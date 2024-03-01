Looking for something to do this week motorcycle related that’s not only fun but also helps kids get on bikes? Well, Inspiration Friday: Flying Piston Benefit Auction is sure to meet all those requirements plus it’s inspirational as well! It’s a Win-win-win! Get ready to kick-start Daytona BikeWeek in the coolest way possible! How about rubbing elbows with custom builders, industry moguls, and Lowbrow artists while chowing down? Well, guess what? Your dream is about to come true at the Flying Piston Benefit Breakfast in Daytona!

Monday, March 4th at 8:30AM – 11AMi n the Pavilion at Teddy Morse’s Daytona Harley Davidson. Parking is FREE and last year Cory Ness and NASCAR great Rusty Wallace plus the Coyote Ugly girls showed up.

Besides breakfast, there is a great charity auction with Silent Auction Items, The Daytona “Art on Deck” Contest presented by Gnarly Magazine, 20 artists from across the country are supporting the Flying Piston Benefit. Each artist will be designing a deck and each deck will be available at the silent auction on March 4th. Artists from across the country are supporting the Flying Piston Benefit with their creativity represented on a Big Frig 30oz Tumblers.

Plus there’s more!! BMW Motorrad USA and the Barber Vintage Festival Partner to Donate All Kids Bike Bicycles to Leeds Primary School in Alabama and in a groundbreaking move, North Dakota is set to become the pioneer in teaching every kindergarten student the invaluable skill of riding a bike during their PE classes. Wouldn’t it be great if every kindergarten has the money to do this as well?

Don't forget to support us to support riders worldwide. We could always use more gas in the tank! Total Motorcycle would like to thank The Flying Piston's, BMW and Teddy Morse's Daytona Harley Davidson plus our over 425 million of motorcycle riders and enthusiasts who visit and support TMW for inspiring us to bring you this week's Inspiration Friday: Flying Piston Benefit Auction!

Invitation to Flying Piston Benefit Breakfast in Daytona

Each year the Flying Piston’s hold a fund raiser to train kids to ride bikes by donating balance bikes to kindergartner P.E. classes through the All Kids Bike charity.

Proceeds got to All Kids Bike. We’ve help to train over 100,000 kindergartners.

So come out to the 2024 Daytona Flying Piston Benefit presented by Motorcycle Safety Lawyers event in person or online.

In addition, we help Motorcycle Missions. They work with vets and first responders to address PTSD issues.

MEET US: 2024 Daytona Flying Piston Benefit presented by Motorcycle Safety Lawyers – Kicks off at 8:30 @ Daytona Harley-Davidson

Have breakfast, have fun and do good! Tickets are available now for $20 ($25 at the door)

BMW Motorrad USA and the Barber Vintage Festival Partner to Donate All Kids Bike Bicycles to Leeds Primary School in Alabama.

BMW Motorrad USA, in partnership with the Barber Vintage Festival, the premier vintage motorcycle fan gathering in the U.S., have joined together to deliver twenty-four brand new All Kids Bike balance bicycles, helmets, pedal conversion kits, one instructor’s bike and rolling storage racks to the very excited kindergarten class of Leeds Primary School in Leeds, Alabama.

“We are excited and proud to be able to join hands with the Barber Vintage Festival and with All Kids Bike to help the next generation learn how to ride bicycles.” said Luciana Francisco, Head of Marketing and Product, BMW Motorrad USA. “Many of us began our lifelong passion for two wheels on a bicycle and there is no more fun way to learn good balance, important motor skills, and get exercise, than on a bicycle. We are honored to be part of the new bicycle riding course during physical education classes at Leeds Primary.”

Lisa Weyer, Executive Director of Strider Education Foundation, the nonprofit that operates All Kids Bike, expressed her gratitude for BMW Motorrad USA and Barber Vintage Festival’s partnership:

“I commend the support of generous donors like BMW Motorrad USA and the Barber Vintage Festival and their recognition of the profound importance of the All Kids Bike program, which empowers us to bring the joy of riding to countless children, fostering not only physical skills but also a sense of freedom, confidence, and happiness that will positively impact their lives for years to come. And potentially create future motorcycle enthusiasts.”

North Dakota Teaches Kindergarteners

In a groundbreaking move, North Dakota is set to become the pioneer in teaching every kindergarten student the invaluable skill of riding a bike during their PE classes. Governor Burgum, utilizing GEER funds, has passionately championed this cause by fully funding the All Kids Bike Learn-to-Ride Kindergarten PE Program across all public and non-public elementary schools in North Dakota.

Learning to ride a bicycle provides a lifelong skill that promotes physical activity and independence and gives students another mode of transportation as they get older North Dakota Teaches Kindergarteners Bike Riding & a Lifelong Skill

“Learning to ride a bicycle provides a lifelong skill that promotes physical activity and independence and gives students another mode of transportation as they get older,” Gov. Doug Burgum said, noting the previous financial support from MDU Resources Foundation to establish the All Kids Bike program at Northridge Elementary School in Bismarck in November 2022. “We’re grateful for the support of Scheels and Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway who have signed on to this incredible opportunity. With the state offering a 3-to-1 match, we are seeking additional private sector partners to make the Learn-to-Ride program available statewide and make North Dakota the first state in the nation to provide this opportunity for every kindergarten student.”

Each All Kids Bike Kindergarten Learn-to-Ride PE Program is comprised of a fleet of 24 Strider bikes, pedal conversion kits, helmets, a teacher instruction bike, rolling metal bike storage racks, curriculum aligned with national SHAPE PE standards, teacher training and organizational support from

All Kids Bike for as long as a school operates the program. Each fleet of bikes has at least a decade-long lifespan, giving potentially hundreds of kindergarten students per school the opportunity to learn to ride.

All Kids Bike is currently reaching out to all eligible North Dakota elementary schools, public and non-public. School districts with elementary schools participating in the program include Bismarck, Bottineau, Burlington, Center, Devils Lake, Dickinson, Dunseith, Fargo, Garrison, Grand Forks, Hazen, Jamestown, Mapleton, Medina, Minot, Minto and Tioga among others.

To learn more about the statewide initiative in North Dakota or find out how to bring the program to your local school district, contact [email protected].

2024 Flying Piston Benefit Auction presented by Motorcycle Safety Lawyers

4th Annual Flying Piston Benefit Builders Breakfast & Auction presented by Motorcycle Safety Lawyers

STACYC Custom Bike Pro Builders

The fourth-annual class of STACYC pro builders includes Athena “Chickie” Ransom a.k.a. “The Vagabond Chickie”, Vanessa Klock of Klock Werks, Bob Kay from A Bikers Garage, and Freddie Arnold of Hickory Flat Hot Rods.

We are excited about the 4th Annual 2024 Flying Piston Benefit Daytona – Builders Breakfast & Silent Auction.

When: Monday, March 4th: Breakfast starts at 8:30 AM

Where: Destination Daytona is located at 637 N US Hwy 1 Ormond Beach, FL 32174 – Map It

Benefit: Proceeds go to Allkidsbikes.org and Motorcycle Missions

Tickets: Click here for the tickets

Online Auction Items: located on the auction site

Silent Auction Items – This has become the most exciting silent auction in our history of producing charity events. It has something for everyone.

The Daytona “Art on Deck” Contest presented by Gnarly Magazine

20 artists from across the country are supporting the Flying Piston Benefit. Each artist will be designing a deck and each deck will be available at the silent auction on March 4th.

Artists from across the country are supporting the Flying Piston Benefit with their creativity represented on a Big Frig 30oz Tumblers. Each piece of art is available at the silent auction on March 4th.