Best finish of the year at St. Louis 2024 AMA Supercross Championship 450SX

A fourth-place result saw Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider RJ Hampshire only marginally finish outside of the 250SX West podium in St. Louis’ final Triple Crown round of the 2024 AMA Supercross Championship, as Malcolm Stewart equaled his best finish of the year with seventh overall in 450SX.

The afternoon saw Hampshire qualify on top of the timesheets, setting the tone for what would be another competitive night on his Husqvarna Motorcycles FC 250 Rockstar Edition. He recovered from an average start in the opening encounter for fourth and then repeated that result in Race 2, before P2 in Race 3 saw him credited fourth overall to retain second in the championship, just 15 points outside of the red plates.

Hampshire commented. “4-4-2 is not going to get it done, so we will have a couple of weeks off and focus on the three rounds left [in the western region]. Get out of the gate better and I feel like I could have won tonight, but I didn’t execute when it was time to go, and we will be better at Nashville.” “My riding was pretty good all day, but not my starts,”“4-4-2 is not going to get it done, so we will have a couple of weeks off and focus on the three rounds left [in the western region]. Get out of the gate better and I feel like I could have won tonight, but I didn’t execute when it was time to go, and we will be better at Nashville.”

Stewart, meanwhile, continued his fight in the 450SX division equipped with the Husqvarna Motorcycles FC 450 Rockstar Edition, qualifying ninth and then registering 7-9 finishes across the first two races of the evening. An eighth-place score in the final encounter resulted in him claiming seventh overall, in line with his best finish of the 2024 season to date.

said Stewart. “We struggled a little bit on the starts, just trying to get up there to run with those guys. I’m going to enjoy this upcoming weekend off, clear my head in the outdoors, and come back swinging for the last five rounds. I know we keep saying it, but we’re here in the fight and ain’t ever gonna give up.” “St. Louis was okay for me,”“We struggled a little bit on the starts, just trying to get up there to run with those guys. I’m going to enjoy this upcoming weekend off, clear my head in the outdoors, and come back swinging for the last five rounds. I know we keep saying it, but we’re here in the fight and ain’t ever gonna give up.”

Round 12 of the season also saw the Supercross Futures back on track, where Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing newcomer Landon Gibson impressed on his way to second position on the podium, as Casey Cochran took the checkered flag in seventh place.

Gibson reflected. “I was tense the first two laps, but after that I got into a groove and I feel like I deserve this, so I’m really happy with the result and to finish on the podium.” “It was such a great experience,”“I was tense the first two laps, but after that I got into a groove and I feel like I deserve this, so I’m really happy with the result and to finish on the podium.”

Next Event (Round 13): April 13, 2024 – Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

450SX – St. Louis Results

1. Eli Tomac (Yamaha)

2. Cooper Webb (Yamaha)

3. Hunter Lawrence (Honda)

4. Aaron Plessinger (KTM)

5. Chase Sexton (KTM)

6. Justin Barcia (GASGAS)

7. Malcolm Stewart – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

450SX Rider Point Standings after Round 12

1. Jett Lawrence (Honda) – 244 points

2. Cooper Webb (Yamaha) – 236 points

3. Chase Sexton (KTM) – 224 points

6. Aaron Plessinger (KTM) – 198 points

9. Justin Barcia (GASGAS) – 138 points

11. Malcolm Stewart – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 130 points

250SX West – St. Louis Results

1. Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki)

2. Jo Shimoda (Honda)

3. Jordon Smith (Yamaha)

4. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

7. Julien Beaumer (KTM)

8. Ryder DiFrancesco (GASGAS)

250SX West Rider Point Standings after Round 7

1. Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) – 156 points

2. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 141 points

3. Jordon Smith (Yamaha) – 130 points

6. Julien Beaumer (KTM) – 93 points

13. Ryder DiFrancesco (GASGAS) – 65 points