MXGP’s Maxime Renaux has withdrawn from MXGP of Spain

Renaux Withdraws from Spanish Grand Prix

Currently fourth in the MXGP Championship Standings, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Maxime Renaux has withdrawn from the MXGP of Spain, round six of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Madrid, after sustaining a foot injury in the Qualifying Race yesterday.

Despite not falling during the incident, the 23-year-old Frenchman could not continue racing and immediately sought medical attention. The evaluation confirmed he had fractured his right foot.

Renaux will now travel home to France, where he will consult with a specialist to determine the best course of action for his recovery. An update on his treatment plan and possible return to action will be shared on www.Yamaha-Racing.com when available.