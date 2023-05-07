Emphatic race win in fine form at MXGP of Spain

Bonacorsi Continues Podium Streak & Extends EMX250 Championship Lead in Spain

Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250’s Andrea Bonacorsi continued his fine form at the MXGP of Spain, claiming an emphatic race win and a sixth-place finish to celebrate the fourth round of the EMX250 Championship from the second step of the podium. As a result, the Italian has extended his lead in the series to 37-points.

Following a remarkable victory in Portugal, Bonacorsi kept the momentum going at the Xanadu-Arroyomolinos circuit in Madrid, Spain. The 20-year-old led every lap in Race One and successfully fended off a strong challenge from Marc Antoine Rossi to take his fifth race win of the season.

Race Two presented different track conditions, with the course being flatter and wetter after overnight grooming and watering in preparation for the premier class races later in the day. Despite starting outside the top 10, Bonacorsi demonstrated the same determination that has taken him to the top of the championship, fighting through the pack to finish sixth after a minor fall on lap eight.

Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250 rookies Karlis Reisulis and Ivano van Erp showed significant progress throughout the weekend. Both riders powered their GYTR kitted YZ250Fs to the front in both races. As they continue to hone their skills in the highly competitive EMX250 class, Reisulis finished ninth and Van Erp 18th. In Race Two, however, Van Erp pulled a holeshot and finished fourth place, while Reisulis achieved a career-best top-three finish.

After a sweltering weekend in Spain, Bonacorsi maintained his flawless podium record and now leads the championship by 37 points. Reisulis finished fifth overall and moved up to sixth in the championship standings, while van Erp finished ninth, maintaining his ninth place in the championship.

The EMX250 series will enjoy a three-week break before resuming in Kegums, Latvia, on the weekend of June 4th.