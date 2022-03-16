Season-best results round 10 2022 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Ford Field Detroit

Team Suzuki Press Office – March 15.

Justin Bogle: RM-Z450 – 8th

Brandon Hartranft: RM-Z450 – 9th

Derek Drake: RM-Z250 0- 11th

Suzuki riders delivered season-best results at round 10 of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross series at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Twisted Tea Suzuki Presented by Progressive Insurance’s Justin Bogle jumped into the lead of the 450 main event and sprinted ahead of the pack with his Suzuki RM-Z450. Bogle netted a top 10 result on the night with eighth.

Bogle’s teammate Brandon Hartranft had his career-best 450 Supercross finish, using his Suzuki RM-Z450 to take home top-10 points. In the 250 East division, BarX/ Chaparral Suzuki’s Derek Drake passed his way forward in the 250 main event, riding his Suzuki RM-Z250 to his season-best result.

Bogle launched from the starting gate of the 450 main event and into the lead. After running in the number one position for the 20-minute plus one lap race for several laps he relinquished the spot but rode within himself and remained with the lead pack. Bogle earned eighth place and gained points that moved him up two positions in the championship standings.

Said Bogle: “A fifth-place heat race finish got us into a decent gate pick for the main event which ended up with me getting the holeshot and leading for a few laps. It was great to remember what it’s like to be up there. The pace is intense, so you have to get there and feel it again to get used to it and get back up there more. It was nice to lead some laps and finally feel a little bit more like myself. The second half of the main wasn’t great, so we’ll keep working, keep plugging away, keep doing laps, keep testing, keep improving, and keep on keeping on from there. But overall it was a much better night tonight.”

Hartranft had made his way into the top five of his heat race when a challenging rhythm section sent him off his race line. He tangled with a Tuff Blox track marker and went down and out of his direct transfer spot. In the LCQ, Hartranft put his Suzuki into the lead early. He was in the zone and took home an uncontested win. In the main event, a poor start put him into a catch-up position. He passed seven riders to earn a ninth place and his career-best 450 result.

“It was a great day,” Hartranft stated. “I got into fifth place in heat one, then made a mistake and over-jumped a rhythm section. I compressed into the face of the next jump and endoed into a Tuff Blox. It wasn’t cool to be in the LCQ, but I won the LCQ, so that was a plus. I’ve never won the LCQ. Honestly, it was kind of fun to ride in first; it’s been a while. The main event started okay, then I just started breathing super heavy and my stomach started cramping. The track was definitely tough, but we ended up ninth overall. I’m proud of myself and for the whole team also not giving up. Hopefully, we can have more strong finishes, be top 10 in points at the end of the season and be in opening ceremonies next year.

In 250 East class, Derek Drake transferred directly into the main event with a good gate pick earned from his heat race finish. Drake put the spot to good use and powered his BarX/ Chaparral Suzuki RM-Z250 to a top-five start. The early lap chaos forced him back, but it was full speed ahead from there. Drake picked off riders throughout the 15-minute plus one lap race to card his season-best 11th place finish.

“Yesterday was an improvement. I felt more comfortable all day,” said Drake. “I got a good start in the main, but then was on the outside of the second corner and got shuffled back. From there I worked my way back up to P11 on a tricky track.

“During practice, the guys looked strong, and the bikes performed great, so we knew we were going to race better than where we were pitted for gate choice,” reported Twisted Tea/ H.E.P. Motorsports/ Suzuki Presented by Progressive Insurance Team Manager Dustin Pipes. “Both guys rode well in the heats. Unfortunately, Brandon had a little bit of a wreck and had to regroup to win the LCQ. I think that was good for him to get some clear air out there and win a race for tonight. The main event was great. Justin got a great start. We tested all week with both Justin and Brandon so we were curious to see where we were going to get with it. The guys worked their butts off this week and I think it showed with us getting out there and leading some laps. It was great to see Justin out front. And Brandon started 16th on the first lap and rode his way to ninth, which was a good result and the best one that he’s had this year. We’re happy to get out of Detroit with two top-10 finishes and we’re looking forward to Indy.”

Suzuki will compete this weekend inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.