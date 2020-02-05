FONG JOINS ELIAS AT M4 ECSTAR SUZUKI MOTOAMERICA

Team Suzuki Press Office – February 4.

Reigning 2019 MotoAmerica Supersport Champion Bobby Fong has signed to contest the 2020 MotoAmerica Superbike Series on an M4 ECSTAR Suzuki GSX-R1000 with Team Hammer alongside 2017 Superbike Champion Toni Elias.

Fong earned the promotion to Superbikes with his breakout 2019 season, in which he secured the Supersport crown a round early via an epic campaign that included winning six times and finishing second 14 times.

The Californian, who is recognised as one of the most gifted, thrilling, and fastest racers in the MotoAmerica series, further rounded out his game with improved consistency and race craft and was well rewarded for his efforts.

Fong has previously proven to be adaptable, claiming dozens of AMA Pro and MotoAmerica podiums across several classes, including Superbike. In order to take maximum advantage of the opportunity before him, Fong will again work closely with four-time AMA Superbike Champion Josh Hayes as his riding coach.

Said Fong: “First off, I couldn’t be more excited for a second year with Team Hammer. To be with Suzuki is awesome, as well and I’m glad to be back in Superbike again; we all know how competitive the Suzuki GSX-R has been.

“I’m looking forward to the new challenge of racing a top-level Superbike with a good electronics package, but I also get to work with the same crew that helped me win the championship last year. Josh Hayes will also return as my riding coach. He helped me a lot last season, on and off the track, and helped me mentally approach winning a championship with some good ideas.

“Our competition will be tough, and my teammate Toni Elias is excellent. But my job is to get the #1 plate back for Suzuki. We know we have some adjustments to make but my goal is stay in the hunt early and build momentum as the season goes on. It won’t be easy, but we expect to do well and we know the bike is competitive.”