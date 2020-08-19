Desert Vegas to Reno Race Results

The Vegas to Reno race is the longest off-road race in the United States. Beta entered two teams in the dusty desert race. Both teams had a strong day and rode well, but came up short of podium finishes.

Factory Team Rider Results:

Joe Wasson/Zane Roberts

Open Pro Cole Conatser/Brody Honea

Open Pro

5th 6th

Joe Wasson

430 RR Race Edition

“The race started out good but we had a 12th place start so it made for a dusty start and a lot of work! The bike ran fantastic all day however we found out we were a little down on top speed over the other guys but we did what we could and pulled off a 5th place finish. A big Thank You for my team’s support!

Zane Roberts

430 RR Race Edition

“We took 5th this weekend the Best in the Desert – Vegas to Reno. Not the result we wanted or expected but Joe and I both put in good rides for the entirety of the 514 mile race. unfortunately, we just lacked the top speed that many of the other teams had. Having a near dead last starting draw didn’t help and left us chasing through dust a majority of the day. Otherwise, our pits, our crew, our tires, and our bike were nearly flawless. Those Beta engines really are built to last as it didn’t waiver one bit after 8 hours of being stuck wide open. Huge thanks to everyone that helped make this happen, we appreciate you!!”

Cole Conatser

430 RR Race Edition

“Had a blast doing my first Vegas to Reno race teamed up with Brody. We started 14th and worked our way up to 6th in Open Pro and 7th OA. All in all was a great experience with the best team to make it happen! Thanks for all the help!”

Brody Honea

430 RR Race Edition

“Always crazy finishing out the Best in the Desert Vegas to Reno. Starting 14th pro in the dust, Cole and I managed to work hard all day even with one good spill to finish 6th pro! Probably one of the coolest experiences I have ever had racing for Beta and Rodney Smith. I couldn’t have asked for anything more thank you guys so much! And thank you to all of the sponsors who helped during this race.”