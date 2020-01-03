TMW Coverage: Winter Motorcycle Shows 2020

As the Motorcycle Shows across the USA and Canada are starting up and shifting into high gear Total Motorcycle will be there to cover them for you again this year! Plus find dates/times/places and event schedules for each city here. Starting with The Progressive Motorcycle Show in Dallas this weekend for the first 2020 Motorcycle Show in the USA with staff reporters Eric and Carrie (if you see them, feel free to say Hi)! Following up is the Calgary Motorcycle Show with staff Bruce and Jenn (be on the look out for them) for Canada’s first motorcycle show. It is going to be a packed winter at Total Motorcycle as the coverage rolls in so stay tuned to Total Motorcycle as we report back with the latest and greatest motorcycles, news and events in a style that only Total Motorcycle can deliver.

Progressive Motorcycle Shows (USA)

The Progressive® International Motorcycle Shows® Announces 2019/2020 Experiential Tour Attractions Including Workshops, New Ways to Get Attendees on Two Wheels, and Much More

In its 39th year, the world’s largest consumer motorcycle show tour to be more experiential and interactive than ever

The Progressive® International Motorcycle Shows® (IMS), the industry leader for connecting powersports’ top brands with enthusiasts and buyers, today announced a stellar lineup of features that will be present across the 2019/2020 IMS tour kicking off this month. Across the eight stops , each show will feature various attractions enabling attendees of all ages and skill sets to interact with the industry, including demo rides and the New Rider Course, as well as DIY workshops in Vintage, the J&P Cycles Ultimate Builder Custom Bike Show, fresh new lifestyle brands debuting in SHIFT, and exciting new gear and parts in the Marketplace, among much more.

“Beyond showcasing the industry’s highly anticipated new bikes and gear, a main focus of our upcoming tour is the evolution of our popular interactive and experiential show attractions,” said Tracy Harris, Senior Vice President, IMS. “Following the great success we saw from the debut of our Discover the Ride initiative last tour, which had nearly 7K participants in its first year, we’re looking forward to bringing new experiential features to each of our shows, making for a more immersive and dynamic experience.”

SHOW ATTRACTIONS:

Discover the Ride

Geared toward introducing non-riders and children to two-wheels, as well as reinforcing the importance of continued training and education to new and experienced riders, Discover the Ride will be back for its second year bringing a variety of attractions to each show. In addition to the attractions listed below, the recently announced extension of Discover the Ride, Next Steps , will provide New Rider Course participants a chance to enter and win a Next Steps course in their market for free.

New Rider Course in Partnership with Zero Motorcycles – The New Rider Course gives non-licensed IMS attendees the opportunity to ride a motorcycle for the first time on an indoor demo course while learning riding basics from expert Total Control Training instructors. A fleet of speed limited electric Zero Motorcycles will give participants the experience of riding a motorcycle in a safe and controlled environment after participants have shown the ability to balance on Yamaha electric power assist bicycles. For extra safety measures, gear will be provided by Cycle Gear.

Kids Zone – The Kids Zone, in partnership with Stacyc, will feature a closed course of battery assisted balance bikes for children to experience riding for the first time. Participants will have the option to ride the balance bikes with or without the addition of a speed limited electric motor. Stop by The Kids Zone to watch the next generation of riders experience the thrill of two wheels.

NewTo2 – NewTo2, a program that serves to educate new riders on the world of motorcycling, will feature influential industry rider hosts in each market who will answer questions, share tips, and serve as resources for new riders on how they can get more involved in motorcycling after leaving IMS. NewTo2 also provides an online catalogue of educational videos geared specifically toward non-riders. Visit www.newto2.com to check out the videos.

Dyno Experience – This feature gives IMS attendees the opportunity to get on a real motorcycle that is securely mounted to a dyno to experience starting a motorcycle, engaging the clutch and shifting through the gears, while feeling the torque of the motorcycle with the guidance of an expert. Throughout the tour, intro and new rider motorcycles will be available from Harley-Davidson, Honda, Suzuki, and Yamaha for participants to become familiar with.

XDL Wheelie Experience – This wildly popular feature is for riders who want to test their wheelie skills in a controlled environment, while improving their balance and throttle skills with the help of XDL stunt pros. It also provides riders the opportunity to experience the exhilarating torque of Zero Motorcycles that have not been governed to reduce power for the New Rider Course.

Stunt Show

Expanding their presence beyond the XDL Wheelie Experience, XDL is bringing their XDL Street Jam Live Action Stunt Show to the tour’s Dallas, Denver, Washington DC, and Minneapolis stops, where America’s top Street Bike Freestyle athletes will display their freestyle talents in the form of Wheelies, Stoppies, and high speed action right in the middle of the show floor. XDL Street Jam will have attendees cheering in disbelief as XDL’s athletes push what is possible on one and two wheels in this family friendly 20-minute feature.

Demo Rides

Attendees of the Long Beach show will have the added opportunity to test ride a number of new motorcycles outside via the new Demo Rides feature. New BMW, Harley-Davidson, Honda, Indian, Kawasaki, and Yamaha motorcycles will be onsite for licensed attendees to experience the thrill of gas-powered bikes right outside the Long Beach Convention Center. For unlicensed attendees, Giant Bicycles, the world’s largest producer of high-quality bikes, will be demoing the company’s advanced E-bikes outside as well.

Vintage

An IMS staple, Vintage will be returning to each market enabling attendees to get up close and personal with the very best classic and retro-style motorcycles from vintage bike clubs across the country, such as the rare 1929 BMW 736cc R63 and 1982 Ducati 600SL Pantah, that will be featured in Long Beach. New to this year’s tour, Vintage will be hosting DIY workshops teaching attendees the tips and tricks of maintaining and renovating a bike with topics covering winterization, how to adjust and lubricate chains, break flushing, oil changes, and more.

Adventure Out!

Backcountry Discovery Routes (BDR) is hosting the Adventure Out! space in which members of the BDR organization and volunteers will mingle with visitors, answer questions and give presentations on two-wheel exploration, adventure motorcycling for new riders, and an exclusive preview of the soon to be released North East Backcountry Route (NEBDR). Beyond receiving firsthand information about the highly-anticipated 1,400-mile, backcountry tour of the Northeast Region up to the Canadian border, attendees can hop a leg over an adventure bike, put on a pair of VR goggles, and fully immerse themselves in the BDR Virtual Reality experience encompassing fresh 360° point of view footage from the NEBDR filming expedition.

In addition to featuring leading brands in the adventure and touring segments, popular adventure riders – including world renowned ADV instructor, world traveler, and all around motorcycle guru Bret Tkacs (*attending Long Beach, New York, Cleveland, Minneapolis, and Chicago) and Paul Pelland (*attending Dallas, Washington D.C., and Denver), also known as Longhaulpaul, a motivational speaker who has devoted his life to raising awareness and funds for Multiple Sclerosis and the holder of three world records for riding – will serve as guest speakers sharing stories about their experiences on two wheels.

Media partner Rider Magazine will also be in Adventure Out! providing attendees complimentary copies of Rider’s most recent publication as a source for touring, travel, and adventure on 2-wheels, in addition to showing attendees great places to ride from the pages of their Favorite Rides and Destinations issues.

J&P Cycles Ultimate Builder Custom Bike Show

Celebrating its tenth consecutive year, the J&P Cycles Ultimate Builder Custom Bike Show (UBCBS), the largest and one of the most sought-after touring custom bike competitions in the nation, will hit every market featuring beautiful, one-of-a-kind custom bikes from local builders. This year’s categories include Custom Street Class, Custom Classic, People’s Choice, Best Chopper, Best Cafe/Trakker, Best Bobber, and Best Bagger. Judged by a panel of industry experts, winners in every city along the IMS tour will be invited to compete in the championship round in Chicago for a chance to be crowned “King of the Builders.”

The Marketplace

Presented by Cycle Gear, the Marketplace will provide a one stop shop for all of the latest motorcycle parts, accessories and equipment from many of the leading brands in the industry including Arai, Arlen Ness, Bridgestone, Cycle Gear, Heidenau, HJC, K&N, Liqui Moly, Michelin Tires, National Cycle, Shark, Shoei Safety Helmet Corporation, and Yuasa.

SHIFT at IMS

SHIFT, a motorcycle-lifestyle inspired space to explore, shop, and socialize, will host a diverse selection of brands that are both new and known to the industry, many of which play across multiple channels and all of which offer a fresh prospective about life on two wheels and beyond. New to the space will be Revzilla, showcasing and selling premium brands. ​

To learn more about the Progressive® International Motorcycle Shows® Tour, please visit: motorcycleshows.com.

Progressive Motorcycle Shows (USA) Schedule

DALLAS, TX

January.03.2020 – January.05.2020

DALLAS MOTORCYCLE SHOW

KAY BAILEY HUTCHISON CONVENTION CENTER

JANUARY 03 – 05, 2020

SHOW HOURS

Friday 3:00pm – 7:00pm

Saturday 10:00am – 7:00pm

Sunday 10:00am – 5:00pm

TICKET PRICES

Adult 15.00, Kids Under 12 Free, Ticket and Tee $22.00

FRIDAY EVENT SCHEDULE

TIME PLACE TITLE 3:30pm Adventure Out! Backcountry Discovery Routes presents: 7 Reasons to Explore on 2-Wheels 4:00pm Stunt Show XDL Stunt Show 4:30pm Adventure Out! Adventures in Jury-Rigging with LongHaulPaul 5:00pm IMS Vintage Garage DIY Workshop: Clutch Adjustment with Brown’s Cycle 5:30pm Adventure Out! Backcountry Discovery Routes presents: Revealing the North East BDR 6:00pm Stunt Show XDL Stunt Show

SATURDAY EVENT SCHEDULE

TIME PLACE TITLE 11:00am Stunt Show XDL Stunt Show 11:30am Adventure Out! Backcountry Discovery Routes presents: 7 Reasons to Explore on 2-Wheels 12:30pm IMS Vintage Garage DIY Workshop: Idle Throttle with Brown’s Cycle 1:00pm Stunt Show XDL Stunt Show 1:30pm Adventure Out! Adventures in Jury-Rigging with LongHaulPaul 2:30pm IMS Vintage Garage DIY Workshop: Complete Service with Brown’s Cycle 3:00pm Adventure Out! Backcountry Discovery Routes presents: Dare to Dual-Sport? Beginner’s Guide to Adventure Motorcycling 3:30pm Stunt Show XDL Stunt Show 4:00pm Adventure Out! Big Miles = Big Smiles with LongHaulPaul 4:30pm IMS Vintage Garage DIY Workshop: Charging System Diagnostics with Brown’s Cycle 5:30pm Adventure Out! Backcountry Discovery Routes presents: 7 Reasons to Explore on 2-Wheels 6:00pm Stunt Show XDL Stunt Show

SUNDAY EVENT SCHEDULE

TIME PLACE TITLE 11:00am Adventure Out! Adventures in Jury-Rigging with LongHaulPaul 11:30am Stunt Show XDL Stunt Show 12:00pm Adventure Out! Backcountry Discovery Routes presents: Dare to Dual-Sport? Beginner’s Guide to Adventure Motorcycling 12:30pm IMS Vintage Garage DIY Workshop: Complete Service with Brown’s Cycle 1:00pm Adventure Out! Big Miles = Big Smiles with LongHaulPaul 1:30pm Stunt Show XDL Stunt Show 2:00pm Adventure Out! Backcountry Discovery Routes presents: 7 Reasons to Explore on 2-Wheels 3:00pm IMS Vintage Garage DIY Workshop: Cable Installation with Brown’s Cycle 3:30pm Stunt Show XDL Stunt Show 4:00pm UBCBS Stage J&P Cycles Ultimate Builder Custom Bike Show Awards Ceremony

WASHINGTON D.C.

January.10.2020 – January.12.2020

EVENT SCHEDULE

TIME PLACE TITLE 3:30pm Adventure Out! Backcountry Discovery Routes presents: 7 Reasons to Explore on 2-Wheels 3:30pm IMS Vintage Garage DIY Workshop: TBA with Liberty Vintage 4:00pm Stunt Show XDL Stunt Show 4:30pm Adventure Out! Adventures in Jury-Rigging with LongHaulPaul 5:00pm IMS Vintage Garage DIY Workshop: Choosing The Right Cafe Racer Project with Café Racer 5:30pm Adventure Out! Backcountry Discovery Routes presents: Revealing the North East BDR 5:30pm Marketplace Kyle Wyman Autograph Signing 6:00pm Stunt Show XDL Stunt Show

FRIDAY

EVENT SCHEDULE

TIME PLACE TITLE 11:00am Stunt Show XDL Stunt Show 11:30am Adventure Out! Adventures in Jury-Rigging with LongHaulPaul 12:00pm IMS Vintage Garage DIY Workshop: TBA with Liberty Vintage 12:30pm Adventure Out! Dual-Sport Motorcycling for Women: What’s the Same and What Might be Different with Women’s Motorcyclist Foundation 1:00pm Stunt Show XDL Stunt Show 1:30pm IMS Vintage Garage DIY Workshop: Choosing The Right Cafe Racer Project with Café Racer 2:00pm Adventure Out! Backcountry Discovery Routes presents: 7 Reasons to Explore on 2-Wheels 2:30pm IMS Vintage Garage DIY Workshop: TBA with Liberty Vintage 2:30pm Marketplace Kyle Wyman Autograph Signing 3:00pm Adventure Out! Big Miles = Big Smiles with LongHaulPaul 3:30pm Stunt Show XDL Stunt Show 4:00pm Adventure Out! Backcountry Discovery Routes presents: Dare to Dual-Sport? Beginner’s Guide to Adventure Motorcycling 4:30pm IMS Vintage Garage DIY Workshop: Choosing The Right Cafe Racer Project with Café Racer 5:00pm Marketplace Kyle Wyman Autograph Signing 5:30pm Adventure Out! Backcountry Discovery Routes presents: Revealing the North East BDR 6:00pm Stunt Show XDL Stunt Show

SATURDAY

EVENT SCHEDULE

TIME PLACE TITLE 10:30am Marketplace Kyle Wyman Autograph Signing 11:00am Adventure Out! Backcountry Discovery Routes presents: Dare to Dual-Sport? Beginner’s Guide to Adventure Motorcycling 11:30am Stunt Show XDL Stunt Show 12:00pm Adventure Out! Adventures in Jury-Rigging with LongHaulPaul 12:30pm IMS Vintage Garage DIY Workshop: Choosing The Right Cafe Racer Project with Café Racer 1:00pm Adventure Out! Backcountry Discovery Routes presents: Revealing the North East BDR 1:30pm Stunt Show XDL Stunt Show 2:00pm Adventure Out! Big Miles = Big Smiles with LongHaulPaul 2:30pm IMS Vintage Garage DIY Workshop: TBA with Liberty Vintage 3:00pm Adventure Out! Backcountry Discovery Routes presents: 7 Reasons to Explore on 2-Wheels 3:30pm Stunt Show XDL Stunt Show 4:00pm UBCBS Stage J&P Cycles Ultimate Builder Custom Bike Show Awards Ceremony

SUNDAY

DENVER, CO

January.17.2020 – January.19.2020

Schedule Coming Soon

CLEVELAND, OH

January.24.2020 – January.26.2020

Schedule Coming Soon

MINNEAPOLIS, MN

January.31.2020 – February.February.2020

Schedule Coming Soon

CHICAGO, IL

February.07.2020 – February.09.2020

Schedule Coming Soon

The Motorcycle Shows (Canada)

The Motorcycle Shows will cross the country, with six stops nationally beginning in Calgary, and continuing to Edmonton, Vancouver, Quebec City, Toronto, and Montreal to complete the circuit.

The Motorcycle Shows (Canada) Schedule

The Motorcycle Shows!

Coming soon to a city near you! Canada’s only traveling motorcycle show with stops in Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Quebec City, Toronto and Montreal.

Come see the new 2020 models, from the major manufacturers, all under one roof. Find everything you need for the season ahead, including bikes, aftermarket parts, gear, accessories and more! Talk to experts, join a riding club, plan your next motorcycle trip and meet awesome people who share your passion.

Whether you’re a hardcore rider, a newbie to the sport, thinking of getting your license or just a fan of the motorcycle lifestyle, we’ve got you covered! And with activities and entertainment for the whole family, we guarantee riders and future riders, of all ages, will have a blast! So grab your best pals and come get your fix of 2, 3 and 4-wheel action and interaction at The Motorcycle Shows!

EVENT DATES:

Calgary Motorcycle Show

BMO Centre Calgary Stampede

Jan 10, 2020 – Jan 12, 2020

CALGARY MOTORCYCLE SHOW SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

FRIDAY JANUARY 10th

12:00pm-7:00pm Strider Adventure Zone HALL C #C30A

12:30pm-2:30pm Yamaha Riding Academy HALL C #C30

3:00pm Clinton Smout’s “How to” Riding Seminar HALL C #C30

3:30pm-5:00pm Yamaha Riding Academy HALL C #C30

5:00pm GROUND N’ GRAVITY SHOW – CORRAL featuring FMX and Stunt Demos

5:00pm She Rides Night Ladies Enter to Win the $2,000.00 Shop the Show Prize enter at the 98.5 VIRGIN Radio Booth #A13 in HALL A

5:30pm Clinton Smout’s “How to” Riding Seminar HALL C #C30

6:00pm-7:30pm Yamaha Riding Academy HALL C #C30

7:00pm GROUND N’ GRAVITY SHOW – CORRAL featuring FMX and Stunt Demos

7:30pm Clinton Smout’s “How to” Riding Seminar HALL C #C30

8:15pm She Rides Night Grand Prize Draw in HALL A

SATURDAY JANUARY 11th

10:00am-6:00pm Strider Adventure Zone HALL C #C30A

10:30am-12:00pm Yamaha Riding Academy HALL C #C30

12:00pm GROUND N’ GRAVITY SHOW – CORRAL featuring FMX and Stunt Demos

12:00pm Kawasaki Own the Street Motorcycle Draw enter to win a Z400 Kawasaki Motorcycle at the CJAY92 & Funny1060AM booth #A13 in HALL A

12:30pm Clinton Smout’s “How to” Riding Seminar HALL C #C30

1:30pm-3:00pm Yamaha Riding Academy HALL C #C30

2:00pm GROUND N’ GRAVITY SHOW – CORRAL featuring FMX and Stunt Demos

3:00pm Clinton Smout’s “How to” Riding Seminar HALL C #C30

4:00pm-5:30pm Yamaha Riding Academy HALL C #C30

4:00pm Kawasaki Own the Street Motorcycle Giveaway Draw in HALL A

5:30pm Clinton Smout’s “How to” Riding Seminar HALL C #C30

6:00pm GROUND N’ GRAVITY SHOW – CORRAL featuring FMX and Stunt Demos

6:30pm-7:30pm Yamaha Riding Academy HALL C #C30

SUNDAY JANUARY 12th

10:00-4:00pm Strider Adventure Zone HALL C #C30A

10:30am-12:00pm Yamaha Riding Academy HALL C #C30

12:00pm GROUND N’ GRAVITY SHOW – CORRAL featuring FMX and Stunt Demos

12:30pm Clinton Smout’s “How to” Riding Seminar HALL C #C30

1:00pm-3:00pm Yamaha Riding Academy HALL C #C30

2:00pm GROUND N’ GRAVITY SHOW – CORRAL featuring FMX and Stunt Demos

Edmonton Motorcycle Show

Edmonton Expo Centre

Jan 17, 2020 – Jan 19, 2020

Schedule of Events

FRIDAY JANUARY 17th

12:00pm-7:00pm Strider Adventure Zone HALL G #G12

12:30pm-2:30pm Yamaha Riding Academy HALL H #H17

3:00pm Clinton Smout’s “How To” Training Sessions HALL H #H17

3:30pm-5:00pm Yamaha Riding Academy HALL H #H17

3:45pm-4:15pm Flat Track Racing HALL D

5:00pm GROUND N’ GRAVITY SHOW – HALL D featuring FMX and Stunt Demos

5:00pm She Rides Night Ladies Enter to Win the $2,000.00 Shop the Show Prize Enter at the 103.9 CISN Country Radio booth in HALL E

5:30pm Clinton Smout’s “How To” Training Sessions HALL H #H17

5:45pm-6:15pm Flat Tack Racing HALL D

6:00pm-7:30pm Yamaha Riding Academy HALL H #H17

7:00pm GROUND N’ GRAVITY SHOW – HALL D featuring FMX and Stunt Demos

7:30pm Clinton Smout’s “How To” Training Sessions HALL H #H17

8:15pm She Rides Night Grand Prize Draw in HALL E

SATURDAY JANUARY 18th

10:00am-6:00pm Strider Adventure Zone HALL G #G12

10:30am-12:00pm Yamaha Riding Academy HALL H #H17

10:45am-11:15am Flat Track Racing HALL D

12:00pm GROUND N’ GRAVITY SHOW – HALL D featuring FMX and Stunt Demos

12:00pm Kawasaki “Own the Street” Motorcycle Giveaway Enter to win a Z400 Kawasaki Motorcycle at 100.3 The Bear Booth in HALL E

12:30pm Clinton Smout’s “How To” Training Sessions HALL H #H17

12:45-1:15pm Flat Track Race Demo HALL D

1:30pm-3:00pm Yamaha Riding Academy HALL H #H17

2:00pm GROUND N’ GRAVITY SHOW – HALL D featuring FMX and Stunt Demos

3:00pm Clinton Smout’s “How To” Training Sessions HALL H #H17

3:00pm-3:30pm Flat Track Racing HALL D

4:00pm-5:30pm Yamaha Riding Academy HALL H #H17

4:00pm Kawasaki “Own the Street” Motorcycle Giveaway Draw in HALL E

4:45-5:15pm Flat Track Racing HALL D

5:30pm Clinton Smout’s “How To” Training Sessions HALL H #H17

6:00pm GROUND N’ GRAVITY SHOW – HALL D featuring FMX and Stunt Demos

6:30pm-7:30pm Yamaha Riding Academy HALL H #H17

SUNDAY JANUARY 19th

10:00am-4:00pm Strider Adventure Zone HALL G #G12

10:30am-12:00pm Yamaha Riding Academy HALL H #H17

10:30am-11:00am Flat Track Racing HALL D

12:00pm GROUND N’ GRAVITY SHOW – HALL D featuring FMX and Stunt Demos

12:30pm Clinton Smout’s “How To” Training Sessions HALL H #H17

12:45pm-1:15pm Flat Track Racing HALL D

1:00pm-3:00pm Yamaha Riding Academy HALL H #H17

2:00pm GROUND N’ GRAVITY SHOW HALL D featuring FMX and Stunt Demos

Vancouver Motorcycle Show

Tradex Exhibition Centre, Abbottsford, BC

Jan 24, 2020 – Jan 26, 2020

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Friday, January 24

12:00pm-7:00pm Strider Adventure Zone – Feature Tent

3:00pm-5:30pm Yamaha Riding Academy- Feature Tent

3:00pm Clinton Smout’s “How To” Training Sessions – Outside Feature Area

3:30pm VanCity Stunters Show – Outside Feature Area

4:00pm Seattle Cossacks Motorcycle Stunt and Drill Team – Outside Feature Area

5:00 SHE Rides Night – ½ Price Admission for Ladies after 5:00pm Plus Enter to Win the $2000 Shop the Show Prize Giveaway in HALL B

5:30pm VanCity Stunters Show – Outside Feature Area

6:00 pm Clinton Smout’s “How To” Training Sessions – Outside Feature Area

6:00pm-7:30pm Yamaha Riding Academy- Feature Tent

8:15pm SHE Rides Night Live Draw HALL B

Saturday, January 25

10:00am-12:30pm Yamaha Riding Academy- Feature Tent

10:00am-6:00pm Strider Adventure Zone – Feature Tent

11:00am-6:00pm Fraser Valley Food Trucks onsite – FRONT OUTSIDE AREA

11:00am Clinton Smout’s “How To” Training Sessions – Outside Feature Area

11:30am VanCity Stunters Show- Outside Feature Area

12:00-4:00pm Kawasaki “Own the Street” Contest open for entries

12:00pm Seattle Cossacks Motorcycle Stunt and Drill Team – Outside Feature Area

1:00pm-4:00pm Yamaha Riding Academy- Feature Tent

2:00pm Seattle Cossacks Motorcycle Stunt and Drill Team – Outside Feature Area

3:00pm VanCity Stunters Show- Outside Feature Area

3:30pm Clinton Smout’s “Learn How To” Training Sessions – Outside Feature Area

4:00pm Kawasaki “Own the Street” Live Draw for the Kawasaki Z400 Motorcycle

4:15pm Seattle Cossacks Motorcycle Stunt and Drill Team – Outside Feature Area

5:00pm-6:30pm Yamaha Riding Academy- Feature Tent

5:00pm VanCity Stunters Show- Outside Feature Area

Sunday, January 26

10:00am-12:00pm Yamaha Riding Academy- Feature Tent

10:00am-4:00pm Strider Adventure Zone – Feature Tent

10:30am Clinton Smout’s “How To” Training Sessions – Outside Feature Area

12:00pm Seattle Cossacks Motorcycle Stunt and Drill Team – Outside Feature Area

12:30pm-3:00pm Yamaha Riding Academy- Feature Tent

12:45pm VanCity Stunters Show- Outside Feature Area

1:30pm Seattle Cossacks Motorcycle Stunt and Drill Team – Outside Feature Area

3:30pm VanCity Stunters Show- Outside Feature Area

3:30pm Moto Lifestyle Lounge Closes

Quebec City Motorcycle Show

Centre de Foires de Québec City

Feb 7, 2020 – Feb 9, 2020

Schedule Coming Soon

Toronto Motorcycle Show

Enercare Centre

Feb 21, 2020 – Feb 23, 2020

Schedule Coming Soon

Montreal Motorcycle Show

Palais des Congrès de Montréal

Feb 28, 2020 – March 1, 2020

Schedule Coming Soon

