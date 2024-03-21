MXGP and MX2 teams arrive in Spain for FIM Motocross World Championship

Yamaha’s MXGP & MX2 Stars Set to Shine in Spain

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams have arrived in Madrid, Spain, ready to give their all at the second round of the FIM Motocross World Championship this weekend.

With 1140 points left to race for in 2024, expectations are high for an action-packed weekend at the Xanadu-Arroyomolinos circuit, a track that has been a staple on the calendar since its debut in 2020. Located a short 30-minute drive from Madrid-Barajas airport, the 1650m clay-based, tight, and jumpy circuit is known for its ruts and tricky square edge bumps, making it a favourite among many riders.

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Maxime Renaux is looking forward to the Spanish Grand Prix and his return to a circuit that holds special memories for him. Renaux has been victorious at the venue in previous seasons. He was the Spanish Grand Prix winner in MX2 in 2021 and celebrated a maiden premier-class victory with a 1-1 in 2022. The Frenchman enters Spain fifth in the Championship Standings, with teammate Calvin Vlaanderen entering the round in ninth.

While Renaux used the recent weekend off to recover from the opening round, Vlaanderen lined up at the Dutch Masters in Harfsen, The Netherlands, and finished third overall. Despite a minor setback in the pre-season, the tall South African is still working towards peak form and looks forward to riding the circuit in Madrid, which is said to have been recently modified.

In addition to the MXGP action, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team are fired up and ready to challenge the podium with title contender Thibault Benistant. Benistant enters Spain third in the MX2 Championship Standings and is confident that if he finds his ‘flow’, he can be on the box.

Rick Elzinga aims to race himself back to full fitness and unleash his true potential. Like Vlaanderen, he took the opportunity to get another gate-drop under his belt and raced at the Dutch Masters in The Netherlands. The Dutchman enters the Spanish Grand Prix ranked 11th in the MX2 Championship Standings and is excited to continue building towards his top form.

Andrea Bonacorsi is determined to rebound from a challenging weekend in Argentina with a strong performance in Madrid. The Italian rider won a race and finished on the second step of the podium there at the fourth round of the European Championship last season and enjoys tough and technical tracks. Lining up 13th in the standings, ‘Bona’ looks forward to showing improvements.

Yamaha’s presence in Spain will also be strengthened by the VRT Yamaha Official Team, which will line up for the opening round of the EMX250 Championship with its exciting young lineup of Karlis Reisulis, Ivano Van Erp, and Janis Reisulis.

Last but not least, Spain will also host the opening round of the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship, where Yamaha’s WMX prodigy Lotte Van Drunen aims to challenge the crown aboard her De Baets Yamaha-supported MX team YZ250F.

Maxime Renaux

5th MXGP Championship Standings, 39-points

“I had a weekend off and focused on recovery. It was good. We have done everything we can to line up this weekend as close to 100% as I can be. We’re going for the podium this weekend. I really like the track. It’s hard-pack with nice ruts and jumps, so it’s somewhere I enjoy racing. I’ve had some nice memories there in the past. I won the GP in MX2 in 2021 and it was where I got my first ever MXGP win as well, and with a double race victory, so I like it and I look forward to seeing what we can achieve there this year. ”

Calvin Vlaanderen

9th MXGP Championship Standings, 26-points

“My weeked went well. I raced the Dutch Masters, which I use as a form of training. I was third overall, but it’s another gatedrop, which is good for me to prepare for the world championship. I want to keep building as we move further into the season, I’m still a little bit behind where I want to be at the moment, but I believe the safest return to form is to take it step-by-step. I like the track in Spain. I think they have made some good changes over the years and have improved the track, so I like it and I am looking forward to riding there.”

Thibault Benistant

3rd MX2 Championship Standings, 40-points

“I had a nice weekend off. I just did some light training and recovery. I’m looking forward to Madrid because the track is rutty with some nice jumps, so it’s always fun to ride tracks like this. My goal for this weekend is to be on the podium.”

Rick Elzinga

11th MX2 Championship Standings, 23-points

“⁠The track in Spain is very technical because it’s clay with long and deep ruts. It’s always challenging to be fast in these conditions, but it’s the same for everyone. I raced the Dutch Masters in The Netherlands in the weekend to get some more time on the bike. Racing is always different to training, so it was good for me to race as well. The goal for me is to keep building after my tough winter and to get back to the way I know I can ride.”

Andrea Bonacorsi

13th MX2 Championship Standings, 18-points

“It was good to have a weekend off to recharge after the long journey to Argentina. Now, I am looking forward to Spain. The track is very technical, which suits me, although the track is quite tight in places and I’m not the biggest fan of that. But my goal remains the same. I’m there to keep learning and building in Spain.”