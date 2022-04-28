European Junior e-Motocross Series returns for 2022 second term

Proving to be incredibly popular in 2021, the European Junior e-Motocross Series returns for a second term in 2022 and is open to all KTM SX-E 5 riders aged 6–8 years old (age taken on January 1, 2022). The continuation of the revolutionary series underlines the strength of the highly successful partnership between KTM and Infront Moto Racing, which showcases the capabilities of e-powered motorsport to a truly global audience.

With each round taking place alongside the MXGP World Championship, young riders can embrace the opportunity of racing on some of the best motocross tracks in the world. The European Junior e-Motocross Series adopts a similar racing format to MXGP with a timed qualifying session to determine gate pick, followed by two points-paying races. Points earned in each moto are then tallied up with the top three riders overall making their way onto the MXGP podium to celebrate.

The MXGP of Spain on May 28 and 29 hosts the opening round with the remaining four events taking place in June and July. In what will be a truly international series, round two takes place in Ernée, France, round three is in Teutschenthal, Germany, before a two-day event at the MXGP of Czech Republic on July 16-17 brings the series to a close.

The remaining spots for the European Junior e-Motocross Series will sell out fast, with the only requirement to secure a place on the start line being that competitors commit to a minimum of three rounds.

Each racer that lines up on the state-of-the-art KTM SX-E 5 minicycle will receive a selection of exciting products from the KTM PowerWear range. Designed with the same winning intent as all KTM motocross models, the pit wear, merchandise, and accessories provided will ensure a professional appearance when away from the racetrack.

An exclusive prize is up for grabs for the 2022 European Junior e-Motocross Series champion – an all-expenses paid trip plus one guest to the FIM Motocross of Nations in the USA in September! Additionally, all riders who compete in all five rounds will be eligible to join an end-of-season training camp with representatives from Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.

Calendar – 2022 European Junior e-Motocross Series

Round 1: 28-29 May MXGP of Spain – intu Xanadú – Arroyomolinos

Round 2: 4-5 June MXGP of France – Ernée

Round 3: 11-12 June MXGP of Germany – Teutschenthal

Round 4: 16 July MXGP of Czech Republic – Loket

Round 5: 17 July MXGP of Czech Republic – Loket