MotoGP partnership between two iconic Italian brands

The partnership between the two brands in the name of innovation, performance and Italian style is also confirmed for 2021.

Esaote, an Italian company among the world leaders in the field of medical diagnostic imaging systems in the name of innovation, performance and Italian style, looks to 2021 with confidence and ambition.



Ducati recently streamed the official team that will participate in the 2021 MotoGP Championship; the first race is scheduled for 28 March in Qatar and the “Esaote” brand clearly stands out on the hull of the Desmosedici GP 2021.



However, 2020 was a memorable year for Ducati, which won its second constructors’ world title in MotoGP: an important result, achieved despite the difficulties of the season, which – as in Esaote – did not, however, stop the work, the commitment and the determination of the Team and all the people supporting it.



Paolo Ciabatti, Sporting Director of Ducati Corse: “We are really happy to be able to announce the renewal of our partnership with Esaote. 2020 was our first year together and, despite the difficulties that did not allow us to fully exploit the potential of this collaboration, we were able to consolidate our bond with Esaote and we wish to thank them for their renewed trust. For our part, we will put our utmost effort into achieving increasingly important results”.



Franco Fontana, CEO of Esaote: “We are very proud to confirm the partnership with the Ducati Team also for the 2021 MotoGP Championship. We operate in different sectors, but with Ducati we share our deepest values, Italian style, competence, technological innovation, passion, but above all the ability to compete internationally, continuously improving our performance. The past year represented an important challenge, but we have worked hard, achieving significant results and we are ready to face the future with confidence and determination “.



Esaote, the only sponsor from the healthcare world, is defining together with the Ducati Team an event program also off the track that will see the two Italian excellences collaborate closely.



Esaote

The Esaote Group is a leader in the biomedical equipment sector, in particular, the areas of ultrasound dedicated MRI and software for managing the diagnostic process. The company currently has about 1,150 employees. With headquarters in Genoa and production and research facilities in Italy and the Netherlands, Esaote operates in 80 countries all over the world.