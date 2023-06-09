Welcome to part 2 of Total Motorcycle’s Amazing Guide to First Annual Harley-Davidson Homecoming 2023! Inspiration Friday: Inspiring Harley-Davidson Homecoming 2023 Routes shows the best top 6 routes to ride (or drive) to H-D’s historic July 13-16th event in Milwaukee. Try your luck in Sin City, cruise through the Panhandle of Texas and high desert, ride past an active volcano, cross the mighty Mississippi River, experience the beautiful landscape of New England, grab fresh peach or pecan pie in Georgia, Slay the Dragon in the Great Smoky Mountains, snap a selfie in front of l’Assemblée nationale and see Canada’s only desert areas along the way!!
Southeast Route: From Alligator Alley Harley-Davidson on the edge of the Florida Everglades.
Northeast Route: Departing Seacoast Harley-Davidson in New Hampshire, experience the beautiful landscape of New England.
Northwest Route: Starting from Paradise Harley-Davidson in the picturesque Pacific Northwest.
Southwest Route: Roll out of Laidlaw’s Harley-Davidson in Southern California, try your luck in Sin City.
Canada East Route: Depart Privateers Harley-Davidson on the North Atlantic shore.
Canada West Route: Ride out of Vancouver, B.C., crossing Canada’s only desert areas, a dramatic scene of ancient geologic wonders.
Great rides, inspiring experiences and a wonderful Harley-Davidson party await all those who choose to leave their soft couch.
SIX EXCITING RIDE IN ROUTES LEAD TO THE HARLEY-DAVIDSON HOMECOMING FESTIVAL
All roads lead to Milwaukee this summer as motorcyclists plan to converge on the Lake Michigan shore July 13-16 for the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, a celebration of the 120th Anniversary of the world’s most-desirable motorcycle brand. To help riders plan their Homecoming expedition, Harley-Davidson has plotted six exciting Ride In routes, each starting from the furthest reaches of North America and leading to Milwaukee, with a planned arrival on July 12.
Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival events will take place at venues across the Milwaukee area, including the Harley-Davidson Museum, Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations, and at local Harley-Davidson dealerships. Veterans Park in downtown Milwaukee will be the epicenter of day-long, family-friendly activities and music on Friday and Saturday with musical acts Foo Fighters (July 15) and Green Day (July 14). Also slated to perform during the weekend are: Cody Jinks, Social Distortion, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Phantogram, White Reaper, and KennyHoopla.
Ride In Routes
Each daily Ride In segment begins and ends at an authorized Harley-Davidson dealership, with a mid-day stop also at a H-D dealership, giving riders an opportunity to mingle with other riders, chat with local staff, fuel up at local food trucks and get a bike checked out. Each Ride In is intended to embrace the freedom of the road. Riders are welcome to join at any point along the route, can depart at any time each day, and can ride at their own pace. Riders are responsible for planning their own lodging, fuel and food stops. There is no fee required to enjoy the Ride In route and dealership stops.
The six routes include:
- Southwest Route: Roll out of Laidlaw’s Harley-Davidson in Southern California, try your luck in Sin City, ride through the heat in Scottsdale, Ariz., continue traversing the Southwest and its diverse culture in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, cruise through the Panhandle of Texas, ride the plains of Oklahoma and experience the Ozarks as you journey into Milwaukee. (Departs July 4; 9 days and 2,930 miles)
- Northwest Route: Starting from Paradise Harley-Davidson in the picturesque Pacific Northwest, ride past the active volcano of Mt. Hood, cruise the high desert to Boise, Idaho, visit the Great Salt Lake, climb the Rocky Mountains and cut through the Great Plains to cross the mighty Mississippi River before descending on Milwaukee. (Departs July 4; 9 days and 2,460 miles)
- Northeast Route: Departing Seacoast Harley-Davidson in New Hampshire, experience the beautiful landscape of New England, stop at Harley-Davidson Vehicle Operations in York, Pa., to view the facility that produces new Harley-Davidson motorcycles, cross the Allegheny Mountains and ride along the Great Lakes before arriving in Milwaukee. (Departs July 7; 6 days and 1,363 miles)
- Southeast Route: From Alligator Alley Harley-Davidson on the edge of the Florida Everglades, zig zag across the Sunshine State with ocean and gulf views, grab fresh peach or pecan pie in Georgia, experience Appalachia, ride through the amazing twisties and Slay the Dragon in the Great Smoky Mountains, past Kentucky bluegrass and horses on an epic adventure that lands in Milwaukee. (Departs July 6; 7 days and 1,853 miles)
- Canada East Route: Depart Privateers Harley-Davidson on the North Atlantic shore in Halifax, N.S., ride out to New Brunswick, through Grande Allée Québec’s restaurant-lined main street, snap a selfie in front of l’Assemblée nationale and la fontaine de Tourny before continuing down to the St. Lawrence River, through Ontario and past three Great Lakes before arriving in Milwaukee. (Departs July 5; 8 days and 1,870 miles)
- Canada West Route: Ride out of Trev Deeley Motorcycles in Vancouver, B.C., crossing Canada’s only desert areas, a dramatic scene of ancient geologic wonders. Continue through picturesque Calgary, Saskatoon and Winnipeg on the way to the border, south to Fargo and into Wisconsin on the way to Milwaukee. (Departs July 5; 8 days and 2,423 miles)
SOUTHWEST ROUTE
Roll out of Southern California, try your luck in Sin City, ride through the heat in Scottsdale, AZ continue traversing the Southwest and its diverse culture in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, cruise through the Panhandle of Texas, ride the plains of OK, and experience the Ozarks as you journey into Milwaukee.
DAY 1: TUESDAY, JULY 4
DEPART
Laidlaws Harley-Davidson
Baldwin Park, CA
OVERNIGHT
Las Vegas Harley-Davidson
Las Vegas, NV
DAY 2: WEDNESDAY, JULY 5
DEPART
Las Vegas Harley-Davidson
Las Vegas, NV
OVERNIGHT
Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
DAY 3: THURSDAY, JULY 6
DEPART
Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
OVERNIGHT
Thunderbird Harley-Davidson
Albuquerque, NM
DAY 4: FRIDAY, JULY 7
DEPART
Thunderbird Harley-Davidson
Albuquerque, NM
MIDDAY STOP
Wicked West Harley-Davidson
Santa Fe, NM
OVERNIGHT
Tripps Harley-Davidson
Amarillo, TX
DAY 5: SATURDAY, JULY 8
DEPART
Tripps Harley-Davidson
Amarillo, TX
MIDDAY STOP
Harley-Davidson World
Oklahoma City, OK
OVERNIGHT
Myers-Duren Harley-Davidson
Tulsa, OK
DAY 6: SUNDAY, JULY 9
DEPART
Myers-Duren Harley-Davidson
Tulsa, OK
MIDDAY STOP
Pig Trail Harley-Davidson
Rogers, AR
OVERNIGHT
Lake of the Ozarks Harley-Davidson
Osage Beach, MO
DAY 7: MONDAY, JULY 10
DEPART
Lake of the Ozarks Harley-Davidson
Osage Beach, MO
OVERNIGHT
Doc’s Harley-Davidson
Kirkwood, MO
DAY 8: TUESDAY, JULY 11
DEPART
Doc’s Harley-Davidson
St Louis, MO
OVERNIGHT
Kegel Harley-Davidson
Rockerford, IL
DAY 9: WEDNESDAY, JULY 12
DEPART
Kegel Harley-Davidson
Rockerford, IL
ARRIVE AT DESTINATION
Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations
Menomonee Falls, WI
NORTHWEST ROUTE
Starting out in the picturesque Pacific Northwest, ride past an active volcano in Mt. Hood, cruise the high desert to Boise, ID, visit the Great Salt Lake, climb the Rocky Mountains and cut through the great plains and cross the Mighty Mississippi before finally descending on the birthplace of Harley-Davidson, Milwaukee, WI.
Ride Stops
DAY 1: TUESDAY, JULY 4
DEPART
Paradise Harley-Davidson
Tigard, OR
OVERNIGHT
Wildhorse Harley-Davidson
Bend, OR
DAY 2: WEDNESDAY, JULY 5
DEPART
Wildhorse Harley-Davidson
Bend, OR
OVERNIGHT
High Desert Harley-Davidson
Meridian, ID
DAY 3: THURSDAY, JULY 6
DEPART
High Desert Harley-Davidson
Meridian, ID
MIDDAY STOP
Snake Harley-Davidson
Twin Falls, ID
OVERNIGHT
Salt Lake City Harley-Davidson
Salt Lake City, UT
DAY 4: FRIDAY, JULY 7
DEPART
Salt Lake City Harley-Davidson
Salt Lake City, UT
OVERNIGHT
Grand Junction Harley-Davidson
Grand Junction, CO
DAY 5: SATURDAY, JULY 8
DEPART
Grand Junction Harley-Davidson
Grand Junction, CO
OVERNIGHT
Thunder Mountain Harley-Davidson
Loveland, CO
DAY 6: SUNDAY, JULY 9
DEPART
Thunder Mountain Harley-Davidson
Loveland, CO
OVERNIGHT
Frontier Harley-Davidson Outpost
Grand Island, NE
DAY 7: MONDAY, JULY 10
DEPART
Frontier Harley-Davidson Outpost
Grand Island, NE
MIDDAY STOP
Dillon Bros Harley-Davidson
Omaha, NE
OVERNIGHT
Big Barn Harley-Davidson
Des Moines, IA
DAY 8: TUESDAY, JULY 11
DEPART
Big Barn Harley-Davidson
Des Moines, IA
MIDDAY STOP
Mcgrath Harley-Davidson
Dubuque, IA
OVERNIGHT
Madison Harley-Davidson
Madison, WI
DAY 9: WEDNESDAY, JULY 12
DEPART
Madison Harley-Davidson
Madison, WI
MIDDAY STOP
Wisconsin Harley-Davidson
Occonomowoc, WI
ARRIVE AT DESTINATION
Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations
Menomonee Falls, WI
NORTHEAST ROUTE
Experience the beautiful landscape of New England, stop by Eisenhauer’s Harley-Davidson in York, PA for some 120th celebratory fun, cross the Allegheny Mountain, and ride along the Great Lakes before finally arriving in Milwaukee.
Note: Harley-Davidson’s York Vehicle Operations assembly plant is not open for tours.
Ride Stops
DAY 1: FRIDAY, JULY 7
DEPART
Seacoast Harley-Davidson
North Hampton, NH
MIDDAY STOP
Sheldon’s Harley-Davidson
Auburn, MA
OVERNIGHT
Bergen County Harley-Davidson
Rochelle Park, NJ
DAY 2: SATURDAY, JULY 8
DEPART
Bergen County Harley-Davidson
Rochelle Park, NJ
OVERNIGHT
Eisenhauer’s York Harley-Davidson
York, PA
DAY 3: SUNDAY, JULY 9
DEPART
Eisenhauer’s York Harley-Davidson
York, PA
OVERNIGHT
Three Rivers Harley-Davidson
Glenshaw, PA
DAY 4: MONDAY, JULY 10
DEPART
Three Rivers Harley-Davidson
Pittsburgh, PA
MIDDAY STOP
Adventure Harley-Davidson
Dover, OH
OVERNIGHT
Signature Harley-Davidson
Perrysburg, OH
DAY 5: TUESDAY, JULY 11
DEPART
Signature Harley-Davidson
Perrysburg, OH
MIDDAY STOP
Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne, IN
OVERNIGHT
Chi-Town Harley-Davidson
Tinley Park, IL
DAY 6: WEDNESDAY, JULY 12
DEPART
Chi-Town Harley-Davidson
Tinley Park, IL
MIDDAY STOP
Ukes Harley-Davidson
Kenosha, WI
ARRIVE AT DESTINATION
Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations
Menomonee Falls, WI
SOUTHEAST ROUTE
Zig Zag across the Seminole state with ocean and gulf views, grab a fresh peach or pecan pie in Georgia, experience Appalachia, ride through the amazing twisties and slay the Dragon in the Great Smoky Mountains, catch the Bourbon trail, Bluegrass and Horses, on an epic adventure that makes for a welcome homecoming to Milwaukee.
Ride Stops
DAY 1: THURSDAY, JULY 6
DEPART
Alligator Alley Harley-Davidson
Sunrise, FL
MIDDAY STOP
Rock Star Harley-Davidson
Fort Myers, FL
OVERNIGHT
Harley-Davidson Wesley Chapel
Wesley Chapel, FL
DAY 2: FRIDAY, JULY 7
DEPART
Harley-Davidson Wesley Chapel
Wesley Chapel, FL
MIDDAY STOP
Space Coast Harley-Davidson
Palm Bay, FL
OVERNIGHT
Adamec Harley-Davidson
Jacksonville, FL
DAY 3: SATURDAY, JULY 8
DEPART
Adamec Harley-Davidson
Jacksonville, FL
MIDDAY STOP
Savannah Harley-Davidson
Savannah, GA
OVERNIGHT
Harley Haven
Irmo, SC
DAY 4: SUNDAY, JULY 9
DEPART
Harley Haven
Irmo, SC
MIDDAY STOP
Asheville Harley-Davidson
Asheville, NC
OVERNIGHT
Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson
Maryville, TN
DAY 5: MONDAY, JULY 10
DEPART
Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson
Maryville, TN
MIDDAY STOP
Wildcat H-D Harley-Davidson
London, KY
OVERNIGHT
Bluegrass Harley-Davidson
Louisville, KY
DAY 6: TUESDAY, JULY 11
DEPART
Bluegrass Harley-Davidson
Louisville, KY
MIDDAY STOP
Indy Southside Harley-Davidson
Indianapolis, IN
OVERNIGHT
Chi-Town Harley-Davidson
Tinley Park, IL
DAY 7: WEDNESDAY, JULY 12
DEPART
Chi-Town Harley-Davidson
Tinley Park, IL
MIDDAY STOP
Ukes Harley-Davidson
Kenosha, WI
ARRIVE AT DESTINATION
Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations
Menomonee Falls, WI
CANADA EAST ROUTE
Starting out in the shores of the North Atlantic in Halifax Nova Scotia, ride out to New Brunswick, through Grande Allée Québec’s restaurant-lined main street, snap a selfie in front of l’Assemblée nationale and la fontaine de Tourny before continuing down to the St. Lawrence River through Ontario and past 3 great lakes before finally arriving home in Milwaukee.
Ride Stops
DAY 1: WEDNESDAY, JULY 5
DEPART
Privateers Harley-Davidson
Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
OVERNIGHT
Harley-Davidson of Moncton
Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada
DAY 2: THURSDAY, JULY 6
DEPART
Harley-Davidson of Moncton
Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada
OVERNIGHT
Harley-Davidson Rimouski
Rimouski, Quebec, Canada
DAY 3: FRIDAY, JULY 7
DEPART
Harley-Davidson Rimouski
Rimouski, Quebec, Canada
OVERNIGHT
Premont Harley-Davidson
Ville de Quebec, Quebec, Canada
DAY 4: SATURDAY, JULY 8
DEPART
Premont Harley-Davidson
Ville de Quebec, Quebec, Canada
OVERNIGHT
St-Jérôme Harley-Davidson
Saint-Jérôme, Quebec, Canada
DAY 5: SUNDAY, JULY 9
DEPART
St-Jérôme Harley-Davidson
Saint-Jérôme, Quebec, Canada
OVERNIGHT
Durham Harley-Davidson
Oshawa, Ontario, Canada
DAY 6: MONDAY, JULY 10
DEPART
Durham Harley-Davidson
Oshawa, Ontario, Canada
MIDDAY STOP
Blackbridge Harley-Davidson
Cambridge, Ontario, Canada
OVERNIGHT
Thunder Road Harley-Davidson
Windsor, Ontario, Canada
DAY 7: TUESDAY, JULY 11
DEPART
Thunder Road Harley-Davidson
Windsor, Ontario, Canada
OVERNIGHT
Chi-Town Harley-Davidson
Tinley Park, IL, USA
DAY 8: WEDNESDAY, JULY 12
DEPART
Chi-Town Harley-Davidson
Tinley Park, IL, USA
MIDDAY STOP
Ukes Harley-Davidson
Kenosha, WI, USA
ARRIVE AT DESTINATION
Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations
Menomonee Falls, WI, USA
CANADA WEST ROUTE
Ride out of beautiful British Columbia, crossing through some of Canada’s only desert areas–a dramatic scene of ancient geologic wonders. Continue through the picturesque towns of Calgary, Saskatoon and Winnipeg on the way to the border heading south to Fargo and into Wisconsin with the final destination being the birthplace of Harley-Davidson, Milwaukee, WI.
Ride Stops
DAY 1: WEDNESDAY, JULY 5
DEPART
Trev Deeley Motorcycles
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
OVERNIGHT
Barnes Harley-Davidson Kamloops
Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada
DAY 2: THURSDAY, JULY 6
DEPART
Barnes Harley-Davidson Kamloops
Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada
OVERNIGHT
Calgary Harley-Davidson
Calgary, Alberta, Canada
DAY 3: FRIDAY, JULY 7
DEPART
Calgary Harley-Davidson
Calgary, Alberta, Canada
OVERNIGHT
Badlands Harley-Davidson
Dunmore, Alberta, Canada
DAY 4: SATURDAY, JULY 8
DEPART
Badlands Harley-Davidson
Dunmore, Alberta, Canada
OVERNIGHT
Redline Harley-Davidson
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada
DAY 5: SUNDAY, JULY 9
DEPART
Redline Harley-Davidson
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada
MIDDAY STOP
Prairie Harley-Davidson
Emerald Park, Saskatchewa, Canada
OVERNIGHT
Harley-Davidson Winnipeg
Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
DAY 6: MONDAY, JULY 10
DEPART
Harley-Davidson Winnipeg
Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
OVERNIGHT
Harley-Davidson of Fargo
Fargo, ND, USA
DAY 7: TUESDAY, JULY 11
DEPART
Harley-Davidson of Fargo
Fargo, ND, USA
OVERNIGHT
Great River Harley-Davidson
Onalaska, WI, USA
DAY 8: WEDNESDAY, JULY 12
DEPART
Great River Harley-Davidson
Onalaska, WI, USA
MIDDAY STOP
Wisconsin Harley-Davidson
Occonomowoc, WI, USA
ARRIVE AT DESTINATION
Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations
Menomonee Falls, WI, USA