American Flat Track Season to Conclude in Exciting Fashion at DAYTONA

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (September 24, 2020) – Progressive American Flat Track announced today its plans to hold an epic season finale at one of the most iconic racing arenas in the history of the sport. The Progressive AFT Finale at DAYTONA will feature two back-to-back nights of racing on the Short Track at DAYTONA on Friday, October 16 and Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Daytona International Speedway (DIS).

Known for producing some of the most exciting bar-banging action, Progressive AFT has not held an event on the short track at DIS since 2016. The return of this wheel-to-wheel racetrack as the finale of what has proven to be an unpredictable championship race will surely provide fans an unforgettable weekend of flat track competition.

Premium Trackside Grandstand seating starts as low as $40 with advanced purchase on Friday and $50 on Saturday. Advanced pricing for General Admission Grandstand seating starts at $30 on Friday and $40 on Saturday. Kids 12 and under are free in General Admission with the purchase of an Adult.

As with all 2020 events, series officials continue to collaborate with public health experts to implement its comprehensive plan in accordance with all federal, state and local requirements. All race-day procedures have been thoroughly reviewed and will continue to be examined and updated to follow specific guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local authorities.

At all American Flat Track events new guidelines and protocols include:

Reduction in ticket availability to conform with state and local guidelines for sporting events.

Reserved seating areas to include buffer zones to provide ample space between fans.

Everyone (including fans, competitors, staff, etc.) on-property will undergo a medical screening prior to admittance into the facility.

Fans entering the venue will be required to wear facial coverings. Masks will be provided at no charge.

Enhanced sanitation and disinfection protocols with frequent cleaning throughout the facility.

Regular medical screening of staff and competitors.

As an additional precaution, there will be no public access to the paddock area and AFT officials have suspended Fan Walk, rider autograph sessions and paddock upgrades for the remainder of the season. Event-specific health & safety procedures will be updated to meet or exceed state and local requirements as they are updated over the coming months.

Customers who purchased tickets to the 2020 DAYTONA 200 presented by Comoto will be offered a 120% credit to any AFT Events race held through October 2021 or a full refund. Please contact tickets@americanflattrack.com for more information. The 2021 DAYTONA 200 presented by Comoto is scheduled to return on Saturday, March 13, 2021, during Bike Week at DAYTONA (March 5-14).