Results FIM MXGP Motocross World Championship Kegums circuit

The FIM MXGP Motocross World Championship moved on to the Kegums circuit for the Grand Prix of Latvia and the sixth round of twenty in 2022. The loose and demanding soil was the stage for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle to race to 3rd position and his fifth top-three classification to-date.

Vialle continues podium streak with fourth rostrum finish in a row

MXGP travels to Kegums for the eighth year in a row & after GP inauguration in 2009

Two top five moto results for the Red Bull KTM star in wet and cold conditions

The Frenchman is tied on points for the MX2 championship lead

A weekend of contrasting weather conditions. Tom Vialle took 4th in the dry on Saturday and across a quick terrain to earn the same place in the gate after the Qualification Heat. Torrential rainfall on Saturday night meant the ground was softer, bumpier and the showers continued through Sunday. In the first moto Vialle was a victim of the slick surface and briefly crashed on the opening lap. He remounted and finished 5th by the time of the checkered flag. In the second race he worked his way to 2nd place and looked far more at home across the difficult track. He was demoted to 3rd by Kay de Wolf through the final turns but his 5-3 was still good enough for the third step. DIGA Procross KTM’s Liam Everts was 12th overall.

MXGP now travels to Italy for the second time this season. The famous hilly circuit of Maggiora will host the Grand Prix of Italy on May 8th.

Tom Vialle, 5th and 3rd for 3rd overall in MX2: “Not an easy day. I had two OK starts and in the first moto I was fighting to find a rhythm. I didn’t have the best feeling. It was a tough race so we made a few changes for second moto and I felt much better. I could carry more pace and got better speed on the bumps. I passed Kay in the last few corners but he got me back just before the line. Overall, I’m happy with the second moto and we saved a podium today.”

Results MX2 Latvia 2022

1. Jago Geerts (BEL), Yamaha 1-1

2. Kevin Horgmo (NOR) Kawasaki 2-4

3. Tom Vialle (FRA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 5-3

4. Kay de Wolf (NED), Husqvarna, 12-2

5. Thibault Benistant (FRA), Yamaha, 3-10

Standings MX2 2022 after 6 of 20 rounds

1. Jago Geerts, 244points

2. Tom Vialle, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 244

3. Simon Laengenfelder, 181

4. Kay de Wolf, 181

5. Mikkel Haarup, 181