Bulega produces photo-finish masterstroke to grab the win after race-long battle with Razgatlioglu. Bautista crashes out at first corner after irresponsible riding move by Rea

Nicolò Bulega triumphed in Race-2 of the Czech Round by painting an absolute masterpiece. Starting from second position, the Italian rider immediately took the lead and managed to hold the position for 14 laps despite continuous attacks from Razgatlioglu (BMW). After overtaking, the Turkish rider seemed to want to build a gap like in Race 1, but Bulega gritted his teeth and patiently prepared the sensational final overtaking, taking the victory under the chequered flag by 27 thousandths of a second.

Bulega retains the championship lead with 31 points over Razgatlioglu.

Alvaro Bautista ‘s race, however, ended at the first corner. The Spaniard started from fifth position after an incisive Superpole Race but was hit by Rea (Yamaha), who was later punished for contact with a two-long-lap penalty.

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“I think it was my best win in Superbike. The weekend started with the bad crash in FP1 and the widespread pain I had to deal with again today. Compared to Race 1, though, after Toprak overtook me, I could stick to him and prepare the final attack. I thank my team for their great job over the last few days, and I can’t wait to be at Misano in front of so many Italian fans”.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #19)

“There is little to say. We’ve often talked in Safety Commission about how important it was not to make risky manoeuvres at turn one. The fact that the contact was caused by Johnny, who is not exactly a rookie in this championship, saddens me even more. Luckily, I wasn’t hurt, and at the same time, I feel sorry for Vierge, who was worse off”.