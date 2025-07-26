Runner-up result for Billy Bolt at Red Bull Romaniacs

Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt has delivered a very competitive runner-up result at Red Bull Romaniacs in Romania. Regarded as the world’s toughest hard enduro rally, the event saw the TE 300-mounted rider push hard in the Carpathian Mountains to claim a prologue victory and Offroad Day 3 win to cement his position as second overall in the five-day race.

At a race where Billy felt he had yet to deliver his true potential, he arrived at the 22nd edition of Red Bull Romaniacs in fighting shape. Working hard on his fitness and riding, and with a clean bill of health, Bolt was determined to put in his best week of riding yet in the rugged Carpathian Mountains on his TE 300.

Kicking proceedings off with the iconic city prologue in Sibiu, Billy demonstrated why he is a five-time FIM SuperEnduro World Champion. Dominating the course with ultimate ease, he won the evening’s race by 25 seconds.

However, knowing that the real race was yet to come in the mountains, he remained calm and focused on the days ahead. A strong ride on Offroad Day 1 saw him end the six-hour-plus day in a competitive third and just over eight minutes from the race lead.

Building momentum, Billy ended Offroad Day 2 in second place to move up the overall classification to second. Offroad Day 3 proved to be his best in this year’s Red Bull Romaniacs, with Bolt winning the day by a hard-earned three minutes.

Arriving at Offroad Day 4, the fifth and final day of racing, with a virtual grasp on his debut podium result in Red Bull Romaniacs, Bolt was determined to reach the finish line unscathed. A smart, calculated, and relatively mistake-free ride saw him once again finish his day in second place, and with it, secure the overall runner-up result.

The Husqvarna Factory Racing team will contest the Red Bull Tennessee Knockout in the United States on August 8-10 ahead of round three of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship in Italy on September 6-7.

Billy Bolt: “Of course, second place is not the position I strive for but I am really happy with the result, the race, and how my riding went. It’s always been a difficult run for me here, but this year I feel I got it right and made big improvements in this race. It’s been a positive week for me in Romania. Starting out with a win in the prologue and then winning the penultimate day is brilliant, but overall my consistency was there pretty much every day. Coming into the race fit and healthy for what felt like the first time in a very long time made a huge difference. Big thanks to the team and everyone supporting us this week, it means a lot.”



Results – Red Bull Romaniacs 2025

1. Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 21:41:45

2. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 22:14:56

3. Mario Roman (Sherco) 22:43:30

4. Michael Walkner (GASGAS) 24:15:07

5. Graham Jarvis (Husqvarna) 24:40:42