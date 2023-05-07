NEVER GIVE UP ATTITUDE RESULTS IN WIN AT DENVER SUPERCROSS

The last time we saw RJ Hampshire in action, he was coated in mud from head to toe after a last-ditch effort to make a final corner pass in New Jersey. Heading into the penultimate round of the 2023 AMA Supercross season in Denver, RJ and the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team were looking for the win that had been oh-so-close but had proven elusive thus far.

250 SX

When the gate dropped for the main event, RJ Hampshire got a great start on his FC250 and was in the top three. He quickly moved into second place and began reeling in the leader. Near the midway point, he made a move for the lead and was there briefly before running out of room on the edge of the track. Once returning to the racing surface he was several seconds behind the lead, but was the fastest rider on the track. His never say die attitude paid off, and with a pair of laps left in the main, he moved back into the lead for good, scoring his first win of the season.



“It was an awesome day. I’m super-stoked for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team, and to knock one of these wins off before the season is over was huge. We’ve built a lot of momentum; man; I don’t take these for granted. I know how much work goes into this from the team side and myself, this motorcycle, and all our supporters. It’s just really nice to give them a win… a little payback for all they do for us,” said Hampshire. “I wasn’t that fast in qualifying and didn’t win my heat race. But I just had that feeling today that I would get it done. I had that big mistake about midway through the main event, but I really put a charge on there at the end and at least gave myself an opportunity to have a shot at the win. Sure enough, we pulled it off.”



450 SX

It’s been more evident than ever during the last couple of weeks that part of the challenge of the AMA Supercross season is making it to the end unscathed. The 450 side of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team is working hard to be back on track with their FC 450 Rockstar Editions as soon as possible.



Next Event (Round 17): May 13, 2023 – Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah

Round 16 Results: Denver

250 SX West Results

1. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

2. Levi Kitchen (Yamaha)

3. Jett Lawrence (Honda)



450 SX Results

1. Chase Sexton (Honda)

2. Ken Roczen (Suzuki)

3. Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki)



250 SX West Rider Point Standings

1. Jett Lawrence – 197 points

2. RJ Hampshire – 163 points

3. Enzo Lopes – 137 points



450 SX Rider Point Standings

1. Chase Sexton – 346 points

2. Eli Tomac – 339 points

3. Cooper Webb – 304 points

…

11. Christian Craig – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 150 points

29. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 15 points

31. Malcolm Stewart – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 15 points

