Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Malcolm Stewart races to ninth at Arlington Triple Crown

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Malcolm Stewart claimed a top 10 finish in Round 7 of the 2025 AMA Supercross Championship at the Arlington Triple Crown, with the 450SX racer racing to three solid finishes throughout the fast-paced format on Military Appreciation weekend.

The Arlington conditions made for a technical and challenging race track, with the soft nature of the dirt creating a rutted surface on top and a hard base beneath. Stewart, equipped with his Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition, would navigate the dynamic circuit early, posting the 10th fastest qualifying time.

During the night program, the chaotic nature of the Triple Crown format was on display, with action happening on every corner of the track. Amongst the chaos, Stewart pieced together an 8-12-7 scorecard, which resulted in ninth place on a night where the Tampa winner wasn’t quite racing at his best.

With his Arlington finish, Stewart retains fifth place overall in the 450SX point-standings heading into Round 8 at Daytona next weekend.

"Arlington is always a mystery," reflected Stewart. "The dirt seems really good, but then it has a weird, hard bottom. A lot of carnage happened during the Triple Crown, and to be honest, I just felt a little off all day, like I didn't have the tempo quite right. I struggled to match the pace tonight, but I'm not overly disapointed about my riding, as you have those ups and downs sometimes in racing. Another hometown race in Daytona coming up – I have always ridden well there – so I am looking forward to it."

Next Race: March 1 – Daytona, Florida March 1 – Daytona, Florida

Results 450SX Class – Arlington

1. Cooper Webb (Yamaha)

2. Ken Roczen (Suzuki)

3. Chase Sexton (KTM)

6. Justin Barcia (GASGAS)

7. Aaron Plessinger (KTM)

9. Malcolm Stewart (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing)

Standings 450SX Class 2025 after 7 of 17 rounds

1. Cooper Webb, 146 points

2. Chase Sexton, 141

3. Ken Roczen, 127

5. Malcolm Stewart, 108

7. Justin Barcia, 99

11. Aaron Plessinger, 68