MOTOGP POSITIVITY AS TEAM SUZUKI ECSTAR CONTINUE 2020 PROGRESS

Team Suzuki Press Office – February 8.

Joan Mir: 4th – 1:58.731 (+ 0.159)

Alex Rins: 7th – 1:58.978 (+ 0.406)

Sylvain Guintoli: 21st – 2:00.286 (+ 1.714)

The second day of testing in Malaysia saw Team SUZUKI ECSTAR’s riders with good pace as they continued to work towards finalising the 2020 package.

Joan Mir began the day by continuing to work on the new chassis which he tried on Day 1, before switching his attention in the afternoon to the aerodynamic package and trying some electronics settings. Joan had a stint at the top of the time sheets for part of the session before eventually dropping to fourth, but remaining just +0.159 from the fastest time.

Meanwhile, Alex Rins did the reverse of his team-mate; focusing on the aerodynamic package in the morning, then starting work on the new chassis in the afternoon. Rins put in 63 laps and reported positive feelings, finishing the session in seventh place, just under half a second from the top.

Sylvain Guintoli moved away from aerodynamics and instead spent the majority of his day working on the chassis and general settings. He improved his time in the morning and completed 58 laps.

Davide Brivio:

“It was another positive day, we continued to work on many different items. The riders worked hard because we wanted to try different combinations and back-to-back comparisons. We’re pleased with the lap times and the pace. Alex went through the 2020 chassis today and it seems that he likes it. Joan has been very busy, working through the chassis, the aerodynamics and the electronics and he also showed positive lap times. So it’s so far so good!”

Joan Mir:

“It was quite tough today because there were a few different things to try, but this is all part of testing and it’s very important to try everything and understand everything. I’m very happy with how everything went, we found some positive things with the new chassis but we still need to analyse it more and find the best way. I managed some good laps, but there’s still room for improvement so we’ll push again tomorrow.”

Alex Rins:

“We’re very happy again today. We tested a lot of new things, like the chassis and some things with the electronics. The best lap I did was with the new chassis, so it looks like there’s a bit of an advantage over the older one, and I think we’ve done quite a big step because my times are also more consistent. So tomorrow I will ride with the new chassis again and try to find the best set-up.”

Sylvain Guintoli:

“It was another good day and I improved my best Sepang time again a little bit this morning. We went on to test a lot of different configurations of the chassis, and it went well and we feel positive. So yesterday the focus was more on aerodynamics and today was more about the chassis and settings. Tomorrow I’ll ride a few laps in the morning to test the tyres and then Takuya Tsuda will take over.”

Combined classification after Day 2:

Pos Rider Nat Team Time Diff Gap In Session

1 Fabio QUARTARARO FRA Petronas Yamaha SRT 1:58.572 Day 2 Session

2 Jack MILLER AUS Pramac Racing 1:58.641 0.069 0.069 Day 2 Session

3 Dani PEDROSA SPA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1:58.662 0.090 0.021 Day 2 Session

4 Joan MIR SPA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1:58.731 0.159 0.069 Day 2 Session

5 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA Petronas Yamaha SRT 1:58.831 0.259 0.100 Day 2 Session

6 Maverick VIÑALES SPA Monster Energy Yamaha Moto 1:58.893 0.321 0.062 Day 2 Session

7 Alex RINS SPA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1:58.978 0.406 0.085 Day 2 Session

8 Pol ESPARGARO SPA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1:58.989 0.417 0.011 Day 2 Session

9 Marc MARQUEZ SPA Repsol Honda Team 1:59.097 0.525 0.108 Day 2 Session

10 Valentino ROSSI ITA Monster Energy Yamaha Moto 1:59.116 0.544 0.019 Day 2 Session

11 Aleix ESPARGARO SPA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 1:59.224 0.652 0.108 Day 2 Session

12 Cal CRUTCHLOW GBR LCR Honda CASTROL 1:59.234 0.662 0.010 Day 1 Session

13 Danilo PETRUCCI ITA Ducati Team 1:59.257 0.685 0.023 Day 2 Session

14 Francesco BAGNAIA ITA Pramac Racing 1:59.313 0.741 0.056 Day 2 Session

15 Andrea DOVIZIOSO ITA Ducati Team 1:59.342 0.770 0.029 Day 2 Session

16 Miguel OLIVEIRA POR Red Bull KTM Tech 3 1:59.365 0.793 0.023 Day 2 Session

17 Alex MARQUEZ SPA Repsol Honda Team 1:59.661 1.089 0.296 Day 2 Session

18 Brad BINDER RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1:59.780 1.208 0.119 Day 2 Session

19 Johann ZARCO FRA Reale Avintia Racing 1:59.825 1.253 0.045 Day 2 Session

20 Tito RABAT SPA Reale Avintia Racing 2:00.189 1.617 0.364 Day 2 Session

21 Sylvain GUINTOLI FRA SUZUKI Test Team 2:00.286 1.714 0.097 Day 2 Session

22 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU 2:00.347 1.775 0.061 Day 2 Session

23 Iker LECUONA SPA Red Bull KTM Tech 3 2:00.396 1.824 0.049 Day 2 Session

24 Yamaha TEST 3 Yamaha Test Team 2:00.791 2.219 0.395 Day 2 Session

25 Yamaha TEST 1 Yamaha Test Team 2:00.920 2.348 0.129 Day 2 Session

26 Bradley SMITH GBR Aprilia Factory Racing 2:01.119 2.547 0.199 Day 2 Session

27 Yamaha TEST 2 Yamaha Test Team 2:01.744 3.172 0.625 Day 1 Session

28 Lorenzo SAVADORI ITA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 2:03.150 4.578 1.406 Day 1 Session