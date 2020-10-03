Progressive International Motorcycle Shows to Announce City Schedule

Name ideas, venue searches, messaging points, all of it was created that year, but the rest of the industry didn’t seem ready quite yet to dive head-first into this remodel. Why? Well, the traditional IMS was still a viable platform with customers coming through the doors, brands making sales, and we were moving the needle with driving new and younger customers to the shows. We developed new attractions each year to offer more interactive experiences like, Adventure Out, Shift, the IMS Vintage Garage and then, Discover The Ride – our one-of-a-kind and highly successful solution to develop new riders.

Then the pandemic hit, giving all of us the time, while grounded from travel and working from home, to reassess business plans. Lucky for us, we kept all those plans, ideas and files from five years ago and the Progressive® IMS Outdoors was officially born. In August, we presented the IMS Outdoors strategy to all the major motorcycle manufacturers and our key sponsors. It was received with open arms; the industry was ready!

Plans are full steam ahead and we will release the 2021 Tour Schedule this December. What we can tell you now, is that we are in-talks with venues in all the cities from our most recent Tour, plus past IMS cities and even some new ones. While you eagerly wait for this remodeled IMS, check out more details here www.outdoors.motorcycleshows.com, and be sure to sign-up as an IMS Insider while you are there so that you are the first to know where we are going, all the cool “people” that will be there, and how to get in. The Tour will begin next Summer, so until then, keep the rubber side down and we’ll see you down the road – and here on continuetheride.com!