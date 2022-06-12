Phenomenal Thunder Valley MX450 race

Tomac showed speed straight away, qualifying second at his home Pro Motocross round. He got a good start in the first moto and found himself sixth after the first lap. It didn’t take the multi-time champion long to launch his forward charge, passing two riders in succession on Lap 4 to claim fourth. He then made his way to third at the halfway point and threw down the fastest lap of the race. The Coloradan took the runner-up spot a couple of laps later and chased down the leader, erasing a nearly six-second gap within a couple of laps and taking over the lead, ultimately finishing with a three-second margin of victory.

In the second moto, Tomac got a better start in fourth and advanced to third four laps into the race. He made a couple of attempts to claim the runner-up spot but ultimately crossed the line third and narrowly missed the overall victory when the race leader had a tip-over in the final moments of the moto. Tomac’s second overall finish marked his second-consecutive podium of the outdoor season and closed the gap to the championship leader to 14 points.

Christian Craig got off to a flying start, topping the first qualifying session and ultimately qualifying eighth. Unfortunately, in Moto 1, he had a crash in the first turn and found himself at the back of the field in 32nd. The Californian put his head down and made a heroic charge to break the top 10 with two laps remaining in the moto. Craig got a much better start in the second moto and was battling in the top five before a big crash on Lap 4. He had to pull in the mechanic’s area to get the bike repaired but never gave up and went back out to make his way back to 12th and end the day 12th overall to salvage some points in the championship.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team heads east next weekend for the High Point National, Round 4 of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, June 18.