Bol d’Or 24-Hour Endurance World Championship third round France

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 15.

The Yoshimura SERT Motul team completed a successful private testing session at the Paul Ricard Circuit yesterday in preparation for this weekend’s Bol d’Or 24-Hour Endurance World Championship third round in France.

The team had already put in a large amount of work at the ‘Pré Bol Test’ recently, finding optimum settings on the Suzuki GSX-R1000R ridden by Sylvain Guintoli, Gregg Black, Xavier Simeon and Kazuki Watanabe, but this private test was mainly about focussing on tyres with the help of Bridgestone.

Feedback from the team so far indicates that the riders and engineers are feeling good and the technicians are confident ahead of this weekend’s penultimate round of the 2021 EWC.

More information and event preview to follow on TMW…