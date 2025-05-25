Janis Reisulis Third in France with Ivano van Erp Close Behind in Fourth

VHR VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 team’s Janis Reisulis has placed third overall at EMX250 round seven in France. In doing so, the Latvian maintains his place at the top of the series standings. Reisulis’ teammate Ivano van Erp made an impressive return to racing following injury, winning Race Two on his way to finishing fourth overall.

Following two overall wins in a row, Reisulis headed to Ernee in France focused on a repeat performance. As the fastest rider in Time Practice, the series leader set the tone for another positive weekend of racing aboard his GYTR-kitted YZ250F.

Unlike recent rounds of the EMX250 Championship, track conditions were perfect for Race One, and Reisulis capitalised on his strong start to move into second behind Noel Zanocz. From there, Reisulis shadowed his closest rival in the series for the entire race, and despite his best efforts, he was unable to make a pass for the lead and settled for second.

The second EMX250 race took place after overnight rain, which added another level of technicality to the hillside circuit. While running third, Reisulis fell from his machine but was quick to remount and didn’t lose any positions. However, this allowed race leader van Erp and Gyan Doensen to break away at the front. Reisulis ultimately crossed the line in third, securing third overall on the day.

Fully recovered from the broken thumb he sustained at EMX250 round three in Italy, van Erp returned to racing in France, and matched his season-best result of sixth in Race One. In the second race, the Dutchman was even better. After taking the lead approaching turn two, he maintained his margin at the front, racing to victory in fine style to place fourth overall on the day. The 20-year-old now sits 17th in the series standings.

With three EMX125 wins so far this season, MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team’s Mano Faure lined up at the seventh round aiming to make it four. Frustratingly, a first-turn fall in Race One broke his clutch perch, and given how technical the track was, it was nearly impossible to ride competitively, and he was forced to withdraw.

In the second race, Faure salvaged his weekend by finishing third, crossing the line right on the back wheel of Riccardo Pini in second. The 20 points secured placed the Frenchman 10th overall, and more importantly, he moves up to third in the EMX125 Championship standings.

Dani Heitink had a strong weekend in France. In Race One, he finished sixth. However, his machine was deemed to have failed a post-race noise test, and he was demoted to 11th. The Dutchman then finished 10th in Race Two for ninth overall. He now sits eighth in the series after seven rounds.

Jarne Bervoets endured a tough day at round seven as a crash in the first race resulted in a strained thumb ligament, which ruled him out for the rest of the weekend.

JK Racing Yamaha’s Jamie Keith returned to EMX125 racing in France after breaking both collarbones in separate incidents earlier in the year. The 2024 YZ125 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup Winner placed 13th overall in his return to action.

Next weekend, the EMX125 Championship continues in Teutschenthal, Germany, for round eight, while the eighth round of the EMX250 campaign takes place in Latvia over the weekend of June 7–8.