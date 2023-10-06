Testy Muddobbers National Enduro Indiana Results

The NEPG series headed to Indiana for the Muddobbers National Enduro. The racing conditions were close to perfect with mild temperatures and great dirt. Unfortunately, our team couldn’t find a good rhythm at this event. In the NE Pro1 class, factory rider, Evan Smith just seemed to struggle. He couldn’t stay off the ground which affected his test times. In the NE Pro2 class, Jon Johnson had a big crash in the first test and rolled into the pits with a twisted-up bike. He proceeded to crash again in the second test. After getting the bike put back together again he was able to ride a consistent race for the remaining four tests. Next up this weekend is the GNCC in West Virginia.
Event Results
Evan Smith
8th Place
Class: NE Pro1
Jon Johnson
6th Place
Class: NE Pro2
Evan Smith
Factory 300 RR
“Perfect conditions today at the NEPG made for a fun trail! I was having a great time possibly trying too hard causing me to find the ground on almost every test coupled with a mountain of mistakes. Ready for my favorite round coming up next.”
Jon Johnson
Factory 250 RR
“Sixth place at this weekend’s National Enduro was not the result I was looking for. I found myself on the ground more than I would have liked. On the positive side, we are happy and healthy and looking forward to the GNCC. Thanks to the whole team and sponsors for all of the hard work!”
