Markus Reiterberger to ride the BMW S 1000 RR in the Asia Road Racing Championship in 2020

Munich. Markus Reiterberger (GER) will be back in the saddle of a BMW S 1000 RR again in 2020. The 25-year-old will race for the Onexox BMW TKKR Racing Team in next season’s Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC), where he will ride a Superstock version of the new RR.

The Asia Road Racing Championship is growing in popularity around the world, attracts big names from the international motorcycle racing scene, and is the most important championship in Asia. This season, it is holding race events in Asia and Australia. The team is one of the most successful ones in the ARRC. In the 2019 season, they celebrated the win of the Rider title with Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman (MAS).

The Onexox BMW TKKR Racing Team is a private customer team. BMW Motorrad Motorsport will provide extensive support for Reiterberger’s involvement in the 2020 ARRC season.

“We are delighted that Markus will still be part of the BMW Motorrad Motorsport family,” said BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director Marc Bongers. “We are confident that he will be one of the top riders in the Asia Road Racing Championship from the very first race. He is very familiar with the BMW S 1000 RR and, in the Onexox BMW TKKR Racing Team, he will be racing for one of the strongest teams in the series. We at BMW Motorrad Motorsport will do our bit to make it a successful season by offering technical support, among other things.”

“I am already excited about the Asia Road Racing Championship and am looking forward to riding with the Onexox BMW TKKR Racing Team in the coming season,” said Reiterberger. “This championship is getting stronger all the time and is attracting more and more international interest, including from manufacturers. The squad has shown this season that it is one of the best teams in the series. I think we can achieve a lot together in 2020. I have shown that I do well on the Superstock versions of the RR, not least as Superstock European champion. All the ingredients for a strong season are in place and I am looking forward to getting started.”

“It is splendid to have Markus Reiterberger in the Onexox BMW TKKR Racing Team for the 2020 season,” said Team Principal Bobie Farid. “He brings with him a wealth of motor racing experience, and that can only push the Onexox BMW TKKR Racing Team forward. It will be a marvellous learning curve for the team to become more competitive and set a new standard of performance in the Asian Road Racing Championship. The Onexox BMW TKKR Racing Team is keen to build on our strong performance with Azlan Shah in 2019, and we obviously would like to continue winning races and scoring podium finishes consistently. We will be working hard with our partners to be competitive, and it will be about building a winning mentality across all aspects of the Onexox BMW TKKR Racing Team as well. We expect the on-track rivalry between the teams to be relentless, but we believe the team will be at the sharper end of the grid in the 2020 season.”