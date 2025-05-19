Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Korie Steede races to The Hoosier GNCC podium result

Grand National Cross Country Series – Round 7
WXC Class title contender Steede rebounded well after a difficult previous round, powering her Husqvarna FC 250 to the second step of the podium, and maintaining P2 in the overall class classification with six rounds remaining.
With six podiums to her credit this year, including two round victories, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Steede sits just 10 points outside of the WXC series lead following The Hoosier GNCC weekend.
“We finished with a P2 result on the weekend,” commented Steede. “I started off slow, but the last few laps I was absolutely sending it and shaved some time off to get to the podium. Excited for the next round!”
Equipped with the Husqvarna FX 350, former XC1 Open Pro Class Champion DeLong battled hard in the dry, dusty conditions, the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider claiming a P6 result in class at The Hoosier. He’s positioned fifth in the XC1 title-race following Round 7.
“It was a decent day in the dust,” DeLong reflected. “I was uncomfortable the first two laps, but once I loosened up I was able to make some time up and position myself for a sixth-place finish. We came up a bit short, but I’m hungry for more at the next round in Pennsylvania.”
XC1 Open Pro Class Results
1. Ben Kelley, KTM
2. Liam Draper, Yamaha
3. Mike Witkowski, Honda
5. Jordan Ashburn, GASGAS
6. Craig DeLong, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
WXC Class Results
1. Rachael Archer, Kawasaki
2. Korie Steede, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
3. Danielle McDonald, Yamaha
Upcoming Offroad Races – May 2025
5/25: U.S. Hard Enduro Series – Round 7
5/26: U.S. Hard Enduro Series – Round 8