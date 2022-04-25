RETURN TO ATLANTA DELIVERS ANOTHER APRILIA HAT TRICK IN TWINS CUP

THE APRILIA RS 660 WAS THE EXCLUSIVE MODEL OF PARC FERMÉ, WITH VELOCE RACING’S JODY BARRY VICTORIOUS, AND ROBEM ENGINEERING’S TEAGG HOBBS AND BEN GLODDY ROUNDING OUT THE PODIUM ON THEIR APRILIA MACHINES

ATLANTA, GA – 24 APRIL 2022 – The Twins Cup championship arrived in Atlanta this weekend for round two of the MotoAmerica series, and though there were new faces within the series, history repeated and further proved the capability of the Aprilia RS 660, locking out the podium in Atlanta’s singular Twins Cup race for the 2022 round. The twin-cylinder Aprilia motorcycle is in defence of the 2021 championship title, with many new names arriving to the grid in Atlanta, totalling 13 riders aboard an RS 660.

A tough battle for the victory lasted the duration of the race, but when they crossed the line, it was returning Aprilia pilot and 2021 Road Atlanta podium finisher, Jody Barry, who edged out Teagg Hobbs in the last sector of the race. Benjamin Gloddy, who jumped up to Twins Cup from the Junior Cup championship for 2022 and earned his first podium of the series in a hard charge for third, bested the remainder of the field, which hosted 31 riders.

Jody Barry, Veloce Racing

“Overall, the race weekend was great. We topped almost every session and were happy to pull it off with a win today. We played our cards right in the race and couldn’t have been happier. I want to thank the team with Veloce Racing and Aprilia for giving me a great bike.”

Teagg Hobbs, Robem Engineering

“The bike this weekend was perfect. The team and I worked every session and can’t ask more out the team. We have a great platform to build on right now, and I think me, the Robem Engineering team, and this Aprilia RS 660 can do some good things. Looking forward to seeing how the year plays out and stay in the championship hunt.”

Benjamin Gloddy, Robem Engineering

“We had a good weekend overall, starting out trying to get the bike to handle the way I wanted, and got it figured out for Q2. I struggled a little with a new bike and new track, but other than that had a good weekend, got a bit of a battle in the race, but toward the end I was able to bridge a gap from those guys and get a clear run to the flag.”

The Aprilia RS 660 debuted at Road Atlanta in the 2021 season, going on to win the championship with Kaleb DeKeyrel, and continues to show its capability among the Twins Cup competition. The reduced weight and the exciting performance of the 100 HP twin-cylinder engine provides an optimized riding experience that proves to be as comfortable on track as it is on the street, a testament to its ethos “designed for racers, built for riders”.

With two rounds of the MotoAmerica Twins Cup championship completed, new participants continue to join the grid aboard the Aprilia RS 660. For the third round, MotoAmerica heads to Virginia International Raceway, May 20-22, where Twins Cup will have a two-race weekend.