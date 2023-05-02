Thrilling success at Spanish MotoGP for Ducati

The Ducati Lenovo Team wraps up positive post-race official test day at Jerez de la Frontera

After securing a thrilling success at the Spanish GP, Francesco Bagnaia and the Ducati Lenovo Team went straight back to work at the Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto to tackle a day of post-race collective testing today.

For the Italian rider, the new world championship leader, the day’s program mainly involved testing some different setup configurations.

Taking to the track around midday local time, Bagnaia covered 44 laps, with a best lap time of 1:37.024 (6th).

Francesco Bagnaia (#1, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 6th (1:37.024 – 44 laps)

“We approached the test day very calmly, focusing mainly on testing different setup configurations. On Friday, here in Jerez, we had some difficulties with our basic setup, so we worked on finding a compromise that would allow us to avoid similar situations in the future under certain conditions. Today’s 44 laps were enough, and we have already found a good solution. In general, I am happy with our work, and in Le Mans, I hope to confirm the feelings we had in this test.”

The Ducati Lenovo Team will return to the track for the fifth round of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship from 12th-14th May at Le Mans Circuit for the French GP.