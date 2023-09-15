Buon giorno motociclista! Today we take a trip to Lignano Sabbiadoro in northern Italy for our Inspiration Friday: Italian Bike Week 2023, grazie! Picture this, Italy, beautiful seaside of the Adriatic Sea, magical atmosphere of late summer, perfect weather only interrupted with the roar of tens of thousands of beautiful engine notes in symphony. Welcome to Italian Bike Week 2023 full of Italian flavor mixed with US Stars and Stripes. It’s an ideal way to end the summer with a bang. The Italians have everything a biker wants: Custom Bike Show, thousands of motorcycles, mototours, Mods Meet Rockers, Enduro Moto-Therapy, Demo Rides, Enduro Days, Adventure Rides, U.S. CAR ON THE BEACH, Pin Up parade & Fifties Bike Wash, Saturday Night Parade, Expo American Cars & Hot Rods and lots of Live Music!

So come, read, enjoy, have a cappuccino and a biscotti while you read today’s Inspiration Friday week #259: Italian Bike Week 2023 and Check out all our 2023 and 2024 Italian bike guides.

La Vita È Come Una Fotografia. Se Sorridi, Viene Meglio (“Life is Like a Photograph. If You Smile, It’s Better”)

Total Motorcycle would like to thank PrimaCassa, Agenzia Nazionale Del Turismo, Io Sono Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lulop.com and Moto.it for inspiring us to bring you this week's Inspiration Friday: Italian Bike Week 2023!

ITALIAN BIKE WEEK, THE LATE-SUMMER MOTOR FEST RETURNS IN 2023

After the huge success of the first edition, the #italianbikeweek returns in 2023 to round off the summer season. The event has its roots in the #custom scene, but it will pay a special attention to #adventure and Off-Road enthusiasts

Exactly one year after the first edition, ITALIAN BIKE WEEK returns to Lignano Sabbiadoro (UD). Also in 2023, the event born from a rib of the BIKER FEST INTERNATIONAL brings back the passion for two and four wheels in the beautiful seaside of the Adriatic Sea: in September the vacations are coming to their last act, but the magical atmosphere of late summer, the perfect weather and the shared desire to end the season with a bang represent the ideal assumptions for a fantastic event.

The appointment is scheduled for the third weekend of the month, from the 14th to the 17th of September, for a colourful four-day event that aims to repeat the international success of 2022, when Lignano was kindled by nearly 40,000 attendees. What to expect, then? An amazing encore to the spring main event, the BIKER FEST, whose 37th edition in last May welcomed 120,000 people downing all expected records.

It was also the success of the September BFIs, staged in the 2020-2021 biennial, that allowed holders, guests, exhibitors, international audience and local authorities to appreciate the special ‘virtues’ of this time of year, therefore encouraging them to request a second date. The only event in the World to boast such an honour is the legendary ‘Daytona Bike Week’ held in Florida in March, paired with Autumn’s ‘Biketoberfest’: on this basis was launched the #italianbikeweek, an event that saw the light as a sort of BFI’s ‘spin-off’ but maintain its own specific identity.

An identity that also puts the wheels off the tarmac, where the road is not necessarily marked: the spotlights are also on the world of Adventuring and Off-road, with a rich program and plenty of exciting activities. The OFF ROAD ARENA is going to be the centre of the action: a 155.000 m² (1.670.000 sq. ft) area with trails dedicated to #motocross and #enduro, with the longest one (7 km) running along the track of the legendary 12 Hours of Enduro’s special stage.

The DEMO RIDE AREA – the stage, during May’s BFI, for more than 4,000 test rides – also changes guise, getting ‘dirty’ for the occasion. In fact, the #italianbikeweek is configured as a unique event of its kind, giving enthusiasts the opportunity to touch and try a preview, on a dedicated circuit, of all the new Off-Road and #adventure models, from dirt bikes to dual sport best-sellers, thanks to the presence of the most important motorcycle Brands.

Still on the wave of #enduro, it is worth mentioning the NOTTURNA TASSELLATA, a nighttime experience on 350 km of unpaved roads to the way to Slovenia and back, and the ADVENTURE RIDES organized by MV Adventure, 70-km exploratory tours that will take place on on/off trails during the four days of the event.

Despite the attention that IBW pays to the off-road sector, the late summer event has its roots – as well as for the BIKER FEST – in the #custom motorcycle scene. The LUNA PARK AREA, with its stalls, ethnic and street food stands, live music and many exhibitors, opens its doors to all types of bikers, embracing the passion for two and four wheels in all its forms. On the evening of Saturday, the Luna Park’s parking will turn in the ‘starting grid’ of the spectacular SATURDAY LIGHT PARADE, an impressive event-the-event that will flood the streets of Lignano with thousands of motorcycles. The day after, the same area will be the meeting point of the U.S. CAR ON THE BEACH 2023, the second edition of the huge #americancars late-summer gathering: an unmissable appointment for all the fans of star-spangled V8s.

CUSTOM BIKE SHOW, MASTERS OF CUSTOMIZATION WILL BATTLE AGAIN AT THE ITALIAN BIKE WEEK 2023

Despite its strong off-road accent, the end-of-summer bike event doesn’t forget its roots: the #italianbikeweek 2023 will host once again the renowned #custom Bike Show as a round of the Italian #motorcycle Championship and the AMD World Championship of #custom Bike Building

Born as a sort of ‘spin off’ of the Biker Fest International, the Italian Bike Week has certainly a strong off-road focus, with its special emphasis on #enduro, Cross & #adventure sectors. Nevertheless the end-of-summer event, which will take place from 14th to 17th September in Lignano Sabbiadoro (UD), cannot forget its roots, which dig deep into the customization scene. A world that counts BFI and IWB among the most important shows in Europe, also thanks to the well-established partnership with an authentic international institution like the British magazine American #motorcycle Dealer.

Also for this edition, indeed, the Italian Bike Week’s Custom Bike Show will boast the prestige of the AMD World Championship of #custom Bike Building, bringing back in Lignano the ‘world cup’ dedicated to the most important manufacturers of special bikes. In conjunction, the 2023 edition of the #italianbikeweek will also host the third round of the national Italian #motorcycle Championship (IMC), which lands again in Lignano four months after the Biker Fest.

Famous manufacturers, renowned figures of the Kustom Kulture and young promises of the #customization world will challenge each other in the ‘ring’ set up in the Luna Park Area, which will become the stage for dozens of amazing #custom bikes: not just baggers, café racers and choppers, but also bobbers, muscle bikes and track-oriented transformations.

The registration is free, and many customizers have already confirmed their participation. Among exclusive world previews and finest pieces, this unmissable edition will have the honor to host Vito Klemenčič, a.k.a. VK #custom Works, the Slovenian two wheels artist that achieved a stunning second place in the 120th Harley-Davidson Anniversary’s #custom Bike Show (Budapest, Hungary) with his Flathead chopper.

In order to register, fill in the form you can find at this link, and send it via e-mail at [email protected] by Friday 8th September 2023. The rewards consist in several prizes offered by partners like Bertoni, Dynojet, Hurly, IMCO, MCJ, Melo Orafo, #motorcycle Storehouse, Proraso, Rizoma, San Marco Petroli, WD-40, Wemoto, and Xlmoto.

US CAR ON THE BEACH, THE STARS AND STRIPES FLAG WAVES AT THE ITALIAN BIKE WEEK 2023

Whiile the engines are warming up for the #italianbikeweek, the #americancars too are getting ready for their unmissable end-of-summer maxi-rally. The spectacular parade in the streets of Lignano will start in the morning of Sunday 17th September

The Italian Bike Week, the end-of-Summer event that closes a season started in May by the Biker Fest International, comes back from 14th to 17th September 2023. Like the BFI, from which it inherits the formula while leaning more towards the off-road sector, the IBW can count on the roaring presence of the American Cars, undisputed stars of this unmissable second edition of the US Car on the Beach.

Few months after the 28th #uscar Reunion, which brought in Lignano Sabbiadoro more than 400 #uscars, the mighty melody of a bunch of roaring V8s will animate again the Friulian seaside town under the direction of Cruisin’ Magazine and Old School Garage Club. The big parking lot in front of the Luna Park Area is opening its door to hundreds of #musclecars, trucks, maxi sedans and hot rods from all over Italy and abroad, in particular from the nearby Austria, Croatia and Slovenia, as well as Germany and Switzerland.

The Stars and Stripes celebration will begin on Saturday, but is going to explode with a concert of rumbling exhausts and shining chrome in the morning of Sunday 17th. The traditional parade will start from Viale Europa toward the streets of Lignano, welcomed by an applauding audience of enthusiasts, citizens and tourists. The huge ‘snake’ of Buicks, Cadillacs, Chevrolets, Chryslers, DeSotos, Dodges, Fords, Hummers, Jeeps, Lincolns and Plymouths will bring the American four-wheeled show to the promenade, a few steps from the iconic shell-shaped structure of Terrazza Mare, overlooking the Adriatic Sea. Almost a reference to the legendary Dayton Beach Pier!

At the end of the event, a jury of experts will award the most original, best customized, rarest and best preserved vehicles, alongside the most important AC Clubs.

Dear petrolheads, the US Car on the Beach is waiting for you!

Italian Bike Week 2023 – SCHEDULE

Luna Park area

Thursday

11.00 – Registration opens Custom Bike Show – Stage of the Italian Motorcycle Championship & AMD World Champioship

12.00 – Event opens

13.00 – Expo American Cars & Hot Rods

13.30 – Live Creation of a Special by Alearte Motori (start)

14.00 – Autonomous Mototours in FVG

20.00 – Live Music with 5ive Years Gone (Hard Rock Band)

10.00pm – Live Music with Off Jokes (Rock Band)

Friday

9.30 – Registration opens Custom Bike Show – stage of the Italian Motorcycle Championship & AMD World Championship

10.00 – 19.00 – Helicopter flights with Elifriulia

10.30 – Mototour in FVG by MC Danilo Vian

10.45 – Expo American Cars & Hot Rods

11.00 – Live creation of a Special by Alearte Motori

12.00 – Cutting of the IBW Ribbon with the Authorities and Testimonials Miss Turismo Italia (Sonia Malisani) and the European GP Champion Fausto Ricci

13.00 – Start of Safe Driving courses by Motorismo (in the parking area) with Fausto Ricci(European and former GP World Champion)

6.00pm – Grandi Motoviaggiatori Conferences

9.00pm – Live Music with The 22 Top (Rock Band)

11.30pm – Live Music with AC/DI (AC/DC cover band)

Saturday

9.30 – Opening of the Custom Bike Show – stage of the Italian Motorcycle Championship & AMD World Champioship

10.00 – 19.00 – Helicopter flights with Elifriulia

9.50 – US Cars Welcome – Reserved Parking Expo American Cars & Hot Roads

10.00 – Start of Safe Driving courses by Motorismo ( in the parking area) with Fausto Ricci (European and former World GP Champion)

10.30 – Mototour in FVG by MC Danilo Vian

11.00 – Live Creation of a Special by Alearte Motori

16.00 – Meeting and Run 4th Mods Meet Rockers

16.10 – Pin Up parade & Fifties Bike Wash

7.00pm – Saturday Night Parade – Start of motorbike parade through the streets of Lignano Sabbiadoro by MC Morena

9.00pm – Live Music with Smokin’ Fingers (Rock Band & More)

11.30pm – Live Music with Michele Luppi Band (Whitesnake member)

Sunday

9.30 – US Car On The Beach – Great Meeting of American Cars by Old School Garage & Cruisin’ Magazine.

10.00 – 19.00 – Helicopter flights with Elifriuli

10.00 – Live Music with Folk Solution Band (Rock Band) 10.15 – Start of Safe Driving courses by Motorismo (in the parking area) with Fausto Ricci (European and former World GP Champion) 11.00 – Grand Departure city ​​parade of American Cars “ US Car On The Beach & Pin Up ” 11.15 – Live Creation of a Special by Alearte Motori (completion) 12.00

– Live Music with Pussy Wagon (Rockabilly & RnR Band)

12.40pm – Return of the American Car Parade

1.00pm – Awards Ceremony at the Custom Bike Show of the Italian Motorcycle Championship & AMD World Championship

2.30pm – Awards Ceremony US Car On The Beach by Old School Garage & Cruisin’ Magazine

3.00pm – Live Music with Zero Six Band (Young Cover Rock Band)

Off-Road Area

Friday

8.30 – 14.30 – Enduro Moto-Therapy with MC Sabbiadoro

14.00 – Start of Demo Ride:

– Adventure : Aprilia, Brixton, Honda, Malaguti, Moto Guzzi, Triumph, Yamaha & More

Expo: Husqvarna , KTM , Motron , TM Racing

15.00 – Departure Adventure Ride by MV Adventure

Saturday

8.30 – Start of Enduro Days by MC Sabbiadoro

9.00 – Start of free Demo Rides:

– Adventure : Aprilia, Brixton, Honda, Malaguti, Moto Guzzi, Triumph, Yamaha & more –

Enduro : Beta , Malaguti, Rieju, Sherco, Yamaha & more

Expo: Husqvarna, KTM, Motron Motorcycles, TM Racing

10.00 and 15.00 – Adventure Ride Departure by MV Adventure

14.00 – Night Departure Tessellata by Amici del Bicilindrico

Sunday

8.30 – Start of Enduro Days by MC Sabbiadoro

9.00 – Start of free Demo Rides

– Adventure : Aprilia, Brixton, Honda, Malaguti, Moto Guzzi, Triumph, Yamaha & more –

Enduro : Beta , Malaguti, Rieju, Sherco, Yamaha & more

Expo: Husqvarna , KTM, Motron, TM Racing

11.00 – Departure Adventure Ride by MV Adventure

EVENTS

PIN-UP CONTEST

On the afternoon of Saturday 16th there will be a presentation on stage and a parade among the stalls of the Luna Park, which among sparkling lipsticks, winking poses and Fifties-style clothing, can only charm the public with such beauty and sparkle.

The novelty of this edition will be a show under the main stage of the event in which the shining Pin Up will compete in a BikeWash in Fifties Style where the public will have the opportunity to declare the winner!

On Sunday their presence will be very welcome as always to accompany the parade of American “V-8” Cars departing from the Luna Park at 11 am.

All organized and presented by Francesca, aka “Lady BB”, who like every year will best represent the beauty of this alluring Made in U.S.A. style.

ITALIAN BIKE WEEK | BIKE SHOW

LunaPark Moto

The most anticipated custom bike show contest of the year! The registration is free!

Here will take place a stage of the IMC Custom Bike Show Championship (Italian Motorcycle Championship) affiliated with the AMD World Championship, with rich prizes in motorcycle accessories and purchase vouchers of all kinds. The exhibition location will be that of the Luna Park Strabilia and to host the numerous Specials on display there will be a large gazebo. Don’t miss the opportunity!

Enduro Days

On Saturday and Sunday the Enduro Days branded MC SABBIADORO return.

Given the excellent turnout recorded last year, the route on a natural track delimited by tape will be repeated. This route will be accessible to riders with their own and pre-registered off-road motorcycles.

Present yourself with a MEDICAL EXAMINATION (competitive or non-competitive medical certificate).

LICENSES: CSEN, or CSEN card for all the annual events of the MC Sabbiadoro at a cost of 10 Euros;

CARDS ISSUED BY OTHER MCS ARE NOT ACCEPTED.

COSTS: CSEN licensees € 20.00 one day, € 35.00 two days. For those who are NOT licensed, an additional € 10.00 for the CSEN annual card.

DEMO RIDES

Free test for all new motorcycle models

A unique opportunity in Europe and great excellence of this event, the initiative allows visitors to get on the bikes of their dreams and try them for free before any purchase. Several models are available, with different types of demo rides: Adventure and Off Road.

Registrations are made directly on site.

ADVENTURE ON ROAD

Show up with a valid driving license, suitable clothing and protective gear (including gloves). When using a jet helmet it is mandatory to wear a mask. Reservation with the dealers on site, no pre-registration is necessary.

ENDURO OFF ROAD

Show up with technical clothing, protections and medical examination (competitive or non-competitive medical certificate). Reservation at the dealers on site.

Those not registered for the Enduro Day https://www.italianbikeweek.net/it/eventi/off-road/enduro or without a License / CSEN Card, will still be able to carry out the motorcycle tests in the appropriate route, registering on site at the secretariat of MC SABBIADORO at a cost of 10 euros (CSEN card).

Rock Live

Faithful to the slogan “Rally-Race-Rock Festival”, also this year the live music of cheering will not fail with over 10 live groups on the stage of the Italian Bike Week!

ENDURO MOTO-THERAPY

The MC Sabbiadoro, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Lignano Sabbiadoro Tagliamento, will propose the Enduro Therapy again, on Friday 15 September from 8:30 to 14:30.

The focus of this activity is to give a moment of fun and light-heartedness by accompanying the kids of the CAMPP of Rivignano-Teor, the Ad Maiora Latisana center and the Le Primizie Palmanova day center on off-road motorbikes, for an activity different from their everyday life..

Saturday light fever: the parade!

On the evening of Saturday 16 the Great Motorcycle Parade created by M.C. Morena FMI which will cross the entire town and the waterfront to introduce the participants to the splendid location. A bright, noisy and joyful snake that will fill the hearts of participants and visitors. Organize groups and be on time at the Luna Park at 7pm!

ITALIAN BIKE WEEK | MOTOTOURS

MOTOTOURS

LunaPark Moto OffRoad

‘Danilo Vian’ Motoclub, with Terre di Moto, organises daily tours starting from the Luna Park area:

– Friday 15th at 10.30 a.m.

Visit of Villa Varda in Brugnera city and the Pedemontana area through the cities of Polcenigo and Lestizza, then return to the Italian Bike Week

– Saturday 16th at 10.30 a.m.

Tour through the area of Valvasone, visiting the village and the surrounding area, then return to the Italian Bike Week

BIKERFEST | COURSES

COURSES

Moto

Lucchinelli Experience & Donne in Moto present an initiative dedicated to motorcycling for the new “rider”.

In the area “Motorismo Riding Experience” it will be set up an area open to 2Wheels fans, with a reserved line for who has no license and want to try to ride for the first time.

The mini courses will be free, about 20 minutes, with reservation on site and all the necessary equipment available (bike and technical clothing).

There will be two special guest and instructors: Marco Lucchinelli, 500 class world champion in 1981 on Suzuki, and Fausto Ricci, European champion in 1988.

Moto Globe Trotters

Italian Bike Week presents the “Motorbike without frontiers” Area: dedicated to all Great Motorbike Travelers that, on board in their 2Wheels they have crossed many borders and have lived many experiences. It’s the occasion to present themselves and tell their adventures through books, stories, photos, collections and videos.

An awesome way to look at the world mixing bike passion and world travel.

BIKERFEST | MODS MEET ROCKERS

The adventure begins with the journey made by “PIAGGIO FVG” and “Friul moped” In collaboration with “Vespa MOPED Lambretta events FVG”

Telegram Group

14-17 settembre 2023 | ITALIAN BIKE WEEK

Lignano Sabbiadoro, viale Europa, Luna Park

RESERVED PARKING

Welcome to: vintage vehicles, 50cc, Vespa, bee, Lambretta

PLEASE NO modern scooters

Registration: 10 EURO at Bar Da Poianella via Lignano Sabbiadoro 41

PATCH event guaranteed to the first 150 subscribers

BRACELET with the right to conventions valid throughout the event:

Discounts on Merchandising “Italian Bike Week”

Overnight stay at Camping Girasole 10 €/night per person

Affiliated meals at “THE OLD STABLE brewery – da Sara”

Sandwich, drink and chips for €10 at the “AMERICAN FOOD” kiosk

Food and wine tours on BOOKING max 25 per shift Willy 3280227099

THURSDAY and FRIDAY morning and afternoon

SATURDAY and SUNDAY morning

WINE cellar tastings + free bottle 10 euros

old scooter MUSEUM with Austrian meal stop 20 euros

Craft BREWERY tastings + bottle 10 euros

*** SATURDAY ***

16:00 meeting of all participants at the reserved parking

small tour through the streets of Lignano with an aperitif stop

19:00 participation in the luminous PARADE organized by the MORENA MotoClub

ADVENTURE RIDE

“MV Adventure presents a new and engaging proposal: an exploratory tourist route of about 70 km that winds entirely on secondary and mostly dirt roads, to discover the hinterland from an alternative point of view.

There will be 1 or 2 tours per day, from Friday to Sunday, with a maximum capacity of 7/8 motorbikes for each route.”

HELICOPTER

Yes Sirs! Also this year on Friday, Saturday and Sunday you could fly over the Italian Bike Week and Lignano Sabbiadoro peninsula on a Elifriulia helicopter! Registrations in the Luna Park area. 100% adrenaline!