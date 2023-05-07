NEVER GIVE UP ATTITUDE RESULTS IN WIN AT DENVER SUPERCROSS

“It was an awesome day. I’m super-stoked for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team, and to knock one of these wins off before the season is over was huge. We’ve built a lot of momentum; man; I don’t take these for granted. I know how much work goes into this from the team side and myself, this motorcycle, and all our supporters. It’s just really nice to give them a win… a little payback for all they do for us,” said Hampshire. “I wasn’t that fast in qualifying and didn’t win my heat race. But I just had that feeling today that I would get it done. I had that big mistake about midway through the main event, but I really put a charge on there at the end and at least gave myself an opportunity to have a shot at the win. Sure enough, we pulled it off.”
450 SX
Next Event (Round 17): May 13, 2023 – Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah
2. Levi Kitchen (Yamaha)
3. Jett Lawrence (Honda)
450 SX Results
2. Ken Roczen (Suzuki)
3. Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki)
250 SX West Rider Point Standings
1. Jett Lawrence – 197 points
2. RJ Hampshire – 163 points
3. Enzo Lopes – 137 points
450 SX Rider Point Standings
1. Chase Sexton – 346 points
2. Eli Tomac – 339 points
3. Cooper Webb – 304 points
…
11. Christian Craig – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 150 points
29. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 15 points
31. Malcolm Stewart – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 15 points