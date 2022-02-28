JOIN THE ACTION AND EXPERIENCE THE 2022 MOTOGP SEASON WITH KTM

THE ULTIMATE ORANGE MOTOGP EXPERIENCE 2022

What we do know, however, is the best way to experience racing at this level is in the metal. KTM invites all race fans and dedicated orange-bleeders to assault their senses with the sights and sounds of full-throttle, action-packed, unscripted, and untamed racing.

Without a doubt, the sight of motorcycles passing at breakneck speed, the sounds of high-revving V-4 engines, and the smell of burnt rubber make it a spectacle for the senses – and arguably, the greatest show on earth.

KTM will once again be offering THE ULTIMATE ORANGE MOTOGP EXPERIENCE, which includes exclusive entry into KTM grandstands at key racetracks, along with KTM FAN PACKAGES loaded with race-day essentials.

  • 13 – 15 May 2022 Grand Prix de France | Le Mans
  • 03 – 05 June 2022 Gran Premi de Catalunya | Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
  • 17 – 19 June 2022 Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland | Sachsenring
  • 24 – 26 June 2022 TT Assen | TT Circuit Assen
  • 05 – 07 August 2022 British Grand Prix | Silverstone Circuit
  • 19 – 21 August 2022 Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich | Red Bull Ring
  • 14 – 16 October 2022 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix | Philip Island

The 2022 MotoGP season gets started in March 2022 with THE ULTIMATE ORANGE MOTOGP™ EXPERIENCE tickets on sale now.

