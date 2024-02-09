Plus, Husqvarna Motorcycles will also continue to offer Trackside Support at major amateur racing events such as Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Championship, Winter Mini Olympics, Daytona Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross, and Freestone Spring Championship. It will also extend across all 13 rounds of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series during the upcoming season.

Amateur riders are eligible to earn cash value credits that can be used to purchase products at any participating authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealership in North America. A more competitive pay structure will be implemented for 2024 throughout regional motocross events.

Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. has announced details for the 2024 Husqvarna Motorcycles Contingency Support Program, which offers over $7 million in possible rewards for amateur and professional racers across all major forms of racing in the U.S.

