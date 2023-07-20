MotoAmerica Mini Cup Series 2023

Since its beginning in 2015, MotoAmerica has strived to expand the motorcycle racing world in North America. A key part of that mission is keeping the next generation engaged with racing. That’s why MotoAmerica is proud to present the Mission Mini Cup Series by Motul.

Ranging in age from 5-16, these racers are training to become the world champions of tomorrow. Many of the top adult riders got their start in a junior league much like this one. For some Mini Cup riders, they represent a family legacy as a second or third generation motorcycle racer. It’s this kind of continued passion that the Mini Cup series seeks to inspire in its competitors and young audience.

2023 Mission Mini Cup By Motul Series:

August 18-19 at Pittsburgh International Race Complex in Wampum, Pennsylvania

September 2 at New Jersey Motorsports Park

September 22-23 at New Jersey Motorsports Park for the series finale

#1 Nathan Gouker (Age: 12)

– 2022 MotoAmerica Mini Cup 110cc Champion, 2022 MotoAmerica Mini Cup 160cc Champion

– Competed in 2022 FIM MiniGP World Series Final, finishing 12th out of 33 riders chosen from around the world

#55 Ryder Davis (Age: 14)

– Runner-up in 2022 MotoAmerica Mini Cup 160cc Championship

– Won 10 WERA Sportsman Regional Novice Championships (won 29 races from 32 starts with WERA)

– Competed in 2022 FIM MiniGP World Series Final, finishing 8th out of 33 riders chosen from around the world

– Coached by former AMA Superbike rider Dale Quarterley

#24 Cole Varnes (Age: 12)

– Third-generation motorcycle racer

– Part of the famous Varnes family of flat trackers from Pennsylvania (Father Mike, Cousin Kevin, Second Cousin Ryan all raced flat track)

Kruz Maddison (Age: 12)

– Son of Robbie Maddison, Australian motorcycle stunt rider, X Games gold medal winner, and Guinness World Record holder

– First year as a road racer

#26 Cruise Texter (Age: 6)

– Son of Cory Texter, two-time American Flat Track Production Twins Champion

– Third-generation motorcycle racer (Grandfather Randy road raced in AMA TwinSports Championship)

– First year as a road racer