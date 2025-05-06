MotoGP historic Bugatti Circuit for the Grand Prix of France

Aprilia Racing will be making a stop in Le Mans on the historic Bugatti Circuit for the Grand Prix of France – the sixth round of the MotoGP World Championship season. After taking third in the 2024 sprint race, Aprilia Racing will turn up highly motivated with Marco Bezzecchi and Lorenzo Savadori, the latter called on to sub for Jorge Martín following the injury he suffered when he crashed in the Qatar race. Fresh from a complicated weekend in Jerez, Marco Bezzecchi heads to Le Mans with great determination and confidence, thanks in part to the encouraging feedback that came out of the tests in Jerez de la Frontera. The Italian rider has extremely fond memories of the French track, where he took his first MotoGP race victory in 2023, as well as two third-place finishes in the Moto2 category in 2020 and 2021. Riding alongside him will be Lorenzo Savadori, not only subbing for Jorge Martín, but also continuing the important job of developing the RS-GP25. The Italian rider will be taking advantage of the French weekend to gather helpful data in view of Martín’s return as he is currently recovering from his crash in the Qatar race. The Bugatti Circuit is known for its mix of slow and fast corners, characterised by harsh braking and sudden acceleration. Its 14 turns – of which 9 are righthanders and 5 are lefthanders – are distributed along 4,190 metres of track.