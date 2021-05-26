LEADING PERFORMANCE EXHAUST MANUFACTURER WILL REMAIN AS SOLE SUPPLIER

Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to announce an extension to its highly successful partnership with renowned exhaust manufacturer FMF Racing. The renewed agreement will see Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing continue to benefit from the American company’s high-performance products through to the end of 2023.

Established in 1973, FMF Racing has been synonymous with dirt bike racing success. The California-based manufacturer uses top-level competition to test and develop its aftermarket exhaust range with the knowledge gained then utilized throughout the brand’s line-up of high-quality products.

The partnership has enjoyed many triumphs in recent years. Notably, Zach Osborne claimed two AMA 250 Supercross championships (2017 & 2018), together with the AMA Pro Motocross 250 crown in 2017. Jason Anderson clinched Husqvarna’s first AMA 450 Supercross title in 2018 with Osborne securing the coveted AMA Pro Motocross 450 title in 2020.

Standout success has also been achieved in enduro where Colton Haaker won the 2019 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship and Billy Bolt secured the World Enduro Super Series title in 2018, followed by the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship in 2020.

Extending the technical partnership between Husqvarna Motorcycles and FMF Racing ensures that Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing will continue to use the US manufacturer’s latest 2-stroke and 4-stroke high-performance exhaust systems in all US and global motocross, supercross, and enduro racing activities.

Robert Jonas – Vice President Motorsports Offroad: “We are really pleased to continue our partnership with FMF Racing for the next two years. With FMF Racing we have enjoyed many successes together in recent years across motocross, supercross, and enduro. To continue to partner with them makes the bond even stronger. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing compete at the highest level across many disciplines, relying on the performance and quality of FMF Racing products. We are really happy to continue this partnership and we look forward to more success during the years ahead.”

Don Emler Jr. – Marketing Director FMF Racing: “FMF Racing prides itself on the many long-standing partnerships that we have created throughout the years. Husqvarna Motorcycles is a legendary brand, and we look forward to continuing to partner with their global racing team and continue to push the boundaries of performance. Husqvarna Motorcycles is a key ingredient to FMF’s success! We have won multiple championships together and now set our sights on the next chapter. FMF will continue to provide American made performance to power the brand into the future and chase more championship wins together.”