KTM RESET AND READY TO RACE FOR MOTOGP: 2024 PRESENTATION

Monday 12th February 10.00 (CET). Get the date in the diary to catch the high-speed, high-powered Red Bull KTM Factory Racing squad before the clock starts to tick louder towards the Grand Prix of Qatar on March 8-10 and the blast off for 2024 MotoGP.

The combination of the 2024 KTM RC16s and the considerable talents of Brad Binder (approaching a fifth campaign in MotoGP and his tenth season with KTM) and Jack Miller (a tenth term in the premier class and second with KTM) together with the Red Bull KTM crew – now prepped for their eighth year on the MotoGP grid – will get fast with the bike covers next week.

Only a few days after the first pre-season test at Sepang in Malaysia and ahead of the final session in Lusail, Qatar during mid-February, the team will reveal their 2024 liveries and talk about their refreshed hopes and expectations in a thrilling new digital concept.