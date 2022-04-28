Results: National Grand Prix Championship Primm – California Trials Invitational Murrieta – El Trial de Espana Anza

Alex Niederer Factory EVO 300 2-Stroke “California Trials Invitational in Murrieta was as always a challenging layout. Going in to the event I was full of confidence as I have done well there in the years past. Unfortunately, this year was not great for me. I felt good in warm up, and then it started going wrong in the first section when my hand slipped off the bars going up a rock and causing me to pull the kill switch teather off. From there it snow balled. Little mistakes instantly turned to fives. I found some form as the day went on and had some decent rides, but all in all I am disappointed with the outcome.”