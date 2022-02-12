Progressive IMS Outdoors schedule 2022

TICKETS ON SALE MARCH 24TH The second annual Progressive® IMS Outdoors schedule is here spanning eight cities across the U.S., bringing you a weekend full of powersports and outdoor fun! Both riders and enthusiasts alike can expect 2 and 4-wheel demos, eBikes, live music and expert talks, custom and vintage bikes, shopping, RVs to explore, and more. Stay tuned for more information about camping opportunities at select events, making IMS Outdoors THE weekend getaway this year. We look forward to welcoming you back!

Progressive IMS Outdoors, the nation’s leading motorcycle tour connecting enthusiasts with a wide array of Powersports brands, today announced the dates and locations of its 2022 tour. Produced with Progressive Insurance as the title sponsor for the 13th consecutive year, the eight-city series will revisit three markets that hosted the indoor version of the International Motorcycle Shows (Colorado, Arizona, and New York) and return to five markets that IMS Outdoors visited last tour (Chicago, Pennsylvania, Atlanta, and Northern and Southern California).

Tickets will go on sale on March 24 at www.motorcycleshows.com.

Heading into the sophomore year, the experience-focused event will bring back the popular two-wheel and four-wheel demo programs, eBikes, shopping, custom and vintage bikes, and music, while also offering more chances for enthusiasts to engage with brands and their riding community, from ride-ins and races to speakers and charitable efforts.

“The launch of IMS Outdoors was an exciting challenge that armed us with learnings we look forward to applying on the 2022 tour, including an expansion of the highly successful demo program, growing our electric footprint, and adding more experience-focused offerings,” said Tracy Harris, SVP of Progressive IMS Outdoors. “The Powersports industry is amid a transformative period in time as new brands emerge, such as bespoke and electric companies, and we welcome an all-new generation of riders. We are so proud to cater our event to the changing needs of the industry and reunite everyone from new riders and kids to life-long enthusiasts.”

2021 Tour Results:

More than 35,000 motorcycle demo rides were taken across the eight-city tour

Nearly half, 44%, of attendees were new to riding or prospective riders; IMS is a catalyst for industry-wide growth and is driving new customers for exhibitors and event sponsors

The introduction of SxS and eBike demos were well-received and indicated the community’s growing interest in adjacent products

Influenced by IMS’ award-winning Discover The Ride program, three different programs put more than 1,600 adults and teens on a motorcycle for the first time

Nearly 1,700 kids rode two-wheeled balance and battery-operated bikes with Strider, Harley-Davidson, and Husquvarna

Harris continued: “We could not be more excited to announce this year’s tour schedule, which was built in partnership with the industry’s leading OEMs. Our team is working diligently to produce an even more robust event that brings the love of riding to life and look forward to sharing more details regarding activations and participating brands with our community soon.”

IMS 2022 Schedule:

COLORADO

The Ranch Events Complex

June 17-19, 2022

CHICAGO

Goebbert’s Farm

June 24-26, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA

Carlisle Fairgrounds

September 16-18, 2022

NEW YORK

The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

September 23-25, 2022

ATLANTA

Venue TBA

September 30 – October 2, 2022

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

Santa Mateo County Event Center

October 21-23, 2022

ARIZONA

Westworld of Scottsdale

October 28-30, 2022

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

OC Fair & Event Center

November 4-6, 2022