KAZUKI WATANABE TO RACE 2022 ALL JAPAN SUPERBIKES

Team Suzuki Press Office – February 11.

Kazuki Watanabe will race in the 2022 All Japan Road Race Championship JSB1000 with the Yoshimura Suzuki Ride Win team.

Watanabe, who was part of the Yoshimura SERT Motul Endurance World Championship team in 2021, will race the GSX-R1000R under the Team Directorship of Yohei Kato and with Yukio Kagayama as Team Manager.



Yohei Kato – Team Director:



“I am very pleased to announce that I will participate fully with Kazuki Watanabe in the 2022 All Japan Road Race Championship JSB1000. From the second half of last year I received an enthusiastic request from him for the All-Japan Championship and I thought about how I could fulfil this hope.

“In addition to Yoshimura SERT Motul, which is the Endurance World Championship team for Yoshimura Japan, we will launch the All Japan Championship participation team Yoshimura Suzuki Ride Win with Yukio Kagayama, who has built up a relationship of trust mainly in the race scene for many years.

“We would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to all of our supporters for their understanding and cooperation and with regards to JSB1000, we will entrust all our power to the new Kagayama Team Manager and liven up the All Japan Championship with our rival teams with the goal of making Kazuki Watanabe the champion.”

Yukio Kagayama – Team Manager:



“I am very happy to be the Team Manager of Yoshimura Suzuki Ride win. Since competing as a rider in 2003, Yoshimura has literally been a joyful experience. Through that long history, I think we have built a relationship of trust with Yoshimura.

I will do my best to work as a team manager as the next stage, and I would like to see the fans enjoy and produce memorable results.

“First of all, we will challenge the All Japan Road Race JSB1000 at Yoshimura in order to create the best team environment with rider Kazuki Watanabe and aim for the best race results by making use of our experience at Team Kagayama.”



Kazuki Watanabe:



“We have decided to participate in the JSB1000 All Japan Road Race Championship for the first time in three years and I am already excited to wait for the season as a rider of a new team where two major domestic Suzuki teams, Yoshimura Japan and Team Kagayama, are very happy to be able to run on the stage of the highest peak in Japan.

“Last year, with machine development as the main goal, the potential of the machine was proved by winning the 2021 EWC Endurance World Championship, and if you have the sensitivity, knowledge, experience and team power as a development rider of the machine, I think that you can see not only the championship but also the moment of winning the championship in All Japan.”