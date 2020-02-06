Italian excellence Riello UPS and Ducati Corse continue to race together

Legnago, February 6, 2020 – Riello UPS, a brand of the Riello Elettronica Group and global player in the production of uninterruptible power systems, photovoltaic inverters and energy storage systems, announces that it has renewed for the fourteenth consecutive year the sponsorship of the Ducati Team for the MotoGP World Championship.



A long-established partnership between two companies that are the symbol of that Made in Italy able to impose itself all over the world, thanks to the very high level of technology and reliability.



Starting from the cornerstone of predominantly Italian production, Riello UPS has always pursued a strategy of penetration and control of International Markets. On those markets, Riello UPS acquires strong visibility thanks also to agreements – such as the one with Ducati and Audi Formula E – that ensure global exposure to the company. The recent award “Eccellenze d’Impresa 2019” won by Riello UPS in the “Internationalization” category demonstrates how the strategy adopted by the company has always been successful.



“We want to continue to represent the excellence of Italian high-tech companies that are engaged in significant global challenges in different markets and sports”. Said Pierantonio Riello, President of Riello Elettronica: “The passion that binds Riello UPS with Ducati in facing these challenges using the deep knowledge of teamwork is an additional source of satisfaction. We are sure that it will help us to continue to achieve great results” concluded Pierantonio Riello.



Also this year Riello UPS will have high visibility in MotoGP, as the brand logo will be shown on the front fairings and the tails of the Desmosedici GP20 bikes, as well as on the riders’ suits and team uniforms.



Riello UPS also contributes to the performance of the two red machines made in Borgo Panigale. The company provides next-generation uninterruptible power systems to protect the sophisticated electronic control and communication systems of the team, the IT corporate systems, ensuring high levels of safety and reliability.



“We are excited to be able to renew our partnership with Riello UPS and to continue to face with them the demanding challenges that lie ahead of us in 2020. Riello UPS has everything that we are looking for in a partner: in common we have a strong bond with the territory, a very high level of technology and the constant commitment to impose in global markets, pushing the boundaries forward to improve and achieve great results.” Added Ducati Corse General Manager Luigi Dall’ Igna.



The 2020 MotoGP World Championship season will kick off in Losail, Qatar on Sunday, March 8, and the Ducati Team will line up again for the second consecutive year the Italian duo of Andrea Dovizioso e Danilo Petrucci.



About Riello UPS

Designed and produced by RPS S.p.A, Riello UPS is the brand of uninterruptible power systems for data centres, offices, electromedical environments, security and emergency equipment, industrial complexes and communication systems. Based in Italy and part of the Riello Elettronica Group, RPS S.p.A. under the Riello UPS brand, is the Italian leader in the field, and it is consistently ranked among the top 5 companies worldwide for technological research, production, sales and service. The research for quality, the optimization of resources and a strong drive towards technological innovation, together with seriousness, consistency and experience, make RPS S.p.A. a company able to meet the needs of a booming market. RPS S.p.A. has two production sites in Italy, sixteen subsidiaries in Europe, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, China, India, Singapore, Vietnam and Australia. It has a widespread presence in more than 85 countries around the world that offers a very high and qualified level of service to the customers.