Testy Muddobbers National Enduro Indiana Results

The Muddobbers National Enduro The NEPG series headed to Indiana for the Muddobbers National Enduro. The racing conditions were close to perfect with mild temperatures and great dirt. Unfortunately, our team couldn’t find a good rhythm at this event. In the NE Pro1 class, factory rider, Evan Smith just seemed to struggle. He couldn’t stay off the ground which affected his test times. In the NE Pro2 class, Jon Johnson had a big crash in the first test and rolled into the pits with a twisted-up bike. He proceeded to crash again in the second test. After getting the bike put back together again he was able to ride a consistent race for the remaining four tests. Next up this weekend is the GNCC in West Virginia.