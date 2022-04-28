Results: National Grand Prix Championship Primm – California Trials Invitational Murrieta – El Trial de Espana Anza

The 5th round of the NGPC was held out in Primm Valley, Nevada. The riders were greeted with a windy and dusty track to navigate. The live engine start had Liqui Moly Beta Factory Rider Dare DeMartile off in around 8th place. He made a few passes to get up to 6th place where he ultimately finished. The next stop for Dare is the WORCS event in nearby Las Vegas.
Results:
Dare DeMartile
6th Place – Pro
Dare DeMartile
Factory 480 RR
“The weekend was good. I got off to a decent start. I ended up getting in the 6th position and riding it home from there. My mechanic Jason was awesome along with team manager Carlen. Looking for that top 3 finish!”
California Trials Invitational
Murrieta, CA
April 20th, 2022
The California Trials Invitational see the top trials riders in the sport compete. A challenging course is set up each year and riders test their skill on the demanding sections. Beta Rider Alex Niederer could not find his groove at an event where he usually does well. He finished just off the podium in 4th place
Results:
Alex Niederer
4th Place
Photo: Jack Jaxson
Alex Niederer
Factory EVO 300 2-Stroke
“California Trials Invitational in Murrieta was as always a challenging layout. Going in to the event I was full of confidence as I have done well there in the years past. Unfortunately, this year was not great for me. I felt good in warm up, and then it started going wrong in the first section when my hand slipped off the bars going up a rock and causing me to pull the kill switch teather off. From there it snow balled. Little mistakes instantly turned to fives. I found some form as the day went on and had some decent rides, but all in all I am disappointed with the outcome.”
El Trial de Espana
Anza, CA
April 24th, 2022
The golden anniversary of the El Trial de Espana was held just outside Temecula, CA over the weekend. This historic event saw another high-level contest between the top trial riders. The tests were routed through big boulder sections at the MotoVenture venue. Alex Niederer was riding well enough to finish 2nd on the day but an unfortunate 5 in the 6th section cost him the podium finished. He ended up in 4th place. His focus now turns to the NATC in a couple of weeks.
Results:
Alex Niederer
4th Place
Alex Niederer
Factory EVO 300 2-Stroke
“Saturday morning was awesome, finishing the morning loop on 0 points. Then in the shoot-out, I was right in the hunt until the 6th of 9 rides. Unfortunately, I was given a 5, which was the difference from second to 4th place. Finishing the El Trial in fourth was not the goal, but my riding was spot on and I am really happy with the progress, moving in the right direction. Sunday started well but a big crash on the 5th section of the day left me behind and paused my confidence for a while. My last loop on Sunday was good again. Looking forward to the Nationals again in just over 2 weeks.”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 23 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 375 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
MINNEAPOLIS (February 21, 2018) – Robbie “Bugs” Pearson has joined forces with former GNC Crew Chief and Tuner Rick Canode of RJ Performance – making the privateer the latest to turn to Indian Motorcycle Racing’s […]
May 18, 2020 — TORRANCE, Calif. In celebration of International Museum Day, Honda is inviting the world to take a virtual tour of the renowned Honda Collection Hall, the most comprehensive collection of historical Honda […]
Team Suzuki Press Office – May 28. Richard Cooper – SST – 1-1-2 Bradley Ray – SBK – 17-13-9 Luke Stapleford – SBK – 12-15-10 Richard Cooper extended his National Superstock 1000 Championship lead at […]