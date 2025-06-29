Moreira’s first win in Moto2 sixth win of the season for Rueda in Moto3

|New race record laps were set in both races, by the Brazilian rider in Moto2™ and Kelso in Moto3™
|
· In the Moto2™ race, won by poleman Diogo Moreira (Kalex), almost all the riders used the same tyre combo: soft SC1 at the front and soft E0125 at the rear, with the latter crowned star of the whole weekend, over the standard SC0. The only rider to go a different route was Filip Salač (Boscoscuro), who opted for the medium SC2 front. Behind Moreira – the first Brazilian to win a Moto2™ race – were Spanish riders Aron Canet (Kalex) and Manuel Gonzalez (Kalex).
· José Antonio Rueda (KTM) dominated the Moto3™, taking his sixth win of the season after starting from pole. Completing the all-KTM podium were David Muñoz (KTM), second from fourteenth on the grid, and Valentin Perrone (KTM), third. Virtually all the riders used the soft SC1 compound at the rear, except for Joel Kelso (KTM), who preferred the medium SC2. As for the front, all Honda riders opted for the soft SC1, while almost all KTM riders preferred the medium SC2, including the race winner.
· New record laps were set in both races. In Moto2™ by Diogo Moreira (Kalex), 1’35.580 on lap three, improving Sergio Garcia’s 2024 time by almost 4 tenths. While in Moto3™, the winner was Joel Kelso (KTM), the only rider to use the medium SC2 rear solution, setting a new record in 1’40.395 on lap twelfth, beating the time achieved by Adrián Fernández last year.
· Track temperatures: The races were held with track temperatures between 35°C in Moto3™ and 38°C in Moto2™ – slightly higher than yesterday’s Qualifying.
Solid tyre performance and new race record laps