green Day (Fri., July 14). Also slated to perform during the weekend are Cody Jinks, Social Distortion, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Phantogram, White Reaper, and KennyHoopla. The Ives Brothers Wall of Death & Ball of Steel will also perform hair-raising stunts at the lakefront, including riding motorcycles inches apart inside a steel cage. General admission and special VIP tickets with premium benefits for Veterans Park events are on sale now at H-D.com/HomecomingTickets.

Other Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival events will take place at venues across the Milwaukee area, including the Harley-Davidson Museum where the preliminary music line-up includes headliners Hairball (July 13), The Now Band (July 14), Road Trip (July 15) and Rebel Grace (July 16). Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations and local Harley-Davidson dealerships will also be hosting Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival events.

Premier Service Team

The Harley-Davidson Premier Service Team will offer roadside assistance free of charge to all motorcycle riders in the local Milwaukee area during the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival. The service will be available July 12-17 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Lift-equipped trucks staffed by Harley-Davidson employees will transport disabled motorcycles to the nearest of six Harley-Davidson dealerships for repair, where service experts will be on hand to provide onsite technical assistance with advanced diagnostics.

FOO FIGHTERS AND GREEN DAY TO HEADLINE HARLEY-DAVIDSON HOMECOMING FESTIVAL

Harley-Davidson Announces July 13-16 120th Anniversary Event and Ticketing Details

The rumble of V-Twin engines and the crackling energy of amplified guitars will roll over the Milwaukee lakefront this summer when the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival takes over Veterans Park with headlining musical acts Foo Fighters and Green Day. General admission and special VIP tickets with premium benefits for both Veterans Park events are on sale now at H-D.com/HomecomingTickets as the world’s most desirable motorcycle brand kicks off the celebration of its 120th Anniversary and reveals details of this exciting four-day moto-culture festival, set for July 13-16 at multiple venues in the Milwaukee area, the city where it all began for the Motor Company in 1903.

Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival events will take place at venues across the Milwaukee area, including the Harley-Davidson Museum, Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations, and at local Harley-Davidson dealerships. Veterans Park in downtown Milwaukee will be the epicenter of day-long, family-friendly activities and music on Friday and Saturday.

Green Day is set to headline an evening show on Friday, July 14. Foo Fighters will headline on Saturday, July 15. Also slated to perform during the weekend are: Cody Jinks, Social Distortion, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Phantogram, White Reaper, and KennyHoopla. Veterans Park will also be home to a family-friendly festival during the days that includes music, entertainment, activities, and a variety of food options.

“We are very excited to announce the Foo Fighters and Green Day as headliners at our Veterans Park festival location,” said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson. “We can’t wait to host riders from all over the world in Milwaukee, as we come together as one Harley-Davidson family and welcome everyone to join us. With music at the heart of our festival, I can’t think of two more iconic American rock icons to join our community in celebrating 120 years of Harley-Davidson.”

The Harley-Davidson Museum will serve as a central rally point for free events. The 20-acre campus will host free live music, food-and-beverage sites, and skills demonstrations. The Museum will be open for general admission during the event. The weekend celebration will wrap up with a motorcycle parade through Milwaukee on Sunday.

Harley-Davidson motorcycle demo rides and product displays will be available at Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations in Menomonee Falls, where visitors can also take a guided factory tour to see where Harley-Davidson Milwaukee-Eight and Revolution Max V-Twin engines are made.

Six Milwaukee-area Harley-Davidson dealerships will also be hosting events and entertainment. Those dealerships include House of Harley-Davidson (Greenfield), Milwaukee Harley-Davidson (Milwaukee), Suburban Motors Harley-Davidson (Thiensville), Uke’s Harley-Davidson (Kenosha), West Bend Harley-Davidson (West Bend) and Wisconsin Harley-Davidson (Oconomowoc).

FAQ

General

Q: HOW OLD IS THE HARLEY-DAVIDSON MOTOR COMPANY?

A: The Harley-Davidson Motor Company, founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is proudly celebrating its 120th Anniversary in 2023.

Q: WILL THERE BE OTHER MAJOR EVENTS TO CELEBRATE HARLEY-DAVIDSON’S ANNIVERSARY?

A: This year is an entire year of celebration across the globe in honor of 120 years of Harley-Davidson. Our celebrations in Budapest, Hungary, June 22–25 2023, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 13–16, 2023, are our marquee events. You can also check with your local dealerships as they too will be celebrating our 120th Anniversary all year long!

Q. WHAT IS THE HARLEY-DAVIDSON HOMECOMING FESTIVAL?

A: The Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival is an annual four-day festival filled with music, food and moto-culture. This is our inaugural year for the event, and it coincides with our 120th anniversary year. So, in 2023, we are celebrating our 120th anniversary at the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, July 13–16.

Q: WHAT IF THERE IS INCLEMENT WEATHER DURING HARLEY-DAVIDSON HOMECOMING FESTIVAL IN MILWAUKEE?

A: The Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival will happen rain or shine in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In the event of inclement weather, Harley-Davidson and the City of Milwaukee will update all stakeholders on impacts to the event through both H-D owned and mainstream media channels.

Q: WHERE IS THE EXACT LOCATION OF THE HARLEY-DAVIDSON HOMECOMING FESTIVAL?

A: The Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival will be hosted in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. There are three main venue locations around Milwaukee and the surrounding area that will be used during the event. Six local Harley-Davidson dealerships will also host a variety of activities at their locations. Those locations are:

1. Veterans Park – Milwaukee’s lakefront

2. H-D Museum – Downtown Milwaukee

3. H-D Powertrain Operations Facility – Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin

H-D Dealerships

• Milwaukee Harley-Davidson, Milwaukee

• Suburban Harley-Davidson, Thiensville, Wisconsin

• Wisconsin Harley-Davidson, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin

• House of Harley-Davidson, Greenfield, Wisconsin

• West Bend Harley-Davidson, West Bend Wisconsin

• Uke’s Harley-Davidson, Racine, Wisconsin

Check out our website or H-D App for more detail. You can expect a full event schedule to be released as more information becomes available.

Q: IS THIS EVENT REPLACING THE MILWAUKEE RALLY HOSTED DURING LABOR DAY WEEKEND?

A: Harley-Davidson Hometown Rally is no longer an event that will be taking place annually. The Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival is not a replacement; it is its own unique event that will span across Milwaukee and the local area to celebrate riders and non-riders as only Harley-Davidson can.

Q: WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AN ANNIVERSARY AND HARLEY-DAVIDSON HOMECOMING FESTIVAL? IS THERE ONE?

A: The Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival will be the annual event hosted by Harley-Davidson each year in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. During milestone anniversary years, we’ll also celebrate our historic heritage.

Q: WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE BUDAPEST AND H-D HOMECOMING FESTIVAL EVENTS?

A: The Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival is a four-day festival of music, food and moto-culture in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This is our inaugural year for the event, where we are also celebrating our 120th anniversary year. The event in Budapest is specifically designed for our 120th celebration so that riders, enthusiasts, and fans from across Europe and Asia, who may not travel to Milwaukee, can celebrate our 120th anniversary year together.

Q: WHERE CAN I FIND ALL THE ACTIVITIES TAKING PLACE FOR H-D HOMECOMING FESTIVAL? WHEN WILL DETAILS BE SHARED?

A: Check out H-D.com/Homecoming or download the H-D App to stay up to date on all the announcements and details for the H-D Homecoming Festival. A full schedule of events will be shared later this spring, or earlier as it becomes available.

Q: WHAT TYPES OF EVENTS/ACTIVITIES ARE BEING PLANNED?

A: Events and activities being planned are:

• Musical entertainment: Veterans Park concerts to take place Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15

• Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Parade on Sunday, July 16

• Moto culture exhibits and bike shows

• Motorcycle demos

• Adventure touring experiences

• H-D facility tours

• Police skills riding demonstrations

• Street party locations

• H.O.G. 40th Anniversary Celebration

• And much more

Q: IS THE JUNEAU AVENUE CAMPUS OPEN TO VISIT?

A: No. During this time, our Juneau Avenue campus will be under construction for a future community park and not available for visits.

Q: CAN I STILL RIDE BY JUNEAU AVENUE TO TAKE A PICTURE BY THE BAR & SHIELD?

A: You can ride past Juneau Avenue; however due to the current construction of a future community park, we don’t recommend stopping to take pictures. The Bar & Shield is not available to have pictures taken in front of it during construction.

Q: WHAT’S THE BEST TRANSPORTATION OPTION TO VISIT EACH VENUE?

A: We encourage you to ride your motorcycle but get here however you can! There will be parking available for both cars and motorcycles at each venue, as well as shuttle transportation options at select locations. More details on transportation options will be shared closer to the event as it becomes available.

Q: I AM RIDING IN AND WILL ARRIVE TO MILWAUKEE JULY 12. IF THE EVENT DOESN’T BEGIN UNTIL JULY 13 WHAT IS THERE TO DO?

A: Once you arrive in Milwaukee there is a lot to see and do ahead of the celebration starting July 13. Some suggestions include checking out the museums in downtown Milwaukee, enjoying something to eat at the many different and unique restaurants the city has to offer. We recommend you check out VISIT Milwaukee’s website for more on all that there is to do in Milwaukee.

Q: IS THE CONCERT POSTER AVAILABLE FOR SALE?

A: Limited concert posters will be available at Veterans Park for purchase.

Q: I NEED A PLACE TO STAY. ARE ROOMS STILL AVAILABLE AND HOW CAN I GET ONE?

A: For more information, visit the Book Your Stay area of our H-D Homecoming Festival details page on h-d.com. There are many campgrounds, private home rentals and hotel rooms in the greater Milwaukee area. We recommend using the VISIT Milwaukee website which provides a list of lodging options in the Milwaukee area or call hotels directly.

Q: WHEN WILL A FULL SCHEDULE FOR HARLEY-DAVIDSON HOMECOMING FESTIVAL BECOME AVAILABLE?

A: We are currently planning more epic experiences for you and will release information as it becomes available. Keep up to date with details by visiting our website, H-D.com/H-D Homecoming Festival, and downloading our app.

Veterans Park

Q: DO I NEED A TICKET TO ATTEND HARLEY-DAVIDSON HOMECOMING FESTIVAL?

A: During the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, there will be both ticketed and free venues, as well as free and ticketed activities at these venues. Review the details below on venue to determine the best fit for you.

• Veterans Park is the only Harley-Davidson venue that requires a ticket to enter the location, with an ultimate festival experience with incredible music headliners, food and drinks, and activities the whole family will enjoy. Tickets can be purchased at hdhomecoming.frontgatetickets.

• Harley-Davidson Museum campus is free, with some paid activity options

• Tickets are required to access the H-D Museum exhibits (H-D Museum General Admission), but there are free activities at the Museum grounds as well. Museum ticket options and prices noted below and available online.

• $22 per adult

• $8 per children 5-17

• H.O.G. members get free access to the H-D Museum

• Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations venue and all activities, demos and self-guided tours, are free.

Q: WHY IS VETERANS PARK TICKETED? WHAT IS TAKING PLACE AT VETERANS PARK?

A: Veterans Park will be the ultimate festival experience with incredible music headliners, food and drinks, and activities the whole family will enjoy. Our Friday and Saturday headliners and opening acts are:

Friday, July 14, 2023

• Headliner: Green Day

• Opening Acts: Social Distortion, Phantogram, KennyHoopla, Additional local act TBD

Saturday, July 15, 2023

• Headliner: Foo Fighters

• Opening Acts: Cody Jinks, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, White Reaper, Additional local act TBD

Q: I DON’T LIKE TO PURCHASE ONLINE – CAN I CALL TO ORDER VETERANS PARK GENERAL ADMISSION OR VIP TICKETS?

A: No, the only way to purchase a ticket is online. If you need help, you can call our Customer Support Services team (800-664-7762) and a representative will walk you through purchasing a ticket online.

Q: WILL TICKETS BE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE ON-SITE?

A: We highly encourage you to purchase now, as ticket quantities are limited and may be sold out before July 14, 2023. If ticket sales are not sold out by the event date, we will sell tickets on-site.

Q: HOW MUCH ARE TICKETS FOR VETERANS PARK MUSIC HEADLINERS?

A: Price is dependent on what ticket option you purchase. Keep in mind, not only are you securing your spot for an epic concert, but also festival activities and other experiences.

Q: WHAT IS INCLUDED IN THE VETERANS PARK GENERAL ADMISSION AND VIP TICKET OPTION?

A: Details on both ticket types are below and can be found online H-D.com/homecomingtickets:

General Admission Details:

• Live performances

• Food options for purchase from local and surrounding area chefs and restaurants

• Bars, concessions, official band merchandise and exclusive festival merchandise available for purchase

• Children 10 and under allowed in free with a ticketed adult

• Admission to the Harley-Davidson Museum requires a separately purchased ticket.

VIP Details:

Includes General Admission items and…

• Access to dedicated, elevated deck for unmatched views of daily headliner performances

• Unlimited access to the VIP Lounge with relaxed seating and air-conditioned restrooms

• Full-service bar with drinks for purchase within the VIP Lounge

• Food for purchase within VIP Lounge

• Dedicated VIP concierge to assist with your festival needs

• Lockers and mobile charging units for rent

• H-D Parade Pass–allowing you to ride your motorcycle in the epic H-D motorcycle parade in Milwaukee on Sunday, July 16, 2023, landing at

Veterans Park

Q: HOW WILL I RECEIVE MY TICKET FOR VETERANS PARK?

A: Details on how and when you will receive general admission or VIP ticket will be emailed to you through a ticket confirmation email immediately after purchase.

Q: CAN I BRING A CHILD TO THE VETERANS PARK EVENT? IF SO, HOW MUCH IS THE TICKET AND WHERE DO I PURCHASE?

A: Children 10 and under are free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Children 11 and over will need a ticket. If you are interested in the VIP area of the event for yourself and a child, you will need to purchase a ticket for both yourself and your child.

Q: WHO SHOULD I CONTACT IF I HAVE A PROBLEM WITH MY TICKET PURCHASE?

A: Reach out to our ticket service provider Front Gate for support via their online support system.

Q: WHAT IS YOUR REFUND POLICY?

A: All ticket sales are final. Front Gate will facilitate a refund/repurchase if the customer is repurchasing for a same tier/price ticket OR a higher tier/price ticket. Please reach out to Front Gate for further assistance.

Q: IS THERE A LIMIT TO THE NUMBER OF TICKETS I CAN PURCHASE FOR VETERANS PARK OR THE HARLEY-DAVIDSON MUSEUM?

A: Ticket purchases for Veterans Park are limited to 8 tickets per individual. There is not a limit on the number of Harley-Davidson Museum tickets that can be purchased per individual.

Q: WHY CAN I ONLY PURCHASE 8 TICKETS TOTAL FOR VETERANS PARK?

A: This system is in place to help monitor and prevent scalpers/fraud.

Q: WILL OTHER VENUES BESIDES VETERANS PARK HAVE MUSIC? WILL I NEED A SEPARATE TICKET?

A: Yes, the Harley-Davidson Museum and the six area dealerships will have music. The music experiences at these locations are free, and their individual music line-ups will be released later this spring, or as information becomes available.

Q: WHAT ARE THE DATES & HOURS OF THE VETERANS PARK FESTIVAL?

A: Exact dates and times of each venue will be released closer to the event. Check back soon.

Q: CAN I LEAVE/RE-ENTER ON THE SAME DAY?

A: Yes, re-entry will be permitted for both General Admission and VIP ticket holders.

Q: ARE FOO FIGHTERS AND GREEN DAY THE ONLY ARTISTS PLAYING?

A: No, we will have eight additional artists performing on our music bill.

Friday, July 14, 2023

• Headliner: Green Day

• Opening Acts: Social Distortion, Phantogram, KennyHoopla, Additional local act TBD

Saturday, July 15, 2023

• Headliner: Foo Fighters

• Opening Acts: Cody Jinks, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, White Reaper, Additional local act TBD

Q: WHAT ADA AND ACCESSIBILITY ACCOMMODATIONS ARE AVAILABLE?

A: Full ADA and Accessibility accommodation details for 2023 are not yet available for our Veterans Park festival experience, but check back later! We work to make sure that all festival fans have an enjoyable experience. We’ll be adding the details in the coming months.

Q: ADA PARKING & ACCESSIBLE WAYS TO GET TO/FROM THE FESTIVAL

A: Full ADA and Accessibility accommodation details for 2023 are not yet available for our Veterans Park festival experience, but check back later! We work to make sure that all festival fans have an enjoyable experience. We’ll be adding the details in the coming months.

Q: WHERE IS THE ADA ACCESSIBILITY CENTER ONSITE AT VETERANS PARK?

A: Full ADA and Accessibility accommodation details for 2023 are not yet available for our Veterans Park festival experience, but check back later! We work to make sure that all festival fans have an enjoyable experience. We’ll be adding the details in the coming months.

Q: HOW DO I GAIN ACCESS TO THE ACCESSIBLE VIEWING AREAS?

A: All tickets to the Festival are general admission, purchasing an accessible ticket is not necessary.

• Upon arrival, please visit the Access Center for information on the accessibility wristband program. Patrons with mobility impairments or Deaf/Hard of Hearing patrons can request an accessibility wristband at the Access Center. This wristband is to show Festival staff that the patron plus one companion is eligible to enter the accessible viewing areas or the Deaf and Hard of Hearing areas. The accessibility wristband is non-transferable.

• Note: the wristband does not guarantee a spot in these areas. Please note that both viewing areas have a limited capacity and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. We cannot save or reserve seats or areas on the platform. Once it’s determined that an accessible viewing area is filled to capacity (including adequate aisle space for entering and exiting the area), the area will not be available for additional entry.

• Signage will be placed at the Festival identifying all viewing areas for patrons with mobility limitations and patrons who are Deaf / Hard of Hearing. Please visit the Access Center for a map of the festival grounds or the map on the official Festival app to see the designated accessible viewing locations.

Q: CAN I BRING A COMPANION FOR FREE TO VETERANS PARK?

A: All festival attendees must have an event ticket for admission into the festival.

Q: WHERE CAN I CHARGE MY POWER WHEELCHAIR?

A: The Festival does not provide personal care, golf cart rides, or push service of any kind or wheelchairs for rent or loan. Wheelchairs, power wheelchairs, and three or four-wheeled scooters are allowed only for use by patrons with mobility disabilities. For safety reasons, requests to use other power-driven mobility devices will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Powered wheelchairs may also be charged at the Access Center. Patrons should bring all cords and accessories needed to charge their devices. Chargers must use a 110-volt, 20-amp circuit.

Q: WHERE CAN I FIND ACCESSIBLE RESTROOMS?

A: Full ADA and Accessibility accommodation details for 2023 are not yet available, but check back later! We work to make sure that all festival fans have an enjoyable experience. We’ll be adding the details in the coming months. For questions about ADA and Accessibility accommodations, please contact 800-258-2464.

Q: IS ASL PROVIDED FOR MUSICAL PERFORMANCES?

A: The Festival provides many American Sign Language (ASL) interpreted music performances for patrons who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing. Please contact our Customer Support Services team (800-258-2464) to request a specific performance be interpreted. We ask that you make a request no later than May 29, 2023, to allow adequate time to prepare. We will make every effort to accommodate, but cannot guarantee, requests not timely submitted.

Q: I HAVE SPECIAL DIETARY NEEDS AND/OR HAVE PRESCRIPTION MEDICINE THAT I NEED. CAN I BRING THIS?

A: Outside food and drinks are not allowed inside the Festival, but if a patron has special medical dietary restrictions, items will be allowed.

• Patrons are allowed to bring their medically necessary materials and medications into the Festival, provided that all medicine has a prescription label with the patron’s name. Our personnel at the entry gates will verify the contents of any medically necessary materials. Out of concern for the festival staff who handle the trash, please dispose of your medical waste and syringes in the proper disposal, which is located at the medical tent. Please see the official Festival map for the location of the medical tent. Please do not dispose of these items in other trash bins at the Festival. Please contact our Customer Support Services team (800-258-2464) with any additional questions.

Q: CAN I BRING A SERVICE ANIMAL TO VETERANS PARK?

A: Pets are not allowed within the Festival grounds. However, miniature horses and dogs, which have been trained to provide assistance to an individual with a disability, are welcome. If accompanied by a service animal, you will be provided a Patron Notice of Responsibility for a Service Animal or you can request the form in advance from our Customer Support Services team (800-258-2464). Please enter through the accessible lane at either entrance.

Q: ARE THERE ACCESSIBLE FESTIVAL ENTRANCES?

A: Full ADA Parking and Entry accommodation details for 2023 are not yet available, but check back later! We work to make sure that all festival fans have an enjoyable experience. We’ll be adding the details in the coming months. For questions about ADA and Accessibility accommodations, please contact our Customer Support Services team (800-258-2464).

Q: I’M AFRAID THAT I WON’T BE ABLE TO GET A GOOD SEAT? IS THE VETERANS PARK CONCERT RESERVED SEATING?

A: There is no seating, or reserved seating areas for general admission. VIP ticket options offer an elevated deck for viewing the headliner performance each day.

Q: WHAT ELSE IS TAKING PLACE AT VETERANS PARK OUTSIDE OF MUSIC?

A: You can expect activities and entertainment that are moto-culture inspired, local food and beverage, epic musical acts, and unique H-D Homecoming Festival merchandise. All activities are being curated to be family friendly, and for riders and non-riders. Planning is underway and more details will be released this coming spring. We can’t wait to share all of the details with you!

Q: WHAT ITEMS ARE ALLOWED & PROHIBITED AT VETERANS PARK?

A: Guests and their belongings are subject to search upon entry or re-entry. You can help keep the lines moving quickly by leaving large bags at home.

The following items are ALLOWED:

• Clear bags made of clear plastic, clear vinyl, or clear pvc which do not exceed 12″ x 12″ x 6″

• Small clutch purses, fanny packs with no more than 1 pocket. Clutch purses no larger than 4.5″ x 5.5

• Empty reusable water bottles and hydration packs, and plastic or aluminum water bottles

• Baby Strollers

• Frisbees

• Chairs

• Binoculars

• Blankets, Sheets, Towels

• Cameras (basic point and shoot consumer-grade cameras) without detachable lenses and other accessories (monopods, selfie sticks, tripods, GoPro mounts, and other attachments are not allowed)

• Personal sized hand sanitizer

• Sunscreen in non-aerosol containers is allowed in the size of 3.4 ounces or less

• Totems (Less than 7 feet tall, and less than 1 inch in diameter. Must be made of light material: swim noodles, foam type material, cardboard tubes, fabric, light plastic, balloons, aluminum and/or blow up items.)

Prescription Medication and Dietary Restrictions

Outside food and drink is not allowed inside the festival however, if a patron has special medical dietary restrictions, items will be allowed. It is recommended that patrons speak to the Security Manager and Medical Team members at the festival entry gate who can assist them.

Patrons are allowed to bring medically necessary materials and medications into the festival if they meet these guidelines:

1. Prescriptions are in their original container

2. Only one type of medication is present, and the bottle contains only the appropriate amount of medication necessary while in attendance.

3. Prescriptions are not expired

4. The patron’s name is on the prescription bottle and is verified with an ID

Medications that require refrigeration can be brought to the medical tent for storage, after adhering to verification.

The following items are PROHIBITED:

• Any bags that are not clear or are larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″. Any hydration packs with more than 2 pockets.

• Aerosol containers, including sunscreen and personal beauty products

• Coolers of any kind. (Exceptions may be made for medical use)

• Framed backpacks, multiple pocket back packs and any pack that is not aligned with the allowed backpacks above.

• Any and all professional audio recording equipment

• Professional cameras and professional recording (photo, video, audio) equipment (NO large professional detachable zoom lenses, stands, monopods, tripods, attachment sticks (selfie sticks) or other commercial equipment.

• Any and all professional video equipment. No video recording will be allowed

• Drones or any other remote flying device

• Hammocks

• Glass containers of any kind

• Illegal and Illicit substances of any kind

• Outside food or beverage (including alcohol) of any kind

• Umbrellas

• Pets (except service animals)

• Selfie sticks

• Skateboards, scooters, bicycles, wagons, carts or any personal motorized vehicles

• Tents, canopies, or shade structures of any kind

• Unauthorized/unlicensed vendors are not allowed. No unauthorized solicitation and materials including handbills, flyers, stickers, beach balls, give-aways, samples, etc.

• Weapons or explosives of any kind

• Fireworks

• Large chains or spiked jewelry

• Bicycles inside festival grounds (free parking is available near festival entrance)

Carts of any kind (including Red Wagons)

*SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Q: WHAT IS VETERANS PARK BAG POLICY?

A:

• ALL bags will be searched before entry.

• CLEAR bags made up of clear plastic, vinyl, or pvc, and no larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ ONLY.

• Small clutch purses and fanny packs with no more than 1 pocket. (no larger than 4.5″ x 5.5)

• Bags will be restricted to small purses, totes and drawstring bags only.

• Backpacks and bags with multiple pockets are prohibited. Hydration packs are allowed but must be emptied of all liquid and have no more than two pockets in addition to the one holding the water reservoir.

Q: IS VETERANS PARK CASHLESS?

A: No, Veterans Park is not cashless. Purchases at the festival can be made with cash or card.

H-D Museum

Q: WHAT IS THE COST FOR A HARLEY-DAVIDSON MUSEUM TICKET?

A: Harley-Davidson Museum ticket prices for general admission are listed below.

• Adult: $22 per adult

• Children: 5-17 $8 per child

• Children: 5 & under Free

• H.O.G. members (w/current membership card and photo ID): Free

• H-D Employees (w/ID): Free (Note: this benefit applies to HDMC, H-D Inc, HDFS, HDDS and LiveWire; does not apply to contracted workers or dealer employees.)

• Annual Pass Holders (w/valid pass and photo ID): Free

• Advance tickets can be purchased here. This website will be updated with tickets valid for use during H-D Homecoming Festival (Jul 13-16, 2023) and for programs and tours offered during the celebration weekend.

• All prices are USD and do not include taxes and fees

• Note: Guided tours of the museum require a separate ticket purchase. Visit the Guided Tour page on the Harley-Davidson Museum website for more pricing information.

Q: WHAT IS IN THE NEW EXPERIENCE GALLERY?

A: A revitalized Experience Gallery brings to life the impressive collection on exhibit at the Harley-Davidson Museum. Experience it to witness how United We Ride!

Q: IS THERE AN ADDITIONAL COST TO SEE THE NEW MAMA TRIED & MY PAPI EXHIBITS?

A: No, these special exhibits are included in general admission.

Q: WILL MOTORCYCLE DEMOS BE HELD AT THE MUSEUM?

A: LiveWire demos will take place at the Museum only. Demos on all other Harley-Davidson models will be held at our H-D Powertrain Operations facility in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

Q: WILL H-D IRONE OR SERIAL 1 BE AVAILABLE FOR DEMOS?

A: Yes, there will be demos of the H-D IRONe and Serial 1 bikes at the Harley-Davidson Museum.

H-D Powertrain Operations Facility

Q: WILL MANUFACTURING TOURS BE OFFERED, AND ARE THEY FREE?

A: Yes, during Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, we will offer free self-guided tours of our H-D Powertrain Operations facility. Tours are first come, first served. The tours offered Thursday, July 13, and Friday; July 14 will be operational tours (factory is running). Non-operational tours will be available on Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16.

Q: HOW LONG IS A H-D POWERTRAIN OPERATIONS SELF-GUIDED TOUR?

A: Tours are approximately 30 minutes long. You may want to plan to arrive early, our tours are highly sought after and may create a line.

Q: ARE THERE SAFETY REQUIREMENTS FOR A TOUR OF THE H-D POWERTRAIN OPERATIONS FACILITY?

A: Yes, there are a few requirements to keep in mind when joining us for a tour.

• Eye and ear protection is required. We will supply both if needed.

• Fully enclosed shoes with a heel less than one inch.

Q. CAN CHILDREN PARTICIPATE IN THE TOURS AT THE H-D POWERTRAIN OPERATIONS FACILITY?

A: Children ages 12 years old and up may participate in a tour. Children under 12-years-old are not allowed due to safety requirements.

H.O.G.

Q: IS THERE AN H.O.G. 40TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION PLANNED?

A: Yes. There will be special activities celebrating 40 years of H.O.G. More details will be available later this spring, or earlier as they become available. H.O.G. members should check-in at the Museum to receive a commemorative gift.

Q: I’M A H.O.G. MEMBER, DO I NEED TO PURCHASE A TICKET TO GET INTO ANY H.O.G. 40TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION ACTIVITIES?

A: Event planning is underway, and more details about H.O.G. events will be provided later this spring, or earlier as it becomes available.

Q: IS THE H.O.G. 40TH ANNIVERSARY ONLY FOR H.O.G. MEMBERS OR H.O.G. MEMBERS AND A GUEST?

A: Event planning is underway, and more details will be provided later this spring, or earlier as it becomes available.

Q: I’M A H.O.G. MEMBER, CAN I JUST WALK INTO THE MUSEUM LIKE I USUALLY DO?

A: H.O.G. members always have complimentary access. Simply present a current H.O.G. Membership Card and photo ID in the Museum Lobby for a same-day complimentary ticket.

Q: I’M A H.O.G. MEMBER, DO I RECEIVE A DISCOUNT ON VETERAN PARK TICKETS?

A: No, there is no H.O.G. member discount on tickets for the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival events and activities.

Rides In

Q: WHAT’S THE PLAN FOR THE RIDES IN?

A: Rides In will have six different routes. Six rides, four coming from the corners of the U.S. and two from Canada, will descend on Milwaukee on July 12 for the H-D Homecoming Festival. There are more than 50 dealer stops along the way per route providing many opportunities to celebrate 120 years of the best motorcycle brand in the world.

Q: WHEN THE RIDES IN LAND IN MILWAUKEE ON JULY 12, WHAT IS THERE TO DO?

A: If you are arriving as part of a Rides In group, you can head to our H-D Powertrain Operations facility for a warm welcome from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Manufacturing tours, available 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and demos of our 2023 line-up. Also, some suggestions include checking out the museums in downtown Milwaukee and enjoying something to eat at the many different and unique restaurants the city has to offer. We recommend you check out VISIT Milwaukee’s website for more on all that there is to do in Milwaukee.

Q: WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A KICK-OFF CITY AND A STARTING CITY?

A: The kick-off cities are the first cities of the official six main routes and will begin the Ride In week from the four corner of the U.S. and the two routes in Canada. A starting city is also a beginning point; however, starting cities join one of the Rides In groups along the route.

Q. I’M INTERESTED IN SIGNING UP TO JOIN A RIDES IN ROUTE. HOW DO I SIGN UP?

A: There is no sign up for the rides in – just join the party at any dealer location on the routes.

Q: I CANNOT RIDE ALL THE WAY TO MILWAUKEE. CAN I STILL RIDE ALONG WITH THE GROUP FOR A FEW STOPS ALONG THE ROUTE?

A: Absolutely! Rides In are an opportunity for all to saddle up and join the pilgrimage to Milwaukee, H-D’s birthplace. There is no required route or mandatory schedule for you to follow. You are encouraged to join a ride anywhere along the way for as long as you’d like.

Parade

Q: IS THERE A 120TH ANNIVERSARY PARADE? WHEN AND WHERE IS THE PARADE?

A: Yes, we will have a 120th Anniversary Parade. The parade is Sunday, July 16, riding through Milwaukee. More details on the parade be available later this spring, or earlier as it becomes available.

Q: HOW CAN I GET A PASS TO RIDE IN THE PARADE?

A: Passes will be available to the public through the VIP Package.

Q: MY H.O.G. CHAPTER HASN’T RECEIVED THE CHAPTER PARADE OF FLAGS REGISTRATION FORM.

A: We are currently working on the registration process for the Chapter Parade of Flags. Your chapter leadership will receive the registration information soon.

Q: CAN MORE THAN ONE PERSON REPRESENT THEIR CHAPTER?

A: Each H.O.G. Chapter will be allowed to have two Harley-Davidson motorcycles in the parade. Select Chapter members (one motorcycle must have a passenger to hold the flag) to represent your chapter in the parade. One parade pass per motorcycle or one for both rider and passenger. Don’t forget to bring your Chapter Flag.

Q: WHEN DO I GET MY CHAPTER PARADE OF FLAG CREDENTIAL AND PARADE RIBBON?

A: Parade passes and ribbon along with parade staging information will be available for pickup at H.O.G. Headquarters during Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival. More details on this will be shared when available.

Q: DO YOU SUPPLY A FLAGPOLE FOR MY PASSENGER TO CARRY?

A: Flagpoles are designated for H.O.G. chapters. We will provide you with a flagpole to use as well as zip ties to affix your flag to the pole for the bike representing the H.O.G. chapter. We will collect the poles after the parade at the landing area at Veteran’s Park. Don’t forget to bring your Chapter Flag.

Q: WHAT IF THE WEATHER IS BAD THE MORNING OF THE PARADE?

A: Harley-Davidson Motor Company along with the City of Milwaukee and local law enforcement reserves the right to delay or cancel the parade due to unsafe conditions.

Q: I’M A FOOD VENDOR LOOKING TO LEARN HOW I CAN PARTICIPATE IN HOMECOMING?

A: Harley-Davidson is looking for restaurants to become an official food vendor onsite. We want the best Milwaukee and the surrounding regions have to offer! Apply HERE by May 1.

Q: I’M A PRODUCT VENDOR LOOKING TO LEARN HOW I CAN PARTICIPATE IN HOMECOMING?

A: We are not hosting any vendor experiences this year but could in the future. If you are open to us taking down some information about you for future vendor plans, please contact our Customer Care team: 800-258-2464. We also suggest reaching out to local Milwaukee Harley-Davidson dealerships for consideration.

Q: I AM INTERESTED IN SPONSORING HOMECOMING. IS THERE AN OPPORTUNITY TO DO SO?

A: Yes. We would love to hear more about you. Please contact our Customer Care Team: 800-258-2464.

Premier Service

Q. WHAT DAYS IS THE PREMIER SERVICE TEAM GOING TO PICK UP BIKES?

A. Wednesday, July 12 through Sunday, July 17.

Q. WHAT IS THE PHONE NUMBER I CALL?

A. 414-343-4000

Q. WHAT ARE THE HOURS OF THIS PROGRAM?

A. 7am–11pm

Q. HOW MANY TRUCKS DO YOU HAVE?

A. We will have 6 trucks with lifts to pick up bikes.

Q. WHAT IS THE WAIT TIME FOR THE TRUCK TO PICK MY BIKE UP?

A. It depends on how busy we are when you call. We will give you an approximate time when you call.

Q. WILL THERE BE A CHARGE FOR THIS SERVICE?

A. No, this is a free of charge service offered during Homecoming to celebrate our 120th Anniversary.

Q. WHAT INFORMATION DO YOU NEED FROM ME WHEN I CALL YOU TO PICK UP MY BIKE?

A. You will need your bike location, your phone number, model of your bike, color of your bike, year of your bike.

Q. IF I LIVE IN THE AREA, WILL YOU PICK UP THE BIKE FROM MY HOUSE?

A. If your motorcycle has a technical concern, a flat tire, etc., yes, we will pick it up at your home and take it to a Harley-Davidson Dealer.

Q. WILL YOU PICK UP THE BIKE FROM MY HOTEL OR CAMPSITE?

A. Yes, we will pick up the bike at your hotel or campsite. However, you must ride to the dealer in our truck (while your motorcycle is on the back) so the dealer can collect pertinent information from you.

Q. WHO ARE THE DEALERSHIPS THAT YOU WILL TAKE THE BIKE TO?

A.

1. House of Harley-Davidson in Greenfield

2. Suburban Harley-Davidson in Thiensville

3. Milwaukee Harley-Davidson in Milwaukee

4. Uke’s Harley-Davidson in Kenosha

5. Wisconsin Harley-Davidson in Oconomowoc

6. West Bend Harley-Davidson in West Bend

Q. HOW FAR AWAY WILL YOU GO TO PICK UP A BIKE?

A. We will pick up a bike as far south as Kenosha, as far north as Lomira, as far west as Johnson Creek, and as far northeast as Sheboygan. If you are further than any of these points, we still may be able to help — just call us!

Q. WHAT IF YOU PICK UP MY BIKE AT 10PM AND THE DEALER WON’T GET IT COMPLETE BY THE TIME THEY CLOSE? WILL YOUR DRIVER GIVE ME A RIDE BACK TO MY HOME/HOTEL/CAMPSITE? IF YES, WILL YOU THEN PICK ME UP WHEN MY BIKE IS READY?

A. Yes, if we pick up your bike later in the evening, and the dealer will not be able to complete it by closing, we will give you a ride to your home/hotel/campsite. Depending on how busy we are, we may be able to pick you up to take you back to the dealer when it is ready. If we cannot, we suggest using a rideshare company.

Q. ARE THE PREMIER SERVICE TRUCKS IDENTIFIED SO I KNOW THAT YOU ARE MY TOW?

A: Yes, the Premier Service Trucks are black and have the 120th Logo on them. You cannot miss them!

Q. WHAT IF I DO NOT WANT TO GO TO THE DEALER, BUT I WANT TO GO TO AN INDEPENDENT DEALER?

A. This service is only available for customers that want their motorcycle serviced at a Harley-Davidson dealership.

Q. WILL I HAVE A CHOICE AS TO WHERE MY BIKE GOES?

A. Yes, you can tell us the preferred H-D dealer and if they have availability, we will take the bike to that dealer.

Q. WILL YOU PICK UP BIKES THAT ARE NOT HARLEY-DAVIDSON MOTORCYCLES?

A. It is situational. We have picked up other motorcycles besides Harley-Davidson models. Depending on the model and the issue, many Harley-Davidson dealers will work on it.

Q. ONCE MY BIKE IS LOADED ON YOUR TRUCK, WILL I GET TO RIDE IN THE TRUCK WITH IT TO THE DEALER?

A. Yes, we require you to be with your motorcycle when we deliver it to the dealership.

Q. WOULD YOU BE ABLE TO FIX MY BIKE AND NOT TAKE IT TO THE DEALER?

A. No, our drivers are not necessarily technicians. However, if your bike just needs a jump because your battery is dead, we can do that without taking it to a dealer.

Q. WHAT IF I JUST RUN OUT OF GAS, CAN YOU HELP?

A. Yes, we can help with putting some gas in your bike to get you to a gas station.

Q. I LOST MY KEYS! CAN YOU HELP?

A. We will need to get your bike (and you) to the dealership. They will need to order the keys, which will take a few days.