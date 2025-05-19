Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Korie Steede races to The Hoosier GNCC podium result

WXC Class title contender Steede rebounded well after a difficult previous round, powering her Husqvarna FC 250 to the second step of the podium, and maintaining P2 in the overall class classification with six rounds remaining.

With six podiums to her credit this year, including two round victories, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Steede sits just 10 points outside of the WXC series lead following The Hoosier GNCC weekend.