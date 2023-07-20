Registration Open for Second Edition of Ducati’s Giro Alpino Multistrada Adventure

Ducati North America Announces Open Registration for Second Edition of Giro Alpino Multistrada Adventure

2023 Giro Alpino to take place along scenic routes surrounding Stowe, Vermont

The unforgettable journey tailored exclusively for Multistrada owners

Sunnyvale, Calif., July 19, 2023 – Ducati North America has opened registration for the second edition of their stateside Giro Alpino adventure, which will take place from August 14-17 along the scenic roads surrounding beautiful Stowe, Vermont. The Giro Alpino 2023 was created to celebrate the Ducati lifestyle and ride alongside fellow Ducatisti in the unparalleled beauty of Vermont’s scenic routes.



For more information and to register for the 2023 Giro Alpino, please visit: https://bit.ly/Giro_Alpino_2023



Giro Alpino, which translates to “Alpine Tour” in Italian, is a stateside guided tour dedicated to making unforgettable memories for Multistrada owners. The event offers a guided tour of iconic towns, local cuisine, and festivities.



The following is the itinerary for the Giro Alpino 2023 Tour:



Monday, August 14 – Stowe, Vermont

Registration & Welcome

Introduction to Off-Road Riding (Optional)**

Evening Cocktail Reception & Dinner

**Riding Route does not require off-road skill



Tuesday, August 15 – Stowe, Vermont

Hotel Breakfast

Pre-ride Group Photo

Guided Ride (a.m.)

Hosted Lunch

Guided Ride (p.m.)

Evening Gala Dinner & Prize Ceremony

Wednesday, August 16 – Stowe, Vermont

Hotel Breakfast

Free ride – a selection of self-guided curated routes to a variety of points of interest. Choose to ride solo or alongside fellow Ducatisti**

Option to extend stay for an additional night

Dinner

**Free ride day offers you a multitude of self-guided curated riding routes to explore the region, and points of interest at your own pace. Join fellow Ducatisti or ride solo.



Thursday, August 17 – Stowe, Vermont

Hotel Breakfast

Departures



The first stateside Giro Alpino took place in Breckenridge, Colorado, in 2022. Future rides will be announced as they become available.