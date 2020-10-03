Borgo Panigale Experience: The Ducati Museum Reopens and Adds “Online Journey” Digital Tours

The digital content of the Museum is enriched with the “Ducati Museum Online Journey”

The Panigale V4 R made of LEGO® Technic™ bricks in 1:1 scale is added to the museum’s Ducati motorcycle gallery

Starting from October 5, the Ducati Museum can be visited again on weekdays

Borgo Panigale (Bologna, Italy), October 3, 2020 – Ducati continues its path of gradual reopening to the public. In fact, starting from Monday, October 5, the Ducati Museum will be open again on weekdays.

A new feature inside the Ducati Museum gallery is represented by the presence of the Panigale V4 R made of LEGO® Technic™ bricks in 1:1 scale. It will be possible to see this unique model for real together with the bikes that have written the history of Ducati, every day of the week (except Wednesday, closing day) from 9:15 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Furthermore, from October 15, as part of the expansion of the digital offer of the Borgo Panigale Experience, it will also be possible to discover the secrets of the Ducati Museum remotely thanks to the new digital experience “Ducati Museum Online Journey.” These are real guided tours of the Ducati Museum that can be accessed from a PC, smartphone or tablet, virtually accompanied by the Museum’s expert guides. There are 4 tours per week at the following times: Tuesday at 5:00 p.m., Saturday at 9:00 a.m., in English; Thursday and Sunday at 5:00 p.m. in Italian. Interested users can book the tours directly on the ticketing platform of the Museum by selecting the date, language and time, then they will receive a code and a link to access the Online Journey.

This new digital experience, lasting about 45 minutes, is aimed at all fans of motoring history who, while waiting to be able to admire the motorcycles exhibited at the Ducati Museum in person, still wish to live a Ducati experience and find out more about the history of the Bologna-based motorcycle company. During the tour, users will also have an opportunity to interact with the guide through the platform’s Q&A system.

The cost of the Ducati Museum Online Journey is €10. All those who purchase the digital tour during 2020 will get €10 discount on the purchase of the Ducati Museum catalogue, which they can buy in Borgo Panigale at the official Shop. A unique opportunity to complete the knowledge of the fascinating history of the brand.

In order to guarantee the safety and protection of the health of visitors and workers, access to the structure will take place only by reservation, for time slots with a limited number of visitors. It will also be mandatory to wear a surgical mask and respect the safety distance of at least 1 meter for the duration of the stay.

The ticket price for Museum entrance only will be €17.