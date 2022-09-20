One of the most demanding tracks for tyres Barcelona-Catalunya

TYRE OPTIONS FOR THIS CIRCUIT Next weekend the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will host the eighth round of the FIM Superbike World Championship . This is a historically demanding circuit for tyres and for Pirelli this round will be an excellent opportunity to further test the development solutions introduced in recent events.

Inaugareted in 1992, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is 4,627 kilometres long and has 14 corners, eight right and six left. It is a very technical track with wide and fast curves, straights and several ups and downs. A track that puts the rider, motorbike and tyres to the test because it is characterized by very sharp braking, in particular on the occasion of the first braking after the finish line which follows a very long and very fast straight where considerable top speeds are reached. For more details on tyre allocation for the WorldSBK and WorldSSP classes, please refer to the technical data sheets attached to this press release. GIORGIO BARBIER, MOTORCYCLE RACING DIRECTOR "The Barcelona circuit is quite demanding for tyres, we noticed that also in the private tests carried out in August. Its layout makes it a perfect proving ground because it offers a bit of everything, especially in the final sector which is very technical and where it is important to better manage the tyres. It is therefore the right location to check the latest development solutions that we have brought to the previous rounds in order to test their strengths and limits. We already know, having tested it in August, that the new B0570 front solution is too soft to be used in long races on this track, nevertheless we have decided to make it available to the riders for qualifying and possibly also for the Superpole Race by assigning it, on this occasion, a role as a front SCQ. At the end of the round we will certainly have collected useful data on the behavior of our tyres in challenging conditions such as those presented by this track".