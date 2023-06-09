Welcome to part 2 of Total Motorcycle’s Amazing Guide to First Annual Harley-Davidson Homecoming 2023! Inspiration Friday: Inspiring Harley-Davidson Homecoming 2023 Routes shows the best top 6 routes to ride (or drive) to H-D’s historic July 13-16th event in Milwaukee. Try your luck in Sin City, cruise through the Panhandle of Texas and high desert, ride past an active volcano, cross the mighty Mississippi River, experience the beautiful landscape of New England, grab fresh peach or pecan pie in Georgia, Slay the Dragon in the Great Smoky Mountains, snap a selfie in front of l’Assemblée nationale and see Canada’s only desert areas along the way!!

Southeast Route: From Alligator Alley Harley-Davidson on the edge of the Florida Everglades.

Northeast Route: Departing Seacoast Harley-Davidson in New Hampshire, experience the beautiful landscape of New England.

Northwest Route: Starting from Paradise Harley-Davidson in the picturesque Pacific Northwest.

Southwest Route: Roll out of Laidlaw’s Harley-Davidson in Southern California, try your luck in Sin City.

Canada East Route: Depart Privateers Harley-Davidson on the North Atlantic shore.

Canada West Route: Ride out of Vancouver, B.C., crossing Canada’s only desert areas, a dramatic scene of ancient geologic wonders.

Great rides, inspiring experiences and a wonderful Harley-Davidson party await all those who choose to leave their soft couch.

SIX EXCITING RIDE IN ROUTES LEAD TO THE HARL EY-DAVIDSON HOMECOMING FESTIVAL

Routes From Every Corner of North America Guide Motorcyclists to Milwaukee

All roads lead to Milwaukee this summer as motorcyclists plan to converge on the Lake Michigan shore July 13-16 for the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, a celebration of the 120th Anniversary of the world’s most-desirable motorcycle brand. To help riders plan their Homecoming expedition, Harley-Davidson has plotted six exciting Ride In routes, each starting from the furthest reaches of North America and leading to Milwaukee, with a planned arrival on July 12. Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival events will take place at venues across the Milwaukee area, including the Harley-Davidson Museum, Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations, and at local Harley-Davidson dealerships. Veterans Park in downtown Milwaukee will be the epicenter of day-long, family-friendly activities and music on Friday and Saturday with musical acts Foo Fighters (July 15) and Green Day (July 14). Also slated to perform during the weekend are: Cody Jinks, Social Distortion, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Phantogram, White Reaper, and KennyHoopla. Ride In Routes

Each daily Ride In segment begins and ends at an authorized Harley-Davidson dealership, with a mid-day stop also at a H-D dealership, giving riders an opportunity to mingle with other riders, chat with local staff, fuel up at local food trucks and get a bike checked out. Each Ride In is intended to embrace the freedom of the road. Riders are welcome to join at any point along the route, can depart at any time each day, and can ride at their own pace. Riders are responsible for planning their own lodging, fuel and food stops. There is no fee required to enjoy the Ride In route and dealership stops. The six routes include: Southwest Route : Roll out of Laidlaw’s Harley-Davidson in Southern California, try your luck in Sin City, ride through the heat in Scottsdale, Ariz., continue traversing the Southwest and its diverse culture in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, cruise through the Panhandle of Texas, ride the plains of Oklahoma and experience the Ozarks as you journey into Milwaukee. (Departs July 4; 9 days and 2,930 miles)

Northwest Route : Starting from Paradise Harley-Davidson in the picturesque Pacific Northwest, ride past the active volcano of Mt. Hood, cruise the high desert to Boise, Idaho, visit the Great Salt Lake, climb the Rocky Mountains and cut through the Great Plains to cross the mighty Mississippi River before descending on Milwaukee. (Departs July 4; 9 days and 2,460 miles)

Northeast Route : Departing Seacoast Harley-Davidson in New Hampshire, experience the beautiful landscape of New England, stop at Harley-Davidson Vehicle Operations in York, Pa., to view the facility that produces new Harley-Davidson motorcycles, cross the Allegheny Mountains and ride along the Great Lakes before arriving in Milwaukee. (Departs July 7; 6 days and 1,363 miles)

Southeast Route : From Alligator Alley Harley-Davidson on the edge of the Florida Everglades, zig zag across the Sunshine State with ocean and gulf views, grab fresh peach or pecan pie in Georgia, experience Appalachia, ride through the amazing twisties and Slay the Dragon in the Great Smoky Mountains, past Kentucky bluegrass and horses on an epic adventure that lands in Milwaukee. (Departs July 6; 7 days and 1,853 miles)

Canada East Route : Depart Privateers Harley-Davidson on the North Atlantic shore in Halifax, N.S., ride out to New Brunswick, through Grande Allée Québec’s restaurant-lined main street, snap a selfie in front of l’Assemblée nationale and la fontaine de Tourny before continuing down to the St. Lawrence River, through Ontario and past three Great Lakes before arriving in Milwaukee. (Departs July 5; 8 days and 1,870 miles)

Canada West Route: Ride out of Trev Deeley Motorcycles in Vancouver, B.C., crossing Canada’s only desert areas, a dramatic scene of ancient geologic wonders. Continue through picturesque Calgary, Saskatoon and Winnipeg on the way to the border, south to Fargo and into Wisconsin on the way to Milwaukee. (Departs July 5; 8 days and 2,423 miles)

SOUTHWEST ROUTE

Roll out of Southern California, try your luck in Sin City, ride through the heat in Scottsdale, AZ continue traversing the Southwest and its diverse culture in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, cruise through the Panhandle of Texas, ride the plains of OK, and experience the Ozarks as you journey into Milwaukee.

DAY 1: TUESDAY, JULY 4

DEPART

Laidlaws Harley-Davidson

Baldwin Park, CA

OVERNIGHT

Las Vegas Harley-Davidson

Las Vegas, NV

DAY 2: WEDNESDAY, JULY 5

DEPART

Las Vegas Harley-Davidson

Las Vegas, NV

OVERNIGHT

Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale

Scottsdale, AZ

DAY 3: THURSDAY, JULY 6

DEPART

Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale

Scottsdale, AZ

OVERNIGHT

Thunderbird Harley-Davidson

Albuquerque, NM

DAY 4: FRIDAY, JULY 7

DEPART

Thunderbird Harley-Davidson

Albuquerque, NM

MIDDAY STOP

Wicked West Harley-Davidson

Santa Fe, NM

OVERNIGHT

Tripps Harley-Davidson

Amarillo, TX

DAY 5: SATURDAY, JULY 8

DEPART

Tripps Harley-Davidson

Amarillo, TX

MIDDAY STOP

Harley-Davidson World

Oklahoma City, OK

OVERNIGHT

Myers-Duren Harley-Davidson

Tulsa, OK

DAY 6: SUNDAY, JULY 9

DEPART

Myers-Duren Harley-Davidson

Tulsa, OK

MIDDAY STOP

Pig Trail Harley-Davidson

Rogers, AR

OVERNIGHT

Lake of the Ozarks Harley-Davidson

Osage Beach, MO

DAY 7: MONDAY, JULY 10

DEPART

Lake of the Ozarks Harley-Davidson

Osage Beach, MO

OVERNIGHT

Doc’s Harley-Davidson

Kirkwood, MO

DAY 8: TUESDAY, JULY 11

DEPART

Doc’s Harley-Davidson

St Louis, MO

OVERNIGHT

Kegel Harley-Davidson

Rockerford, IL

DAY 9: WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

DEPART

Kegel Harley-Davidson

Rockerford, IL

ARRIVE AT DESTINATION

Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations

Menomonee Falls, WI

NORTHWEST ROUTE

Starting out in the picturesque Pacific Northwest, ride past an active volcano in Mt. Hood, cruise the high desert to Boise, ID, visit the Great Salt Lake, climb the Rocky Mountains and cut through the great plains and cross the Mighty Mississippi before finally descending on the birthplace of Harley-Davidson, Milwaukee, WI.

Ride Stops

DAY 1: TUESDAY, JULY 4

DEPART

Paradise Harley-Davidson

Tigard, OR

OVERNIGHT

Wildhorse Harley-Davidson

Bend, OR

DAY 2: WEDNESDAY, JULY 5

DEPART

Wildhorse Harley-Davidson

Bend, OR

OVERNIGHT

High Desert Harley-Davidson

Meridian, ID

DAY 3: THURSDAY, JULY 6

DEPART

High Desert Harley-Davidson

Meridian, ID

MIDDAY STOP

Snake Harley-Davidson

Twin Falls, ID

OVERNIGHT

Salt Lake City Harley-Davidson

Salt Lake City, UT

DAY 4: FRIDAY, JULY 7

DEPART

Salt Lake City Harley-Davidson

Salt Lake City, UT

OVERNIGHT

Grand Junction Harley-Davidson

Grand Junction, CO

DAY 5: SATURDAY, JULY 8

DEPART

Grand Junction Harley-Davidson

Grand Junction, CO

OVERNIGHT

Thunder Mountain Harley-Davidson

Loveland, CO

DAY 6: SUNDAY, JULY 9

DEPART

Thunder Mountain Harley-Davidson

Loveland, CO

OVERNIGHT

Frontier Harley-Davidson Outpost

Grand Island, NE

DAY 7: MONDAY, JULY 10

DEPART

Frontier Harley-Davidson Outpost

Grand Island, NE

MIDDAY STOP

Dillon Bros Harley-Davidson

Omaha, NE

OVERNIGHT

Big Barn Harley-Davidson

Des Moines, IA

DAY 8: TUESDAY, JULY 11

DEPART

Big Barn Harley-Davidson

Des Moines, IA

MIDDAY STOP

Mcgrath Harley-Davidson

Dubuque, IA

OVERNIGHT

Madison Harley-Davidson

Madison, WI

DAY 9: WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

DEPART

Madison Harley-Davidson

Madison, WI

MIDDAY STOP

Wisconsin Harley-Davidson

Occonomowoc, WI

ARRIVE AT DESTINATION

Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations

Menomonee Falls, WI

NORTHEAST ROUTE

Experience the beautiful landscape of New England, stop by Eisenhauer’s Harley-Davidson in York, PA for some 120th celebratory fun, cross the Allegheny Mountain, and ride along the Great Lakes before finally arriving in Milwaukee.

Note: Harley-Davidson’s York Vehicle Operations assembly plant is not open for tours.

Ride Stops

DAY 1: FRIDAY, JULY 7

DEPART

Seacoast Harley-Davidson

North Hampton, NH

MIDDAY STOP

Sheldon’s Harley-Davidson

Auburn, MA

OVERNIGHT

Bergen County Harley-Davidson

Rochelle Park, NJ

DAY 2: SATURDAY, JULY 8

DEPART

Bergen County Harley-Davidson

Rochelle Park, NJ

OVERNIGHT

Eisenhauer’s York Harley-Davidson

York, PA

DAY 3: SUNDAY, JULY 9

DEPART

Eisenhauer’s York Harley-Davidson

York, PA

OVERNIGHT

Three Rivers Harley-Davidson

Glenshaw, PA

DAY 4: MONDAY, JULY 10

DEPART

Three Rivers Harley-Davidson

Pittsburgh, PA

MIDDAY STOP

Adventure Harley-Davidson

Dover, OH

OVERNIGHT

Signature Harley-Davidson

Perrysburg, OH

DAY 5: TUESDAY, JULY 11

DEPART

Signature Harley-Davidson

Perrysburg, OH

MIDDAY STOP

Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, IN

OVERNIGHT

Chi-Town Harley-Davidson

Tinley Park, IL

DAY 6: WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

DEPART

Chi-Town Harley-Davidson

Tinley Park, IL

MIDDAY STOP

Ukes Harley-Davidson

Kenosha, WI

ARRIVE AT DESTINATION

Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations

Menomonee Falls, WI

SOUTHEAST ROUTE

Zig Zag across the Seminole state with ocean and gulf views, grab a fresh peach or pecan pie in Georgia, experience Appalachia, ride through the amazing twisties and slay the Dragon in the Great Smoky Mountains, catch the Bourbon trail, Bluegrass and Horses, on an epic adventure that makes for a welcome homecoming to Milwaukee.

Ride Stops

DAY 1: THURSDAY, JULY 6

DEPART

Alligator Alley Harley-Davidson

Sunrise, FL

MIDDAY STOP

Rock Star Harley-Davidson

Fort Myers, FL

OVERNIGHT

Harley-Davidson Wesley Chapel

Wesley Chapel, FL

DAY 2: FRIDAY, JULY 7

DEPART

Harley-Davidson Wesley Chapel

Wesley Chapel, FL

MIDDAY STOP

Space Coast Harley-Davidson

Palm Bay, FL

OVERNIGHT

Adamec Harley-Davidson

Jacksonville, FL

DAY 3: SATURDAY, JULY 8

DEPART

Adamec Harley-Davidson

Jacksonville, FL

MIDDAY STOP

Savannah Harley-Davidson

Savannah, GA

OVERNIGHT

Harley Haven

Irmo, SC

DAY 4: SUNDAY, JULY 9

DEPART

Harley Haven

Irmo, SC

MIDDAY STOP

Asheville Harley-Davidson

Asheville, NC

OVERNIGHT

Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson

Maryville, TN

DAY 5: MONDAY, JULY 10

DEPART

Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson

Maryville, TN

MIDDAY STOP

Wildcat H-D Harley-Davidson

London, KY

OVERNIGHT

Bluegrass Harley-Davidson

Louisville, KY

DAY 6: TUESDAY, JULY 11

DEPART

Bluegrass Harley-Davidson

Louisville, KY

MIDDAY STOP

Indy Southside Harley-Davidson

Indianapolis, IN

OVERNIGHT

Chi-Town Harley-Davidson

Tinley Park, IL

DAY 7: WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

DEPART

Chi-Town Harley-Davidson

Tinley Park, IL

MIDDAY STOP

Ukes Harley-Davidson

Kenosha, WI

ARRIVE AT DESTINATION

Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations

Menomonee Falls, WI

CANADA EAST ROUTE

Starting out in the shores of the North Atlantic in Halifax Nova Scotia, ride out to New Brunswick, through Grande Allée Québec’s restaurant-lined main street, snap a selfie in front of l’Assemblée nationale and la fontaine de Tourny before continuing down to the St. Lawrence River through Ontario and past 3 great lakes before finally arriving home in Milwaukee.

Ride Stops

DAY 1: WEDNESDAY, JULY 5

DEPART

Privateers Harley-Davidson

Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

OVERNIGHT

Harley-Davidson of Moncton

Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada

DAY 2: THURSDAY, JULY 6

DEPART

Harley-Davidson of Moncton

Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada

OVERNIGHT

Harley-Davidson Rimouski

Rimouski, Quebec, Canada

DAY 3: FRIDAY, JULY 7

DEPART

Harley-Davidson Rimouski

Rimouski, Quebec, Canada

OVERNIGHT

Premont Harley-Davidson

Ville de Quebec, Quebec, Canada

DAY 4: SATURDAY, JULY 8

DEPART

Premont Harley-Davidson

Ville de Quebec, Quebec, Canada

OVERNIGHT

St-Jérôme Harley-Davidson

Saint-Jérôme, Quebec, Canada

DAY 5: SUNDAY, JULY 9

DEPART

St-Jérôme Harley-Davidson

Saint-Jérôme, Quebec, Canada

OVERNIGHT

Durham Harley-Davidson

Oshawa, Ontario, Canada

DAY 6: MONDAY, JULY 10

DEPART

Durham Harley-Davidson

Oshawa, Ontario, Canada

MIDDAY STOP

Blackbridge Harley-Davidson

Cambridge, Ontario, Canada

OVERNIGHT

Thunder Road Harley-Davidson

Windsor, Ontario, Canada

DAY 7: TUESDAY, JULY 11

DEPART

Thunder Road Harley-Davidson

Windsor, Ontario, Canada

OVERNIGHT

Chi-Town Harley-Davidson

Tinley Park, IL, USA

DAY 8: WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

DEPART

Chi-Town Harley-Davidson

Tinley Park, IL, USA

MIDDAY STOP

Ukes Harley-Davidson

Kenosha, WI, USA

ARRIVE AT DESTINATION

Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations

Menomonee Falls, WI, USA

CANADA WEST ROUTE

Ride out of beautiful British Columbia, crossing through some of Canada’s only desert areas–a dramatic scene of ancient geologic wonders. Continue through the picturesque towns of Calgary, Saskatoon and Winnipeg on the way to the border heading south to Fargo and into Wisconsin with the final destination being the birthplace of Harley-Davidson, Milwaukee, WI.

Ride Stops

DAY 1: WEDNESDAY, JULY 5

DEPART

Trev Deeley Motorcycles

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

OVERNIGHT

Barnes Harley-Davidson Kamloops

Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada

DAY 2: THURSDAY, JULY 6

DEPART

Barnes Harley-Davidson Kamloops

Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada

OVERNIGHT

Calgary Harley-Davidson

Calgary, Alberta, Canada

DAY 3: FRIDAY, JULY 7

DEPART

Calgary Harley-Davidson

Calgary, Alberta, Canada

OVERNIGHT

Badlands Harley-Davidson

Dunmore, Alberta, Canada

DAY 4: SATURDAY, JULY 8

DEPART

Badlands Harley-Davidson

Dunmore, Alberta, Canada

OVERNIGHT

Redline Harley-Davidson

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada

DAY 5: SUNDAY, JULY 9

DEPART

Redline Harley-Davidson

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada

MIDDAY STOP

Prairie Harley-Davidson

Emerald Park, Saskatchewa, Canada

OVERNIGHT

Harley-Davidson Winnipeg

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

DAY 6: MONDAY, JULY 10

DEPART

Harley-Davidson Winnipeg

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

OVERNIGHT

Harley-Davidson of Fargo

Fargo, ND, USA

DAY 7: TUESDAY, JULY 11

DEPART

Harley-Davidson of Fargo

Fargo, ND, USA

OVERNIGHT

Great River Harley-Davidson

Onalaska, WI, USA

DAY 8: WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

DEPART

Great River Harley-Davidson

Onalaska, WI, USA

MIDDAY STOP

Wisconsin Harley-Davidson

Occonomowoc, WI, USA

ARRIVE AT DESTINATION

Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations

Menomonee Falls, WI, USA